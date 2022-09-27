Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PMET) (OTCQB: PMETF) Strong as Lithium Miner Comes off Exceptional Summer Drill Program at the Corvette Lithium Property

Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Bubs Australia (ASX:BUB) shares put on trading halt?
Australian infant milk formula manufacturing company intends to make announcement regarding new joint venture. Bubs shares are expected to commence normal trading on or before 30 September 2022. Infant milk formula manufacturer, Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB) on Wednesday (28 September 2022) requested a trading halt amid a pending announcement. Bubs...
France's TotalEnergies plans to spin off Canadian oil sands assets
Sept 28 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) said on Wednesday it is looking to spin off its Canadian oil sands operations and list the new company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as the assets do not fit with the French oil major's low-emissions strategy.
Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Drops Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning negative on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.02% to 29,287.62 while the NASDAQ fell 0.22% to 10,843.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.85% to 3,661.81. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.3%...
microcapdaily.com
Innerscope Hearing Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: INND) Big Move as Hearing Aid Pioneer Files 10k in Pursuit of Becoming Fully Reporting and Uplist
Innerscope Hearing Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: INND) is making a powerful move northbound since reversing off $0.01 last week. Continuing the move started on Friday and Monday, INND was up 33% on Tuesday on 74 million shares traded or around $1.2 million in dollar volume. The stock has a history of explosive moves running to $0.099 in early 2021 before drifting downward for month after month as while investors waited for the FDA OTC Hearing Aid Law which was recently passed and will be enacted in the middle of October. In mid-August INND hit $0.0298 which is the price to beat; a break over and its blue skies ahead for INND.
Nasdaq Tumbles Over 300 Points; Sunlight Financial Shares Plunge
U.S. stocks extended losses midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 300 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 1.63% to 29,199.00 while the NASDAQ fell 3.02% to 10,718.13. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.18% to 3,638.13. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by just...
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
US News and World Report
Harley-Davidson Spins off LiveWire in $1.8 Billion SPAC Merger
(Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday spun off its electric motorcycle division LiveWire in a SPAC deal creating the first publicly traded electric motorcycle company in the United States. New shares of LiveWire Group Inc, Harley-Davidson's former electric motorcycle subsidiary, were down 6.2% in afternoon trading after surging 24% in early...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 rises at open; Whitehaven gains over 5%
The Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday. The ASX 200 index opened 14.40 points, or 0.22% higher at 6,510.60. The benchmark has shed 2.83% in past five days. The Australian shares opened higher on Wednesday despite mixed closing on Wall Street in the overnight trade. Meanwhile, the sentiment has generally been muted in the past few days on expectations of further interest rate hikes by US Federal Reserve as a section of investors are concerned over possibility of recession.
microcapdaily.com
NaturalShrimp Inc (OTCMKTS: SHMP) Leader in RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System) Heats Up as Co Forms Partnership with Master Foods Distributor US Foods
NaturalShrimp Inc (OTCMKTS: SHMP) is breaking out northbound since the Company announced a partnership with US Foods, South Texas area, with an exclusive grow out program for their customers in Austin, Houston, and San Antonio. US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 28,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology, and business solutions.
tickerreport.com
Daniel F. Mcnease Acquires 8,450 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock
Shares of ICD opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 5.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
microcapdaily.com
Voyager Digital Inc (OTCMKTS: VYGVQ) Heating Up After Crypto Exchange FTX Wins $1.422 Billion Bid for Voyager’s Assets
Voyager Digital Inc (OTCMKTS: VYGVQ) is making an explosive move up the charts after the Company announced they have selected West Realm Shires Inc. (“FTX US”) $1.422 billion bid for its assets. FTX US’s bid is comprised of (i) the fair market value of all Voyager cryptocurrency at a to-be-determined date in the future, which at current market prices is estimated to be $1.311 billion, plus (ii) additional consideration that is estimated as providing approximately $111 million of incremental value. The Company’s claims against Three Arrows Capital remain with the bankruptcy estate, which will distribute any available recovery on such claims to the estate’s creditors. While this makes VYGVQ an empty shell there are a lot of shorts that now need to cover if the commons remain intact.
freightwaves.com
Prologis’ $26B acquisition of Duke Realty approved by shareholders
Prologis announced Wednesday after the market closed that shareholders approved the proposed $26 billion all-stock acquisition of Duke Realty. In separate votes both held Wednesday, 87% of Prologis shareholders and 85% of Duke Realty shareholders agreed to the terms of the merger. “Upon consummation of the merger, Duke Realty shareholders...
tickerreport.com
North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 61,254 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,527 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 91,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.
parktelegraph.com
Today, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Takes Center Stage
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.51, or +1.96%, to $26.5. Volume reached 17,374 shares, with price reaching a high of $26.741 and a low of $26.28. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Lithium Americas Enters Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Green Technology Metals.
tickerreport.com
Icon Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.
kalkinemedia.com
Canadian benchmark index declines by 0.83%, loonie down
The main equity index in Canada continued to decline on Monday, September 26, after significant losses during the trading session on Friday, last week. On September 26, the S&P/TSX Composite Index declined by 0.83 per cent and closed at 18,327.04 points. Meanwhile, the junior index (S&P/TSX Venture Composite) was down by 1.84 per cent and closed at 567.39 points.
Nasdaq Turns Higher; Crude Oil Rises Over 2%
U.S. stocks pared some losses toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning higher on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.22% to 29,196.13 while the NASDAQ rose 0.31% to 10,836.79. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.06% to 3,652.89. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 0.7%...
tipranks.com
Premier Investments’ (ASX:PMV) shares soar upon record sales figures
Premier Investments’ shares soared on impressive earnings results. TipRanks insights show analysts are bullish on Premier shares. Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) shares soared more than 14%, hitting a day’s high of AU$23.67 upon record sales figures. The news was announced in the company’s fiscal 2022 results, along with a special dividend and a planned share buyback plan. Moreover, Premier said that it has seen a strong start to fiscal 2023.
microcapdaily.com
GPO Plus Inc (OTCMKTS: GPOX) Breaking Out Northbound (HealthGPO, cbdGPO. DISTRO+, and Nutriumph® Update)
GPO Plus Inc (OTCMKTS: GPOX) made a big move northbound today rocketing up to $1 from well under $0.20 and closing over $0.50 per share. GPOX has runner in its blood running to highs of $4.50 per share in late 2020. Currently trading at an $8.8 million market valuation GPOX OS is 32,420,382 shares with a float of just 5,858,316 shares.
