Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas food insecurity growing with inflation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As inflation drives food prices higher, one of the largest food banks and distributors of donated food is seeing a greater need. The evidence, according to Brooke Neubauer, the founder, and CEO of The Just One Project at Rancho and Bonanza is the lines of cars that seem to grow each week, with new families arriving to pick up food and other necessities.
The Parlour coming to downtown Las Vegas next month!

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thursday is National Coffee Day so we're celebrating with a 'boujee fast casual" coffee shop set to open next month. Joining me now with more is the owner and executive chef, Antonio Nunez, and General Manager, Alec Nunez.
'Flight of Healing' sculpture unveiled ahead of 1 Oct. anniversary

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Saturday will mark five years since the 1-October shooting, and a new sculpture was dedicated today honoring the victims and survivors. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and other local leaders were there for the unveiling Thursday morning. It's called the 'flight of healing,' located at...
Formula One to hold free Launch Party event on Las Vegas Strip this fall

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Formula One announced it will hold a free Launch Party at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip this November. The racing circuit will bring the power of the cars up close and personal during the free event on Saturday, Nov. 5, just over a year before the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
How to celebrate National Coffee Day

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is officially here, and September is winding down however, in just a few days, we will be celebrating National Coffee Day. Joining us to share some ideas to elevate your coffee game is Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn.
Things to do: Fall, Halloween activities in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is here, and Halloween is fast approaching, meaning new, fun activities are popping up across the valley. See the list below for some great family-friendly activities going on through October 31. Asylum-Hotel Fear. The haunted house will host its opening night on Thursday, September...
Man accused of threatening to blow up Las Vegas bank

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A California man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly threatened people at two Las Vegas banks, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police took Ashton Aspley, 24, of Palm Springs into custody on Saturday. According to the report, police responded to...
Disney On Ice is coming to Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Disney On Ice is coming to Las Vegas to welcome the new year. The show "Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures" will be held on Jan. 5–8, 2023, at the Thomas and Mack Center. Disney On Ice preferred customers can purchase advance tickets...
Authorities give high priority to recent attacks against homeless women

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Every case is important, certainly every homicide. But often times the suspect or motive is obvious. That wasn't the case during a recent string of attacks against homeless women near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway, where additional police resources made all the difference. Watch the video...
