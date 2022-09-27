DICKINSON, N.D. - The Dickinson State volleyball team (3-15, 1-4 NSAA) withstood a back-and-forth match to take down (RV) Dakota State (11-11,2-3 NSAA), 3-2 (25-15, 13-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-7), on Saturday afternoon in Scott Gym. Dakota State jumped out to an early 3-1 lead in set one, but it was...

DICKINSON, ND ・ 19 HOURS AGO