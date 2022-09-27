Read full article on original website
Related
timesvirginian.com
Good Neighbor Senior Fair was a lively event
Don’t let the word “senior” fool you. Although there were plenty of age-over-60 participants at the Good Neighbor Senior Fair on Sept. 20, the tempo was high-spirited and action-packed. Dr. Michael Valentine, M.D., past president of the American College of Cardiology, was the keynote speaker at the...
Augusta Free Press
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
WDBJ7.com
Developers finalize plans for new urban community in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Developers in Botetourt County are finalizing plans for a “new urban community” in the Roanoke Valley. Partners held a community input meeting with neighbors and stakeholders last week. After weeks of talking with neighbors and community members, the Wilkinson Group is moving forward...
timesvirginian.com
Carver-Price Museum lease terms clarified at county board meeting
During the Monday, Sept. 19, meeting of the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors, a letter of request was presented by Ora McCoy, president of the Carver-Price Legacy Museum Executive Board, for the purpose of renewing or modifying the museum’s current lease agreement. The request was made for an automatic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'
(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
WSET
Comparing Hurricane Ian to other storms in Virginia and what to expect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning the storm was classified as Category 4, but by the time it reaches Virginia, it will no longer be even a tropical storm. But how will Ian compare to other storms that have hit Virginia, like Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Fran (1996), and Agnes (1972)?
timesvirginian.com
Rocks Baptist Church celebrates 250 years
Rocks Baptist Church in Pamplin enjoyed a successful 250th Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 18, that featured a great turnout, remembrance of its history and a display of the church’s values. One of the purposes of this celebration was to ensure that old members of the church would come...
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
timesvirginian.com
Words from the Chamber
On Thursday night, Sept. 29, the first annual Appomattox Beef Festival will be held. Phillip Jamerson has done an outstanding job organizing this. Some have commented that the $50 price for full participation is too steep, but when one stops to analyze it, it does not appear so. What would...
wfirnews.com
State Delegate gives details on project to bring outdoorsmen to Botetourt
After the unveiling of a Botetourt legend’s historic marker, one of Virginia’s State Delegates spoke about putting money into the County to get more out of one of its unused railroad beds. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with more:
C-Ville Weekly
‘It’s scary’
Charlottesville City Schools may have to change its transgender student policy, which allows students to be referred to by their preferred name and pronouns, and participate in activities and use facilities that align with their gender identity, if Gov. Glenn Youngkin has his way. Photo: Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly.
chathamstartribune.com
Nine to be inducted in Sports Hall of Fame
Nine individuals will be recognized for their contribution to sports at all levels at the eighth annual Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame. The nominees will be inducted on Sunday, Nov. 13, 5 p.m. at Tuscarora County Club, 701 Golf Club Road in Danville. Formed in 2013, the Hall of...
tvtechnology.com
Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV Signals in Roanoke-Lynchburg
ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, Va.—NextGen TV broadcasts have come to the Roanoke-Lynchburg market where WSET-TV, WDBJ, WWCW, WSLS and WZBJ have launched NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 signals. As part of the launch, WZBJ, which is owned by Gray Television, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WZBJ is broadcasting its own...
WSLS
Lynchburg homeowners could receive a real estate tax rebate
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Thanks to a budget surplus of $43 million, because of last year’s increase in real estate taxes, homeowners in Lynchburg could soon get money back into their pockets. Lynchburg City Councilman and Chairman of council’s finance committee, Jeff Helgeson, said he is proposing homeowners get...
WDBJ7.com
MasterBrand Cabinets closing Lynchburg plant, displacing 250 employees
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. is closing its Lynchburg manufacturing plant, displacing 250 employees. A company spokesperson says the company “has continued to see market conditions and consumer preferences change over the last few years. To improve operational efficiencies while addressing these market changes, we will close the Lynchburg, VA manufacturing plant. Production will continue until the middle of October. Products manufactured in the Lynchburg facility will be produced at our other U.S. manufacturing locations.”
Youngkin promises state funding for $82 million titanium plant in rural Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that a proposed $82 million titanium recycling plant would receive over $870,000 in state assistance as the commonwealth moves to promote industrial development in southside.
WSLS
Rockbridge County son reunited with late father’s classic car
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – For as long as J.D. Goad can remember, his life has revolved around cars. “My dad was a car guy, from the time he was born,” said Goad. His dad, W.D. Goad, started Goad’s Body Shop in Lexington. As a kid, J.D. was always right beside him.
Augusta Free Press
Attention, Staunton: Do not vote for John Wilson for the Staunton School Board
A Staunton middle-school teacher got in trouble for using his school email account to tell people not to support John Wilson for an open seat on the Staunton School Board. I’ll take the ball and run with it here. Don’t vote for John Wilson for that seat on the...
timesvirginian.com
Report of suspicious men approaching vehicles in county
According to a local report, a man wearing a ski mask was approaching vehicles at the intersection of Route 26 (Oakville Road) and Route 60 (Anderson Highway) in Appomattox County late Sunday night. Major Robbie Richardson of the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office told the Times Virginian that someone had called...
cbs19news
Redevelopment of Kmart and Gold's Gym Plaza
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- Riverbend Development has a plan regarding the plaza where the former Kmart and Gold's Gym were located. The development firm has brought several regional and national retailers to the area, including Whole Foods, Fresh Market and Wegmans. On Monday, the Charlottesville City Council approved...
Comments / 0