Energy & Water Development Corp (OTCMKTS: EAWD) Getting Noticed as Co’s International Patent Application for its Off Grid EV Charging Station Accepted by WIPO

PV Tech
New wafer production method could double throughput to up to 20,000 per hour, rendering European manufacturing more competitive
A research consortium has devised a proof of concept for a production line with a throughput of 15,000 to 20,000 wafers per hour, which is double the usual amount. The group of plant manufacturers, metrology companies and research institutions is being led by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and was established to reduce production costs and alleviate supply bottlenecks as a means to deploy increasing amount of solar.
altenergymag.com
Origami Solar Wins Grand Prize in U.S. Department of Energy American-Made Solar Prize
Company receives $500,000 to support U.S. supply chain independence and decarbonization by utilizing domestic steel for solar module frames. Bend, Oregon - September 29, 2022 - Origami Solar, developers of a patent-pending steel frame for solar modules that lowers cost, dramatically reduces carbon emissions, and improves performance and value, has taken the grand prize in the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) American-Made Solar Prize competition. Origami Solar was one of two winners among 10 hardware finalists in the competition's Go! Demo Day that took place at the RE+ event in Anaheim last week.
microcapdaily.com
Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PMET) (OTCQB: PMETF) Strong as Lithium Miner Comes off Exceptional Summer Drill Program at the Corvette Lithium Property
Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PMET) (OTCQB: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is one of the biggest runners of 2022 running from pennies in 2021 to recent highs of $5.45 per share. We covered the Patriot back in May when it was less than $2 reporting at the time: “Patriot Continues to rocket higher in recent trading moving up more every day and hardly ever retracing its steps. The stock has skyrocketed over 1000% in the past year as the Company makes remarkable grade Lithium discoveries in its 200 square kilometers newly discovered Corvette lithium Mine. Word is the Company most likely has discovered more than 100M tons of ore just in the Corvette lithium property alone.
kitco.com
Global Atomic commences EPCM phase for Dasa uranium project
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that DCPL will focus on the basic and detailed engineering required for the design of...
TechCrunch
GM partners with and invests in OneD Battery Sciences in quest for cheap, energy-dense EV batteries
The partnership will focus on using OneD’s silicon nanotechnology in GM’s Ultium battery cells to extend range, improve performance and cut costs. The automaker said Thursday that OneD’s Sinanode platform, which uses silicon nanowires to enhance graphite, can pave the way for smaller, lighter and more efficient battery packs.
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
electrek.co
Watch Eviation’s all-electric Alice aircraft first flight
Eviation Alice, an all-electric aircraft that appears to be closest to being commercially viable, had its first flight, and it was successful. After Eviation unveiled the prototype of its Alice aircraft back in 2017, the company attracted a lot of attention and comparison with Tesla because the aircraft was among the first all-electric plane that was viable for actual commercial use.
SpaceNews.com
Kayhan, Astroscale, UT Austin win Space Force study contract for in-orbit servicing technology
WASHINGTON — Kayhan Space, and partners Astroscale US and the University of Texas at Austin, won a U.S. Space Force contract to develop software for in-orbit servicing vehicles, the companies announced Sept. 28. The team won a Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase 1 award worth $250,000 under the...
microcapdaily.com
NaturalShrimp Inc (OTCMKTS: SHMP) Leader in RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System) Heats Up as Co Forms Partnership with Master Foods Distributor US Foods
NaturalShrimp Inc (OTCMKTS: SHMP) is breaking out northbound since the Company announced a partnership with US Foods, South Texas area, with an exclusive grow out program for their customers in Austin, Houston, and San Antonio. US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 28,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology, and business solutions.
solarpowerworldonline.com
REC Group starts production of Alpha Pure-R HJT modules
REC Group has announced the start of production of its latest solar panel, the REC Alpha Pure-R. Unveiled in May 2022 at Intersolar Europe, the REC Alpha Pure-R solar panel went into production on new manufacturing lines at REC’s Singapore facility. The Alpha Pure-R will double REC’s Alpha HJT capacity in Singapore from 600 MW to 1.2 GW, which underscores REC’s commitment to the future of this technology.
EU heads for deal on energy windfall levies, edges towards gas price caps
BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - European Union countries are poised to approve a package of emergency measures including windfall profit levies on energy companies and a cut in electricity demand at a meeting of ministers on Friday, a senior EU official said.
microcapdaily.com
Innerscope Hearing Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: INND) Big Move as Hearing Aid Pioneer Files 10k in Pursuit of Becoming Fully Reporting and Uplist
Innerscope Hearing Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: INND) is making a powerful move northbound since reversing off $0.01 last week. Continuing the move started on Friday and Monday, INND was up 33% on Tuesday on 74 million shares traded or around $1.2 million in dollar volume. The stock has a history of explosive moves running to $0.099 in early 2021 before drifting downward for month after month as while investors waited for the FDA OTC Hearing Aid Law which was recently passed and will be enacted in the middle of October. In mid-August INND hit $0.0298 which is the price to beat; a break over and its blue skies ahead for INND.
microcapdaily.com
Voyager Digital Inc (OTCMKTS: VYGVQ) Heating Up After Crypto Exchange FTX Wins $1.422 Billion Bid for Voyager’s Assets
Voyager Digital Inc (OTCMKTS: VYGVQ) is making an explosive move up the charts after the Company announced they have selected West Realm Shires Inc. (“FTX US”) $1.422 billion bid for its assets. FTX US’s bid is comprised of (i) the fair market value of all Voyager cryptocurrency at a to-be-determined date in the future, which at current market prices is estimated to be $1.311 billion, plus (ii) additional consideration that is estimated as providing approximately $111 million of incremental value. The Company’s claims against Three Arrows Capital remain with the bankruptcy estate, which will distribute any available recovery on such claims to the estate’s creditors. While this makes VYGVQ an empty shell there are a lot of shorts that now need to cover if the commons remain intact.
microcapdaily.com
GPO Plus Inc (OTCMKTS: GPOX) Breaking Out Northbound (HealthGPO, cbdGPO. DISTRO+, and Nutriumph® Update)
GPO Plus Inc (OTCMKTS: GPOX) made a big move northbound today rocketing up to $1 from well under $0.20 and closing over $0.50 per share. GPOX has runner in its blood running to highs of $4.50 per share in late 2020. Currently trading at an $8.8 million market valuation GPOX OS is 32,420,382 shares with a float of just 5,858,316 shares.
airtrafficmanagement.net
BLADE and Eve Announce UAM Strategic Partnership
FlyBlade India (“BLADE India”), a joint venture between Hunch Ventures and Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE), and Eve Air Mobility (“Eve”) (NYSE: EVEX; EVEXW) announced today a strategic partnership which includes a non-binding order of up to 200 electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL” or Electric Vertical Aircraft, “EVA”) Dvehicles, service and support, and Eve’s Urban Air Traffic Management (“UATM”) software solution. The companies also plan to collaborate on a three-month pilot project connecting passengers using helicopters.
getnews.info
ESS Startup Su-vastika has been granted a patent for a breakthrough IoT-based BMS technology
Technology patent No 403377 has been granted to Su-vastika Solar. It is a start-up company in the field of Energy Storage System/ESS having Solar and Lithium Technologies. It also has strong technology for Emergency Rescue Devices for lift backups. This patent is related to the Battery Management System which controls...
Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers
SAN DIEGO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc (ILMN.O), the top maker of DNA sequencers used to speed drug development and other research, on Thursday announced the launch of its next-generation NovaSeq X systems, which it said can generate more than 20,000 whole genomes per year, or 2.5 times that of prior sequencers.
Quectel Announces New SC680A LTE Smart Module to Drive Digital Transformation and Machine Vision AI Applications
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces that it has released its new SC680A smart module which features broad connectivity options including LTE Cat 6, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 with powerful system performance and rich multimedia functions. The SC680A smart module is targeted towards mid-tier IoT devices including POS and payment terminals, industrial handhelds for logistics and warehousing, in-vehicle infotainment and dashcam solutions as well as micro-mobility applications and small electric cars. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005031/en/ Quectel’s new SC680A LTE smart module (Photo: Business Wire)
bloomberglaw.com
Lockheed Martin, Verizon Showcase 5G-Powered ISR Capabilities
Lockheed Martin and Verizon demonstrated 5G-enabled drones with the capability of capturing and transferring real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance data from aircraft while in flight to geolocate military targets for the Department of Defense, said Lockheed Martin Wednesday. The demonstration is a part of a 5G collaboration that specializes in...
