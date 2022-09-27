Pirates keep busy with pair of invitationals

The Waterloo cross country team kept up its quest for improvement last week as the Pirates challenged themselves with two runs within a week of one another. Waterloo started with the Wildcat Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 17 and continued with the Horicon River Run on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The Wildcat Invitational, hosted by Belleville High School, drew in some massive names from the area. Waterloo remained focused and still performed its best. The boys finished 16th of 19 teams with 430 points and girls finished last of the 17 qualified teams with 498 points.

“It was a great day for a meet with a lot of good competition,” Waterloo head coach Kelsey Burbach said. “It was great to watch our runners across the board and see the improvements we have made this far. We had a great week of practice where our runners were giving their best effort and it showed during the meet. They all looked more confident and stronger throughout the race. It was a lot of fun to watch.”

The boys team was led by a freshman as Isaac Opsteen put up a time of 20:26.70 for 23rd in the small school race. He wasn’t the only top-50 finisher for Waterloo as sophomore Owen Koele took 29th with a 20:51.40, junior Matteo Cefalu took 37th with a 21:21.10, sophomore David Cefalu took 46th with a 22:10.60, and sophomore Harrison Schaefer got 47th with a 22:10.80.

Madison La Follette was the top team with 53 points, followed by Madison East with 99 in second place and Mount Horeb in third with 116. Mount Horeb’s Joseph Stoddard put up the fastest time of the day, a 16:11.50.

Sophomore Corryn Retzloff led the girls with her time of 28:55.30 to snag 43rd place in the small school race. A pair of teammates were right on her tail as senior Maddelyn Webster took 47th with a 30:03.90 and junior Cordelia Webber took 48th with a 30:04.00. Sophomore Sydney Gordon also earned 55th place with a time of 33:38.50.

Monona Grove emerged victorious in this one with a team score of 66, followed by Mount Horeb in second with 88 and New Glarus/Monticello in third with 92. A Mount Horeb runner took first in this race as well as Abigail Sadler won with her time of 19:04.40.

Waterloo kept on chugging by traveling out to River Bend Park on Thursday, Sept. 22 for the Horicon River Run Invitational. There, the boys took 12th of 18 teams with 278 team points and the girls finished last of 15 teams with 401 team points.

“It was the first official day of fall and couldn’t have asked for better fall weather,” Burbach said. “We started out the year in Horicon and it was nice to be back to gauge how far we’ve come since the first of the month. Our number one goal is to constantly improve each day and the runners have been putting in the time and effort and it showed. A majority of our runners improved from the first time in Horicon by minutes and some runners multiple seconds. Very proud of our team and very excited for the rest of our season.”

Waterloo’s two top performers on the boys side finished back-to-back as Opsteen and Matteo Cefalu took 37th and 38th, respectively, with time of 19:18.55 and 19:18.95. Koele wasn’t far behind either in 47th with his time of 19:37.61. David Cefalu was just over the 20-minute mark in 75th with his time of 20:19.17 and Schaefer turned in a time of 21:02.63 to take 92nd.

Campbellsport was the top boys team on the day with 78 team points, followed by Waupun in second with 127 and Watertown Luther Prep in third with 150. Watertown Luther Prep junior Eliott Heiderich turned in the fastest time of the day to win, a 16:39.03.

Webber and Retzloff set the pace for the girls team as they ran neck-and-neck with each other and a runner from Horicon. Webber finished first of the bunch in 78th with a time of 26:31.91. The Horicon runner snuck across just before Retzloff, who took 80th with a time of 26:31.97. A second later, Webster took 87th with her time of 27:18.00.

Gordon also nabbed a top-100 finish, earning 97th with a time of 29:15.56. Sophomore Evie Quamme also finished in under 30 minutes as her time of 29:56.62 earned her 102nd place.

Watertown Luther Prep won the girls race with a team score of 36. Laconia earned second with 72 team points and St. Mary’s Springs was third with 108. Another Watertown Luther Prep runner won as junior Jemma Habben turned in the fastest time of 19:13.95.

The busy week now leaves the Pirates with plenty of time to rest. Waterloo was scheduled for an invitational on Thursday, Oct. 6, but it has since been cancelled. Now, the Pirates have off until Monday, Oct. 10 when they’ll head to Columbus Country Club for an invitational. This will serve as a quick warm-up before the Captiol Conference meet at Lions Park on Saturday, Oct. 15.