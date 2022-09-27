ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

Southington Police investigate armed robbery at wine shop

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Southington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday morning. Dispatch received calls for an armed robbery at Wine Works 7:30 P.M yesterday evening. Officers were already providing assistance for multiple similar armed robberies in Bristol on North and Middle Streets. An...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Man wanted on multiple warrants found hiding under tarp in a garage

LEBANON, CT (WFSB) - A man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest was tracked down in Lebanon with the help of a state police K9 unit and tips. Charles Henry Bourgeois, 32, was found in a garage on York Road on Wednesday morning, according to state police. Troopers...
LEBANON, CT
State police investigate jewelry store burglary in Tolland

State police investigate jewelry store burglary in Tolland
TOLLAND, CT
Waterbury police identify suspect in deadly parking lot shooting

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police identified the suspect wanted for a deadly shooting in a convenience store parking lot. The shooting happened on September 13 in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. Police said 26-year-old Jordan Savage was killed in the shooting. Gelson Cruz,...
WATERBURY, CT
North Haven, CT
North Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Stolen ATM from New Haven found along Route 8 in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - An ATM that was reported stolen out of New Haven was found discarded along a highway in Bridgeport on Monday. State police reported that troopers found the machine while patrolling along Route 8. Troopers said they quickly figured out that the ATM was stolen out of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Man killed in Southington motorcycle crash

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist died in a collision that happened in Southington on Tuesday evening. Police identified the rider as 39-year-old David Sanabria of Plainville. They said Sanabria was on a 2016 Guzzi Moto motorcycle headed northbound on Queen Street around 6:23 p.m. In the area of 279...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
VIDEO: Drive-thru flu shot clinic held in Manchester

VIDEO: Drive-thru flu shot clinic held in Manchester
MANCHESTER, CT
Faith leaders, police team up to stop violence in Hartford

Faith leaders, police team up to stop violence in Hartford

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
HARTFORD, CT
Pastor says vandalism at Meriden church is a ‘cry for help’

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pastor with the First Congregational Church says someone spray painted words on their front steps over the weekend. Police are looking for a suspect, but the pastor is not looking to press charges. “I felt angry and then when I saw and read what they...
MERIDEN, CT
Waterbury ShopRite closure disrupts community

Waterbury ShopRite closure disrupts community
WATERBURY, CT
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Officer Anthony Gaudino and K9 Kady

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Channel 3 met up with Officer Anthony Gaudino and the one and only K9 Kady, the newest addition to the Hartford Police Department. Officer Gaudino has been a police officer for 11 years, and Kady is his first K9 partner. “My hopes for Kady and I...
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Police Department receives state accreditation

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It’s a first for the Hartford Police Department. The department has received state accreditation. “It’s basically testing your practices and policies and your procedures and the way you do business against best practices across your industry,” said Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody. It’s...
HARTFORD, CT
VIDEO: Waterbury woman helps hurricane victims in Puerto Rico

VIDEO: Waterbury woman helps hurricane victims in Puerto Rico
WATERBURY, CT
Gas line struck during construction in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Authorities say a high-pressure gas line was damaged during construction in Farmington Thursday morning. The incident took place at 1 Bliss Memorial Road in Farmington. Authorities say either construction or maintenance in the area was taking place when authorities were notified of the damage. Farmington Fire...
FARMINGTON, CT
Alex Jones’s defamation trial continues this week

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - While the defamation trial for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has continued this week, he won’t be in court until next week. The trial is meant to decide how much Jones and the parent company for his media show Infowars should pay the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for defaming them by calling the incident a hoax.
WATERBURY, CT

