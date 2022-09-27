Energy & Water Development Corp (OTCMKTS: EAWD) Getting Noticed as Co’s International Patent Application for its Off Grid EV Charging Station Accepted by WIPO

Voyager Digital Inc (OTCMKTS: VYGVQ) is making an explosive move up the charts after the Company announced they have selected West Realm Shires Inc. (“FTX US”) $1.422 billion bid for its assets. FTX US’s bid is comprised of (i) the fair market value of all Voyager cryptocurrency at a to-be-determined date in the future, which at current market prices is estimated to be $1.311 billion, plus (ii) additional consideration that is estimated as providing approximately $111 million of incremental value. The Company’s claims against Three Arrows Capital remain with the bankruptcy estate, which will distribute any available recovery on such claims to the estate’s creditors. While this makes VYGVQ an empty shell there are a lot of shorts that now need to cover if the commons remain intact.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO