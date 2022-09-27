Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Dubuque man enters plea agreement following a slew of charges
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man facing multiple charges relating to a 2020 crime spree has entered an Alford plea deal. In 2020, Shawn Turner Sr. was charged with shooting a good samaritan who intervened after Turner harassed a mother and daughter to come with him. The two men were then in a struggle before Turner allegedly shot the man in the leg.
superhits106.com
Dubuque man pleads guilty to lascivious acts with a minor
A Dubuque man recently pleaded guilty to committing lascivious acts with a girl younger than 14. Documents state that a Dubuque Community Schools school resource officer was notified last year to a possible sexual relationship between 19 year old Pete Weaver and the girl. His sentencing hearing is set for December 5th.
KCRG.com
Linn County inmate leaves Davenport medical facility against court order
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 24th, 2022, inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center for treatment by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for treatment. A detainer was placed on Brashear until she was cleared to be transported back to Linn County. On September 27th,...
KCRG.com
Oxford Junction woman sentenced on federal tax charge
OXFORD JUNCTION, Iowa (KCRG) - A 48-year-old Oxford Junction woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison for tax evasion after an investigation by the IRS. According to court documents, Penny Lane Witt operated businesses under the names of Ultimate Tree Service and Spruces Tree Service. In 2016 and 2017, an individual paid for multiple remodeling landscaping projects. Witt did not keep business records, did not have a business or individual bank account, and conducted all business and payroll expenses in cash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs2iowa.com
LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
ktvo.com
Former Iowa trooper pleads guilty in use-of-force against biker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Prosecutors say a former Iowa State Patrol trooper who was captured on dash camera video hitting and knocking over a biker during a traffic stop in September 2017 has pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating the biker's rights. Federal prosecutors said in a...
KCRG.com
Man arrested after alleged Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was arrested in Maquoketa after police say he robbed a Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts while displaying a gun on Thursday morning. In a press release, police said employees of the Dunkin’ Donuts, located at 2660 Dodge Street, reported a White man entered the store at about 5:14 a.m., displayed a weapon and demanded cash.
KWQC
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty to federal civil rights violation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Iowa State Patrol trooper accused of assaulting a motorcycle rider during a traffic stop in 2017 pleaded guilty Monday in connection with the case. Robert James Smith, 58, pleaded guilty to deprivation of rights under color of law in U.S. District Court, Cedar...
IN THIS ARTICLE
superhits106.com
Brief Chase In Peosta After Attempted Vehicle Stop
Authorities say a driver led police on a brief pursuit Monday in Peosta. 30 year old Alonzo Henderson of Peosta was arrested around 10:40 p.m. Monday on charges of eluding and driving while barred. A report states that a Peosta police officer attempted to stop Henderson’s vehicle for an equipment violation on Burds Road. The vehicle fled and traveled south through the roundabout on Peosta Street and into the Fareway Foods parking lot. The vehicle returned to Burds Road and onto Lezlie Drive where Henderson stopped and was arrested.
superhits106.com
Shellsburg Man Arrested For Domestic Assault
Dubuque County authorities arrested 43-year-old Jeremiah Cassman of Shellsburg, Iowa on Saturday on a charge of domestic assault. Reports say that Cassman assaulted 31 year old Andrea Ramirez of Dubuque.
KCRG.com
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty in case of unreasonable use of force
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge of Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law. Court documents say Robert James Smith, 58, stopped a motorcyclist for speeding on Interstate 80 on September 25, 2017. The motorcyclist pulled over in Cedar County, got off the motorcycle and raised his hands.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Woman Arrested For Domestic Abuse Assault
Dubuque Police arrested 46 year old Melissa Decker of Dubuque on Friday on charges of domestic abuse assault and child endangerment. Reports say Decker assaulted Peter Hurm of Dubuque in front of their child.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman arrested after perjuring herself during trial
A Cedar Rapids woman who allegedly perjured herself when getting selected as a juror for a trial of a known associate has been arrested. On August 23rd of this year, Sixth Judicial District Judge Kevin McKeever declared a mistrial in a case involving a man charged with possessing a firearm as a felon after Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks notified him that one of the jurors, 23-year-old Nakia Long, was an associate of the man on trial.
KCRG.com
Two Iowa companies sentenced in wire fraud scheme involving ethanol plant
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two companies received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court last Wednesday. At the plea hearing, it was found that Darrell Smith was a broker and adviser for several investment firms and a corporate officer of companies Energae, LP and I-Lenders LLC.
KBUR
Cedar Rapids woman faces perjury charge after police recognized her in a jury
Cedar Rapids, IA- A 23-year-old woman faces charges after Cedar Rapids Police officers testifying at a trial recognized her in a jury last month. Radio Iowa reports that Nakia Long was seated on the jury for the trial of a 19-year-old man accused of being a felon in possession of a gun. The judge declared a mistrial after the Linn County Attorney notified him that Long was an associate of the man on trial.
cbs2iowa.com
Parents of three teenagers killed high speed crash want to you to slow down
The parents of three Dubuque teens killed in a crash this past summer want you to slow down and stop driving distracted. Iowa State Patrol is starting a week-long project to try and keep more people from dying in crashes. 251 Iowans have been killed in crashes so for this...
superhits106.com
Intoxicated Driver Leads Police On Chase Through Main Street
Dubuque Police say an intoxicated driver led officers on a high-speed chase Sunday through downtown Dubuque. 35 year old Demetrius Price, of Freeport, Illinois was arrested Sunday on Main Street on charges of eluding, second-degree harassment and operating while intoxicated. According to a report, officers had pulled over Price’s vehicle around 11:45 a.m. Sunday for running a red light at the intersection of 12th and Iowa streets. Price’s vehicle fled from the traffic stop and drove at a high rate of speed south on Iowa Street, with speeds in excess of 75 mph. Price’s vehicle jumped the curb at Iowa and Fourth streets and stopped in the 200 block of Main Street where Price was apprehended. Officers determined Price was intoxicated. Price also threatened officers following his arrest.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. ERIC BREWER, 31, 6’1”, 160 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for aggravated fleeing/attempting to...
superhits106.com
One Person Injured In Jo Daviess County Crash
One person was injured when a vehicle crashed driving through road construction Sunday in Jo Daviess County. A female juvenile from East Dubuque was taken by private vehicle to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment of minor injuries. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department the girl was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a female juvenile from Dubuque. A report says the driver was traveling south on North Badger Road approximately a half-mile south of Third Avenue at about 1:05 a.m. when the vehicle drove around two “road closed” construction signs and continued traveling south. The driver lost control of the vehicle when the pavement changed to gravel and dirt, and the vehicle struck a pile of rocks. The driver was cited with disobeying a traffic control device and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Statewide Excessive Speed Initiative Runs from September 27 through October 4
(Atlantic) Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Information Office Shelby McCreedy says daily in Iowa and across the nation, excessive speed is a significant public safety concern. Trooper McCreedy says in 2021, 52 percent of Iowa traffic fatalities were caused solely by excessive speed. McCreedy says a statewide...
Comments / 0