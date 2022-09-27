Cooper Rush’s Wife Reacts to Win at Giants, QB’s Former Team

The quarterback was cut from New York’s practice squad in 2020 just weeks after he was signed there.

Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush led the team to its second victory of the season, this time during Monday Night Football against the Giants .

Coincidentally, the Giants picked up Rush two years ago. However, he was dropped from the practice squad just weeks later. The Cowboys, where Rush played from 2017 to that point, then signed the quarterback again to their practice squad. He’s remained in Dallas since then.

So, perhaps it was fitting that Rush took down the Giants 23–16 on prime-time television.

Rush’s wife, Lauryn, posted a video on her Instagram story Monday night after the victory highlighting the irony.

“No better play in football than victory formation,” Lauryn wrote. “Two years ago almost to the freaking day the Giants cut Cooper because they wanted to just ‘rotate in other QBs and see.’ Lolz. Fast forward... Monday freaking night in MetLife starting for AMERICAS TEAM.”

Rush is currently the starting quarterback for the Cowboys while Dak Prescott recovers from a thumb fracture suffered in Week 1. Prescott’s return date is still unknown, but the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones continue to provide positive updates .

Prescott was not placed on the injured reserve list , meaning he could return whenever he is ready.

