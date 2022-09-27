Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PMET) (OTCQB: PMETF) Strong as Lithium Miner Comes off Exceptional Summer Drill Program at the Corvette Lithium Property

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 61,254 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,527 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 91,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO