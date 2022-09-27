ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
Motley Fool

Should You Really Be Buying Stocks Right Now?

Not being exposed to stocks at the very point in time a new bull market begins can be just as costly as riding out a prolonged selloff. If the recent rout has you worried and rethinking how -- or even if -- you want to invest, you may want to reassess your goals and strategy for achieving them.
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

The solar power business is benefiting from two tailwinds, putting SolarEdge Technologies at center stage. Consumers have come to appreciate the ease and convenience of telehealth consultations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
kitco.com

Metals traders: Watch for FOREX markets extra closely

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - The global foreign exchange market is in turmoil right during what can be the historically...
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
Benzinga

What In The World Is Going On With Ford Shares?

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 21.5% to $11.72 since the start of Monday, September 19th's trading session on continued weakness. Ford on September 19th previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBIT guidance as low as $11.5 billion or as high as $12.5 billion.
Benzinga

Wix.com's Cost-Cutting Measures May Bolster Shareholder Value, Analyst Says

Wix.com Ltd. WIX shareholders may benefit from the website-building platform's cost-cutting measures, according to Oppenheimer. The Analyst: Ken Wong upgraded the rating for Wix.com to Outperform, while keeping the price target unchanged at $100. The Thesis: Starboard has bought a stake of around 9% in the company, saying it believes...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy if You're Afraid to Buy Stocks

Vertex Pharmaceuticals continues to be a big winner with its cystic fibrosis drugs and promising pipeline. Dollar General thrives in both good and bad economic conditions. UnitedHealth Group is a healthcare giant that's recession-resistant. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
TheStreet

Putting Market Declines into Perspective

On March 10, 2020, in the midst of a market correction, and with the ensuing COVID-19 shutdowns looming, I wrote about the differences between pullbacks, corrections, and bear markets*, and how investors react to each event. I couldn’t have known at the time that just two weeks later, the market...
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Nike Shares

Nike Inc NKE shares are trading lower by 3.92% to $94.83 going into the close of Thursday's trading session. Nike shares are trading lower ahead of today's earnings report as stocks fall on rising rates and recession fears. The company could also be negatively impacted by a rising US dollar.
