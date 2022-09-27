Read full article on original website
Dare County Parks & Rec Dept. announces Fessenden Center cancellations and closures due to Tropical Storm Ian
The Dare County Parks and Recreation Department has announced several cancellations and closings for Thursday, September 29; Friday, September 30; and Saturday, October 1 due to the adverse weather conditions that are expected from Tropical Storm Ian. The Dare County Youth Center in Kill Devil Hills, the Fessenden Center in...
Dare County Public Works cancels Friday trash collection for Hatteras Island
Dare County Public Works has announced that, due to high winds and possible ocean overwash from Tropical Storm Ian, there will be no residential or commercial trash collection on Hatteras Island on Friday, September 30, 2022. Residents are advised to secure their trash cans during the storm in order to...
Ocracoke-mainland ferries canceled for Thursday, Sept. 29
Ocracoke to Cedar Island and Ocracoke to Swan Quarter ferries have been canceled for Thursday, September 29, due to the inclement weather from Hurricane Ian, per an update from the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division. The Hatteras-Ocracoke vehicular ferry is still on schedule as of 9:00 a.m....
Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch issued for the Outer Banks
The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge Watch for Dare County due to expected impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. A Tropical Storm Warning indicates that tropical storm conditions—including winds over 39 mph—are possible within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch indicates...
Coastal Flood Advisory, Wind Advisory issued for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands
Multiple advisories have been issued for the Outer Banks ahead of this weekend’s stormy weather, including a Coastal Flood Advisory, Wind Advisory, High Surf Advisory, and Gale Warning, per a Thursday morning update from the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office. As Hurricane Ian tracks through the southeast United...
Emergency responders in our region watch Hurricane Ian's movements, prepare for storm
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Right now emergency responders in our region are watching the movements of Hurricane Ian. News 3 traveled to the Outer Banks on Tuesday to talk to people about storm preparation. There is currently a beach nourishment project happening in Kitty Hawk. According to the Dare County...
Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts
(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
Swimming advisory issued for sound-side site in Dare County
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - An advisory against swimming was posted today at a sound-side site in Dare County after not meeting water quality standards. The advisory is for an area at the Colington Harbour swim beach at the end of Colington Drive in Kill Devil Hills. The North...
First-Ever Fall in Love Festival on October 2 will benefit Hatteras Island Cancer Foundation
A new Avon-based festival featuring live music, regional artists, and food vendors is being launched on Sunday, October 2, with proceeds going to a very worthy local organization – the Hatteras Island Cancer Foundation (HICF). The Fall in Love Festival will be held on Sunday evening at Kavon Park,...
NC’s Tourism Resource Assistance Center will visit Ocracoke on Oct. 13
On October 13, tourism-related businesses in Hyde County – and surrounding counties – will have an opportunity to meet with Visit North Carolina staff to learn about the organization’s research, marketing, public relations, international tourism, sports, RetireNC and Outdoor NC programs, and other services. Visit North Carolina’s Tourism Resource Assistance Center (TRAC) will be held 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Berkley Barn at 58 Water Plant Rd. in Ocracoke.
Duck Woods Country Club breaks ground for a new pickleball facility
Duck Woods Country Club in Southern Shores broke ground this month on a new pickleball court complex. Bobby Kidder, the Club’s General Manager and Project Director indicated work was beginning immediately by Outer Banks Tennis Contractors, LLC, LoWire Technologies and Dare Concrete. The Duck Woods facility will be a state-of-the-art, tournament-sanctioned, lighted court complex that will provide the best playing court surface on the Outer Banks. Completion is expected before the end of the year.
Nags Head Planning Board approves site plans for trade center, public services site project
The Nags Head Planning Board unanimously voted to approve the site plans for a trade center and for the redesign and construction at the public services facility at its Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting. Vice Chair Kristi Wright was not in attendance. Michael Strader, P.E., of Quible & Associates, P.C., submitted...
New health practice coming to Roanoke Island
A new health center is coming to Roanoke Island. Joseph Rockenstein, chief executive officer of Ocracoke Health and Engelhard Medical Centers, made the announcement at the Sept. 13, 2022, meeting of the Health Care Task Force formed by the Board of Commissioners of the Town of Manteo. The two existing...
Virginia Beach man apprehended by Currituck County Sheriff’s Office deputies with stolen vehicle
The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Virginia Beach man following a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. According to information from CCSO, on September 20, 2022 at around 9:30 a.m., CCSO received information from its communications center that a stolen vehicle was heading to the state line with Chesapeake Police following the suspect. The Virginia Beach Police Department was actively looking for the stolen City of Virginia Beach public works vehicle.
David M. Copeland
David M. Copeland passed away on September 24, 2022, in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. He was born on April 16, 1966, in Riverhead, New York. The family moved to Bedford, Virginia in 1974. David graduated from Liberty High School, where he was an avid tennis and soccer player. He worked at Chilli Peppers in the Outer Banks and was a beloved member of the Chilli Peppers family. During his many years in OBX, David spent many days in his fishing boat on the ocean and sound.
Dare County Land Transfers
Williams Christopher W from Wetzel Dawn Gray/014537000—Metes & Bounds/$489,000/Improved Residential. Benson Charles Garland II from Gallagher LLC/029821000—Metes & Bounds/$530,000/Improved Residential. Equity Trust Company Custodian from Trader Erick R/ 014676000—Metes & Bounds/$292,000/Improved Residential. Kerr Janacina Venna from Intile Nandi/014577000—Lot 2 Sec 1 Oceanfront Enterprises/$377,700/Improved Residential. Lidonni &...
Shooting death of Elizabeth City woman being investigated, police seek information from public
The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating the shooting death of an Elizabeth City woman and is seeking information from the public. According to an ECPD press release, on September 23, 2022 at around 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim near the 500 block of West Grice Street. Officers arrived on scene and found Erin Gibbs, 38, of Elizabeth City.
Shawboro man arrested following pursuit in Moyock area
The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Shawboro man was arrested following a pursuit. According to information from CCSO, on September 13, 2022 at around 6:30 p.m., a CCSO deputy clocked a motorcycle “well over the exceeded posted speed and attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the Moyock area. A pursuit ensued and ended at the Tulls Creek Rd and Hwy 168 intersection with deputies boxing in driver off the intersection and making the arrest.”
A rural school gets creative in facing the NC teacher shortage
Chowan Middle School is about 15 minutes outside the small town of Edenton. The road to get there cuts through farm fields and runs parallel to the Chowan River, which branches off the Albemarle Sound. Students here are settling into the routine of a new school year, but a shortage...
Mary McClease Conway
MANTEO — Dare County native Mary McClease Conway surrendered her soul to God peacefully at her daughter’s home in Georgia September 22, 2022. She was 98 years loved on this earth and was the daughter of the late Cora and George McClease of Manteo, NC. Mrs. Conway was also predeceased by her beloved husband, Linwood Conway.
