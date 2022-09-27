Read full article on original website
Final Halloween Ends Trailer Includes Kyle Richards And Bunch Of Michael's Kills
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards has been noticeably missing from the Halloween Ends footage.
Samara Weaving to Star in New Action Horror Film 'Azrael'
It seems like Hollywood has a new scream queen. Deadline is reporting that. star Samara Weaving is once again attached to a horror project, this time an action-horror movie titled Azrael, which is also reportedly being looked at by producers as the start of a new horror franchise. Weaving is...
‘Prey for the Devil’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Stories of exorcism are a dime a dozen. But how do you eliminate a demon possessing multiple people, spreading like an epidemic? The answers lie in Prey for the Devil, where a nun, played by Jacqueline Byers, learns to purge demons, or rather a single demon (more on that in a moment). The supernatural horror film is directed by Daniel Stamm. The German filmmaker is best known for directing The Last Exorcism and 13 Sins, as well as some episodes of television series like Fear the Walking Dead and the Scream TV series. Robert Zappia (Halloween H20: 20 Years Later) has written the screenplay for the film, from a story he developed with Earl Richey Jones and Todd R. Jones, both of whom also serve as producers. The plot follows Sister Ann, who is set to perform an exorcism and finds out that the demonic force has a connection to her past.
Sam Raimi to Direct Remake of Ventriloquist Horror Film 'Magic'
Magic, a 1978 horror film about an evil puppet starring beloved actor Anthony Hopkins, is going to be remade by legendary director Sam Raimi according to producer Roy Lee. Lee recently appeared on the podcast Post Mortem with Mick Garris and broke the news, saying “I’ve only worked with [Sam Raimi] as a producer on films… actually… the first time I’m gonna work with him as a director is on a remake of Magic. Which is something that we’re working on now. The Anthony Hopkins movie. We’re just actually hearing the final versions of the different takes from writers next week.”
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
Hocus Pocus 2 — release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know
Hocus Pocus 2 will see the cult 1990s Halloween film finally getting the sequel it deserves. We're now just days away from the movie's release, as it hits Disney Plus just in time for Halloween. First revealed in May 2021, Hocus Pocus 2 will see Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler,...
‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ official title, new cast members, and more for the Netflix movie
The Beverly Hills Cop franchise is one of the most iconic movie franchises in history. And, ever since Beverly Hills Cop III landed in 1994, fans have been eager for a sequel movie. And now it has been announced that the long-anticipated 4th Beverly Hills Cop movie will be made...
Warner Bros. Developing 'Constantine' Sequel, Reuniting Keanu Reeves and Director Francis Lawrence
According to reports, Warner Bros. Pictures is now developing a sequel to Constantine. The news comes 17 years after the release of the original live-action adaptation of the DC Comics character and has John Constantine fans excited after months of rumors. Constantine 2 is expected to be a direct sequel...
Horror director Ti West reveals that the ‘X’ trilogy almost didn’t happen
Across his career thus far, horror director Ti West has experimented with a multitude of sub-genres — including supernatural torment in The Innkeepers, a satanic cult in The House of the Devil, and an homage to classic ‘80s slashers in one of his latest bone-chilling projects, X. Due to the unexpected success of X — which centers around a group of young adult filmmakers on a remote farmhouse in Texas — a fresh-faced horror trilogy was born.
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
Marvel's Blade Loses Director Just Ahead Of Production Starting
Marvel Studios Blade director Bassam Tariq has left the film just two months shy of production beginning in Atlanta, according to Variety. The film was announced back at Marvel's 2019 Comic-Con presentation where Mahershala Ali had been revealed to play the comic book vampire slayer. Though he will no longer...
Jamie Lee Curtis Stuns in Sultry Throwback Pic With John Travolta
Jamie Lee Curtis shared a throwback photo with John Travolta. The black and white image pays homage to Perfect, the ’80s exercise-themed rom-com the two starred in together. “Monday memories with the one and only @johntravolta,” she captioned the post. Jamie Lee Curtis loves a good Throwback Thursday...
Enola Holmes 2 release date: When is the sequel arriving? Check out the new trailer
There are less than two months to go until Millie Bobby Brown returns as corset-wearing, fourth-wall-breaking heroine, Enola Holmes – and now fans have been treated to a first trailer for the sequel as well as to the official release date for the movie. Released as part of Netflix's...
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Trailer Teases Chaos Ahead for the Duttons
A new Yellowstone Season 5 trailer is here, and it teases chaos ahead for the Duttons. The new trailer opens with Dutton family patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as the new Governor of Montana. The clip then goes on to reveal the mayhem that ensues in the aftermath, including enemies and "war." Fans can check out the full clip below.
In Brief: 'Star Trek' scratched; 'Halloween Ends' trailer, and more
Hulu has given a series order to Under the Bridge, a limited series about the 1997 murder of Canadian teenager Reena Virk, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The eight-episode drama, based on Rebecca Godfrey's 2005 book about the case, tells the true story of 14-year-old Virk, who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. The series will join Hulu's slate of true-crime adaptations, which also includes The Act, The Girl from Plainville, and Candy...
Halloween Ends final trailer teases showdown between Laurie and Michael
The showdown between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle) will come to a dramatic conclusion in Halloween Ends. Set four years after the events of Halloween Kills, Michael is nowhere to be found. Laurie lives with her granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), and chooses to put her horrific past behind her. When Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) is accused of murdering a young boy, Michael comes out of hiding, forcing Laurie to confront the serial killer that’s haunted her life for over 40 years.
Beverly Hills Cop 4: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Movie
Beverly Hills Cop 4 is on its way to our televisions. Here are six quick things we know about the highly anticipated sequel.
Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is being praised by both MCU and horror fans as "something truly special"
The horror homage is an "instant classic"
Live Action Avatar: The Last Airbender Show Reveals 20 New Cast Members
A huge new list of cast members has been announced for Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender project, including some big names and important characters. The new additions include George Takei, Prey's Amber Midthunder, Community's Danny Pudi, and many more. Here are the full list of new cast members, and...
