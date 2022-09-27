Wake Forest vs. Florida State football preview, prediction. Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Wake Forest vs. Florida State: What you need to know. 1. Seminoles secondary on notice. Take a look at what Sam Hartman did to Clemson last week. Wake's quarterback passed for over 300 yards (for the third straight game), including a battery of accurate deep throws, and a school record 6 touchdown passes in the win. Florida State is a respectable 16th nationally in air defense, better than Georgia and Ohio State, allowing under 166 ypg and fewer than 6 ypa, but hasn't faced a quarterback of Hartman's ability or his receivers' consistency.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO