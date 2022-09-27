Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Mizzou's Lovett grows into star receiver
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers are back at home this weekend, facing off against the number one team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs. This is the second time in the Eliah Drinkwitz era the Tigers have hosted the number one team. They lost the 2020 season opener to Alabama.
KOMU
Mexico softball standout Thurman commits to MU
Mexico High School center fielder Jordyn Thurman verbally committed to Missouri on Tuesday via Twitter. Thurman, a junior, can sign her National Letter of Intent in November of her senior year. She was an all-district and All-North Central Missouri Conference performer as a sophomore. Mexico (15-10) has won seven of...
KOMU
Hickman softball loses high scoring affair; Tolton soccer scores six in win
Hickman softball plated eight runs but failed to slow down the Helias offense in a 13-8 loss Wednesday in Jefferson City. The Kewpies fell behind 3-1 after two frames before they put up six runs in the top of the third, capped by Lucy Hurtado’s grand slam. The Helias...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Battle defeats Jefferson City 2-1
The Battle Spartans travelled to Jefferson City and took home the win 2-1. Ainsley Stubbs pitched a complete game for the Spartans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Sept. 28
2022 mid-Missouri driver fatalities on pace to surpass 2021 numbers. Driver fatalities in mid-Missouri are on pace to pass last year's numbers, and it is not going to be close. According to Missouri's Highway Patrol, there were 79 vehicle-related fatalities in 2021. As of September 26, 2022, the current total...
KOMU
Hickman hopes to loosen Rock Bridge's stranglehold on local tennis dominance
Hickman girls tennis is off to an impressive start to the season, and it hops to make a statement when it hosts crosstown rival and perennial powerhouse Rock Bridge on Tuesday. The Kewpies host the Bruins at 4:30 p.m. . Hickman (13-1) has racked up big wins this season, steamrolling...
KOMU
Battle softball hangs on against Jefferson City; Tolton softball routs New Bloomfield
Battle softball improved to 10-10 overall and 3-3 in Central Missouri Activities Conference play with a 2-1 road victory against Jefferson City on Tuesday. Senior Chelsea Gleba had an RBI single in the top of the third inning to put the Spartans up 1-0. Battle held Jefferson City without a hit until the fourth inning, extending its lead to 2-0 in the sixth.
KOMU
Red Cross crews from Columbia, Jefferson City to deploy to Florida for Hurricane Ian recovery
COLUMBIA - American Red Cross responders from across the Missouri and Arkansas region are moving quickly in response to the danger presented by Hurricane Ian in Florida. According to a news release, Red Cross responders are converging to provide critical support as the hurricane gets closer to landfall. As of...
RELATED PEOPLE
KOMU
Hickman takes down Tolton in high-scoring thriller
Rock Bridge volleyball beat Kirksville 3-0 on Monday at home, improving to 15-1. The Bruins next host Helias on Wednesday. Hickman boys soccer put five goals past Tolton in the first half en route to an 8-4 win at Tolton. Hickman senior Leif Kammer netted a hat trick in the...
KOMU
Columbia ranked as one of the best Midwestern cities for startup small businesses
COLUMBIA − Midwest Startups recently named Columbia and Jefferson City as two of the best cities in the Midwest to start a small business for 2022. The rankings were based off of relative and absolute ecosystems, 18 different data sources that looked at startup activity, access to resources and business climate.
KOMU
TAYLOR FREEMAN
I came to Columbia in 2020 when I started my Master’s Degree at MU, and have grown to love this community that welcomed me with open arms. I’ve always loved storytelling. I got my undergraduate degree in Film & Media Production from Arizona State University. Being a filmmaker as my foundation, I like to challenge myself when shooting for the news to make my visuals more cinematic and interesting to watch.
KOMU
Army Corps of Engineers commits to flood resiliency study in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state of Missouri signed a cost-sharing agreement Tuesday for a flood resiliency study in Brunswick. Brunswick, which lies in the Chariton County floodplains, is at the intersection of three rivers. It experienced significant flooding in 1993, and most recently, in 2019.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
State IT division to hold hiring event Friday
JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri's Information Technology Services Division will hold a hiring event Friday to fill vacancies for all seniority levels of its teams. The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 490 at the Harry S. Truman Office Building, located at 301 West High Street in Jefferson City. Interviews will be conducted onsite.
KOMU
New COU terminal expected to open 'soon' after nearly a year of construction
COLUMBIA - Columbia city officials said the Columbia Regional Airport's new terminal is expected to open "soon," at its airport advisory board meeting Wednesday afternoon. Airport manager Mike Parks said as you drive by the new terminal, it's getting near completion. The inside of the terminal is down to final cleaning and paint touch ups.
KOMU
State to hold unclaimed property auction in Columbia
COLUMBIA − Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick's Office will hold an unclaimed property auction in Columbia next week, Oct. 3 and 4. The auction will start at 9 a.m. each day at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. A daily preview will begin at 8 a.m. More...
KOMU
JEIMMIE NEVALGA
Jeimmie Nevalga oversees a complex newsroom environment that brings together a diverse group of students and professionals from around the world while collaborating with the School’s other hands-on multi-platform newsrooms. These include a digital-first community newspaper, an NPR-member station and the State Government Reporting Program in Jefferson City. Nevalga is the first woman and minority to lead the news department at KOMU.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMU
$25 million in federal funding will go toward combatting opioid crisis in Missouri
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Mental Health will receive just over $25 million to address the ongoing opioid crisis, as part of $1.5 billion of funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will go toward increasing access to treatment of substance use disorder, removing...
KOMU
Walkabout at Stadium Boulevard diverging diamond focuses on pedestrian safety
COLUMBIA - State and local representatives took place in a walk Tuesday morning through Columbia's diverging diamond, located on Stadium Boulevard. The diverging diamond is located right off the eastbound Interstate 70 Stadium Boulevard exit, near the Columbia Mall and extends to Cosmo Park. It opened in October 2013, marking the first of its kind in mid-Missouri, in order to increase traffic capacity, cut down on stop light time and reduce traffic accidents, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
KOMU
Heating engineers suggest getting furnaces checked now to avoid higher bills
JEFFERSON CITY − The sunny, crisp fall days of late September give a perfect illusion of comfortable weather. But as always, winter is near and heating professionals suggest tuning up those furnaces while the days are still in the 70s, and not wait until the ground freezes over. Tom...
KOMU
Tractor trailer overturns, closes ramp at Highway 54 for two hours
JEFFERSON CITY − A single-vehicle crash on Route W Wednesday afternoon left a driver with minor injuries. Matthew Schulte, 25, was driving a tractor trailer just before 4 p.m. on the Route W overpass at Highway 54. He made a left turn from the northbound lanes to the westbound Highway 54 ramp, when the load in the trailer shifted.
Comments / 0