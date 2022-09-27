Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
Southington Police investigate armed robbery at wine shop
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Southington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday morning. Dispatch received calls for an armed robbery at Wine Works 7:30 P.M yesterday evening. Officers were already providing assistance for multiple similar armed robberies in Bristol on North and Middle Streets. An...
Eyewitness News
Man wanted on multiple warrants found hiding under tarp in a garage
LEBANON, CT (WFSB) - A man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest was tracked down in Lebanon with the help of a state police K9 unit and tips. Charles Henry Bourgeois, 32, was found in a garage on York Road on Wednesday morning, according to state police. Troopers...
Eyewitness News
State police investigate jewelry store burglary in Tolland
The extent of the damage from hurricane Ian is still unfolding. Former UNH professor arrested after connecting with detective he thought was a teenage girl. A former professor at the University of New Haven was arrested after he tried to meet up with a detective he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police identify suspect in deadly parking lot shooting
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police identified the suspect wanted for a deadly shooting in a convenience store parking lot. The shooting happened on September 13 in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. Police said 26-year-old Jordan Savage was killed in the shooting. Gelson Cruz,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Fourth arrest made in Milford home invasion case where suspects wore fake Amazon uniforms
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A fourth and final arrest was made in a home invasion case that involved the suspects wearing fake Amazon delivery uniforms. Police said they arrested 27-year-old Theodore Jordan of Shelton. The home invasion happened at 494 Naugatuck Ave. in Milford back on Jan. 10, 2022. The...
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for stealing Corvette out of locked garage in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Forensics evidence led to the arrest of a man for stealing a Corvette out of a garage in North Haven back in 2020. Isaias Mendez, 20, of Bristol was identified as the suspect and arrested on Tuesday, North Haven police reported. Police said the car’s...
Eyewitness News
Former UNH professor arrested after connecting with detective he thought was a teenage girl
GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - A former professor at the University of New Haven was arrested after he tried to meet up with a detective he thought was a 14-year-old girl. David Rewcastle, 59, of Darien, was charged with criminal attempt at risk of injury to a minor and criminal attempt at enticing a minor by computer.
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for Southington hit-and-run that left woman with serious injuries
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Southington police arrested a man for a hit-and-run that left a woman with serious injuries. Police said it happened on April 27 around 10:06 p.m. on Bristol Street. A pedestrian was hit after she left her parked vehicle, said police. The driver then fled the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Juveniles arrested after 3 Waterbury schools ‘shelter in place’ following threats
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A series of school threats have put families on edge in Waterbury. Three schools dealt with threats on Tuesday: Enlightenment School, Reed Elementary and Crosby High. Police said two more juveniles have been arrested. These investigations put quite a strain on...
Eyewitness News
Stolen ATM from New Haven found along Route 8 in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - An ATM that was reported stolen out of New Haven was found discarded along a highway in Bridgeport on Monday. State police reported that troopers found the machine while patrolling along Route 8. Troopers said they quickly figured out that the ATM was stolen out of...
Eyewitness News
Man killed in Southington motorcycle crash
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist died in a collision that happened in Southington on Tuesday evening. Police identified the rider as 39-year-old David Sanabria of Plainville. They said Sanabria was on a 2016 Guzzi Moto motorcycle headed northbound on Queen Street around 6:23 p.m. In the area of 279...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Drive-thru flu shot clinic held in Manchester
Loud crowds, reckless driving in small Wethersfield neighborhood prompt investigation - clipped version. Police in Wethersfield said they’re looking into a group of people who have repeatedly caused disturbances in a small neighborhood. Faith leaders, police team up to stop violence in Hartford. Updated: 5 hours ago. Faith leaders...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
Faith leaders, police team up to stop violence in Hartford
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Loud crowds, reckless driving in small Wethersfield neighborhood prompt investigation - clipped version. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Police in Wethersfield said they’re looking into a group of people who have repeatedly caused disturbances in a small neighborhood....
Eyewitness News
Pastor says vandalism at Meriden church is a ‘cry for help’
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pastor with the First Congregational Church says someone spray painted words on their front steps over the weekend. Police are looking for a suspect, but the pastor is not looking to press charges. “I felt angry and then when I saw and read what they...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury ShopRite closure disrupts community
The extent of the damage from hurricane Ian is still unfolding. Former UNH professor arrested after connecting with detective he thought was a teenage girl. A former professor at the University of New Haven was arrested after he tried to meet up with a detective he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
Eyewitness News
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Officer Anthony Gaudino and K9 Kady
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Channel 3 met up with Officer Anthony Gaudino and the one and only K9 Kady, the newest addition to the Hartford Police Department. Officer Gaudino has been a police officer for 11 years, and Kady is his first K9 partner. “My hopes for Kady and I...
Eyewitness News
Hartford Police Department receives state accreditation
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It’s a first for the Hartford Police Department. The department has received state accreditation. “It’s basically testing your practices and policies and your procedures and the way you do business against best practices across your industry,” said Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody. It’s...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Waterbury woman helps hurricane victims in Puerto Rico
Loud crowds, reckless driving in small Wethersfield neighborhood prompt investigation - clipped version. Police in Wethersfield said they’re looking into a group of people who have repeatedly caused disturbances in a small neighborhood. Faith leaders, police team up to stop violence in Hartford. Updated: 3 hours ago. Faith leaders...
Eyewitness News
Gas line struck during construction in Farmington
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Authorities say a high-pressure gas line was damaged during construction in Farmington Thursday morning. The incident took place at 1 Bliss Memorial Road in Farmington. Authorities say either construction or maintenance in the area was taking place when authorities were notified of the damage. Farmington Fire...
Eyewitness News
Alex Jones’s defamation trial continues this week
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - While the defamation trial for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has continued this week, he won’t be in court until next week. The trial is meant to decide how much Jones and the parent company for his media show Infowars should pay the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for defaming them by calling the incident a hoax.
Comments / 0