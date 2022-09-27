ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox, VA

timesvirginian.com

Good Neighbor Senior Fair was a lively event

Don’t let the word “senior” fool you. Although there were plenty of age-over-60 participants at the Good Neighbor Senior Fair on Sept. 20, the tempo was high-spirited and action-packed. Dr. Michael Valentine, M.D., past president of the American College of Cardiology, was the keynote speaker at the...
WDBJ7.com

Developers finalize plans for new urban community in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Developers in Botetourt County are finalizing plans for a “new urban community” in the Roanoke Valley. Partners held a community input meeting with neighbors and stakeholders last week. After weeks of talking with neighbors and community members, the Wilkinson Group is moving forward...
timesvirginian.com

Carver-Price Museum lease terms clarified at county board meeting

During the Monday, Sept. 19, meeting of the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors, a letter of request was presented by Ora McCoy, president of the Carver-Price Legacy Museum Executive Board, for the purpose of renewing or modifying the museum’s current lease agreement. The request was made for an automatic...
WSET

Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'

(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
timesvirginian.com

Rocks Baptist Church celebrates 250 years

Rocks Baptist Church in Pamplin enjoyed a successful 250th Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 18, that featured a great turnout, remembrance of its history and a display of the church’s values. One of the purposes of this celebration was to ensure that old members of the church would come...
timesvirginian.com

Words from the Chamber

On Thursday night, Sept. 29, the first annual Appomattox Beef Festival will be held. Phillip Jamerson has done an outstanding job organizing this. Some have commented that the $50 price for full participation is too steep, but when one stops to analyze it, it does not appear so. What would...
C-Ville Weekly

‘It’s scary’

Charlottesville City Schools may have to change its transgender student policy, which allows students to be referred to by their preferred name and pronouns, and participate in activities and use facilities that align with their gender identity, if Gov. Glenn Youngkin has his way. Photo: Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly.
chathamstartribune.com

Nine to be inducted in Sports Hall of Fame

Nine individuals will be recognized for their contribution to sports at all levels at the eighth annual Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame. The nominees will be inducted on Sunday, Nov. 13, 5 p.m. at Tuscarora County Club, 701 Golf Club Road in Danville. Formed in 2013, the Hall of...
tvtechnology.com

Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV Signals in Roanoke-Lynchburg

ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, Va.—NextGen TV broadcasts have come to the Roanoke-Lynchburg market where WSET-TV, WDBJ, WWCW, WSLS and WZBJ have launched NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 signals. As part of the launch, WZBJ, which is owned by Gray Television, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WZBJ is broadcasting its own...
WSLS

Lynchburg homeowners could receive a real estate tax rebate

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Thanks to a budget surplus of $43 million, because of last year’s increase in real estate taxes, homeowners in Lynchburg could soon get money back into their pockets. Lynchburg City Councilman and Chairman of council’s finance committee, Jeff Helgeson, said he is proposing homeowners get...
WDBJ7.com

MasterBrand Cabinets closing Lynchburg plant, displacing 250 employees

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. is closing its Lynchburg manufacturing plant, displacing 250 employees. A company spokesperson says the company “has continued to see market conditions and consumer preferences change over the last few years. To improve operational efficiencies while addressing these market changes, we will close the Lynchburg, VA manufacturing plant. Production will continue until the middle of October. Products manufactured in the Lynchburg facility will be produced at our other U.S. manufacturing locations.”
timesvirginian.com

Report of suspicious men approaching vehicles in county

According to a local report, a man wearing a ski mask was approaching vehicles at the intersection of Route 26 (Oakville Road) and Route 60 (Anderson Highway) in Appomattox County late Sunday night. Major Robbie Richardson of the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office told the Times Virginian that someone had called...
cbs19news

Redevelopment of Kmart and Gold's Gym Plaza

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- Riverbend Development has a plan regarding the plaza where the former Kmart and Gold's Gym were located. The development firm has brought several regional and national retailers to the area, including Whole Foods, Fresh Market and Wegmans. On Monday, the Charlottesville City Council approved...
