Calexico, CA

KYMA News 11

Home Grown: Yuma date harvest

In today's home grown, it's that time of year when the thousands of date trees in our area are being harvested. The post Home Grown: Yuma date harvest appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Community Rosary comes back to El Centro for second annual event

EL CENTRO — Our Lady of the Valley (OLOV) Catholic parish will be holding a second annual Community Rosary on Thursday, October 6, as a vigil celebration for the Catholic Feast of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary. The Community Rosary is a public recitation of Christian prayer for...
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

MANA de Imperial Valley introduces the 2022 Las Primeras honorees

EL CENTRO — MANA de Imperial Valley has selected the three honorees for the Las Primeras Awards in Imperial Valley, according to a press release. Each year MANA de Imperial Valley honors Latina women who embody the values and philosophy of the organization of empowering Latinas through leadership development, community service and advocacy.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Border Patrol agents seize cloned Border Patrol vehicle

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Sunday, September 25, El Centro Border Patrol (BP) agents arrested a U.S. citizen and seized a cloned BP vehicle. Moreover, in a press release, the incident occurred at approximately 6:25pm. In addition, the El Centro station's Remote Vehicle Surveillance System Operators observed and notified...
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

69-year-old man missing in Yuma

The Yuma community is coming together to help find a missing man who was last seen leaving his home at Country Roads RV park in Yuma. The post 69-year-old man missing in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
HeySoCal

Ex-president of San Diego labor union in indicted for embezzlement

A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer and former president of a San Diego-based union for government employees has been indicted on federal charges of alleged embezzlement against the union he headed, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Felix Luciano, 60, of San Diego, served from 2011-18 as...
calexicochronicle.com

Kay Displaces Tenants of Low-Income Housing

IMPERIAL — In the wake of Tropical Storm Kay, residents of a city-owned low-income apartment complex in Imperial were forced to temporarily relocate as water damage to the roof caused about $180,000 worth of damages. Tropical Storm Kay arrived Sept. 9, dropping 1.25 inches of rain in El Centro,...
IMPERIAL, CA
KYMA News 11

Lane restrictions on US 95 starting Oct. 3 for construction

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced there will be lane restrictions and construction on US 95 between mileposts 67 and 80, that is located between Yuma and Quartzsite for road construction. The post Lane restrictions on US 95 starting Oct. 3 for construction appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Police Beat

BRAWLEY — Officers responded to a reported burglary in Brawley the evening of Thursday, September 8. As per reports the suspect in question was allegedly said to have been found inside the claimants garage. It was reported the assailant fled the scene in an orange bicycle and was described as a Hispanic male adult last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts.
BRAWLEY, CA
ABC 15 News

Man and woman found dead along road in Yuma County

YUMA, AZ — Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman found along a road in southwestern Arizona. YCSO was initially called to check out two people who were found unresponsive near County 13th Street and Avenue F in the Yuma/Somerton area on September 22. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man and woman who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

Over $2 million of narcotics seized over the weekend

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Over the weekend, the El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen and three Mexican natives accused of smuggling narcotics. Accordingly, in a press release, these three arrests happened in one weekend and have estimated to over $2.05 million. Friday bust. Firstly, on...
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 22-26

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 21 to Sept. 26. 9:51 a.m.: A West Shores High School student stated he had weapons and threatened to shoot up his school. 10:29 p.m.: Two people were seen breaking...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Excessive heat continues, and more moisture will quickly return

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Desert Southwest is dealing with much drier conditions with hotter than normal temperatures. Afternoon highs continue to peak at 105-110 degrees which is about 5 to 10 degrees above normal. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday for portions of...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

