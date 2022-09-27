Read full article on original website
Blue Hawks down Trojans for first NSAA win
DICKINSON, N.D. - The Dickinson State volleyball team (3-15, 1-4 NSAA) withstood a back-and-forth match to take down (RV) Dakota State (11-11,2-3 NSAA), 3-2 (25-15, 13-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-7), on Saturday afternoon in Scott Gym. Dakota State jumped out to an early 3-1 lead in set one, but it was...
Blue Hawk defense shuts down Dakota State in win
MADISON, S.D. - The Dickinson State football team (3-2, 1-0 NSAA) used smothering defense to run past Dakota State (2-3, 0-1 NSAA), 27-7, to open up North Star Athletic Association play. A forced fumble by Matt Anderson on the Trojans' first play from scrimmage set the tone for the game...
Mayville State University
Mayville State (Top of 1st Inning) Villanueva grounds out, shortstop Buckmaster to first baseman Calvillo. LaRocque singles on a line drive to center fielder Clinton. Inning Summary: (0 runs, 1 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB) Dickinson State University (Bottom of 1st Inning) Clinton grounds out, shortstop Villanueva to first baseman...
