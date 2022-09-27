Read full article on original website
Related
thedesertreview.com
SDSU-IV gallery shows COVID-related art, hopes to showcase more local artists
CALEXICO — The John H. Steppling Art Gallery of San Diego State University Imperial Valley campus hosted an exhibition on September 22 put together by the Calexico Arts Council, the California Arts Council, and SDSU-IV by two local artists and one from Los Angeles. The “Documenting Life During the...
Home Grown: Yuma date harvest
In today's home grown, it's that time of year when the thousands of date trees in our area are being harvested. The post Home Grown: Yuma date harvest appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Community Rosary comes back to El Centro for second annual event
EL CENTRO — Our Lady of the Valley (OLOV) Catholic parish will be holding a second annual Community Rosary on Thursday, October 6, as a vigil celebration for the Catholic Feast of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary. The Community Rosary is a public recitation of Christian prayer for...
thedesertreview.com
Law enforcement responds to social media post about bringing a weapon to Southwest High School
EL CENTRO — Early in the evening of Tuesday September 27, Southwest High School officials became aware of a post on social media, which mentioned that a subject would be taking a weapon to school. No direct threats were made to students or staff, according to the press release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First Annual Yuma County Fair fall fest this upcoming October
The first annual Yuma County Fair Fall Fest will be coming to the fairgrounds from Thursday, October 13 to Sunday, October 16. The post First Annual Yuma County Fair fall fest this upcoming October appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
MANA de Imperial Valley introduces the 2022 Las Primeras honorees
EL CENTRO — MANA de Imperial Valley has selected the three honorees for the Las Primeras Awards in Imperial Valley, according to a press release. Each year MANA de Imperial Valley honors Latina women who embody the values and philosophy of the organization of empowering Latinas through leadership development, community service and advocacy.
kyma.com
Border Patrol agents seize cloned Border Patrol vehicle
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Sunday, September 25, El Centro Border Patrol (BP) agents arrested a U.S. citizen and seized a cloned BP vehicle. Moreover, in a press release, the incident occurred at approximately 6:25pm. In addition, the El Centro station's Remote Vehicle Surveillance System Operators observed and notified...
69-year-old man missing in Yuma
The Yuma community is coming together to help find a missing man who was last seen leaving his home at Country Roads RV park in Yuma. The post 69-year-old man missing in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ex-president of San Diego labor union in indicted for embezzlement
A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer and former president of a San Diego-based union for government employees has been indicted on federal charges of alleged embezzlement against the union he headed, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Felix Luciano, 60, of San Diego, served from 2011-18 as...
Homicide suspect released from Imperial County Jail
The 21-year-old Yuma man accused of shooting and killing a man in Winterhaven will be released from the Imperial County Jail today according to the District Attorney's office. The post Homicide suspect released from Imperial County Jail appeared first on KYMA.
Homicide in Imperial Valley as ICSO investigates
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, Imperial County Sheriff's Deputies from the Winterhaven station responded to shots fired in the 1800 block of Sapphire Lane. The post Homicide in Imperial Valley as ICSO investigates appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Kay Displaces Tenants of Low-Income Housing
IMPERIAL — In the wake of Tropical Storm Kay, residents of a city-owned low-income apartment complex in Imperial were forced to temporarily relocate as water damage to the roof caused about $180,000 worth of damages. Tropical Storm Kay arrived Sept. 9, dropping 1.25 inches of rain in El Centro,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lane restrictions on US 95 starting Oct. 3 for construction
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced there will be lane restrictions and construction on US 95 between mileposts 67 and 80, that is located between Yuma and Quartzsite for road construction. The post Lane restrictions on US 95 starting Oct. 3 for construction appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Police Beat
BRAWLEY — Officers responded to a reported burglary in Brawley the evening of Thursday, September 8. As per reports the suspect in question was allegedly said to have been found inside the claimants garage. It was reported the assailant fled the scene in an orange bicycle and was described as a Hispanic male adult last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts.
ABC 15 News
Man and woman found dead along road in Yuma County
YUMA, AZ — Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman found along a road in southwestern Arizona. YCSO was initially called to check out two people who were found unresponsive near County 13th Street and Avenue F in the Yuma/Somerton area on September 22. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man and woman who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead.
kyma.com
Over $2 million of narcotics seized over the weekend
IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Over the weekend, the El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen and three Mexican natives accused of smuggling narcotics. Accordingly, in a press release, these three arrests happened in one weekend and have estimated to over $2.05 million. Friday bust. Firstly, on...
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 22-26
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 21 to Sept. 26. 9:51 a.m.: A West Shores High School student stated he had weapons and threatened to shoot up his school. 10:29 p.m.: Two people were seen breaking...
One man dead and son injured in Winterhaven shooting
One Yuma man is behind bars after being accused of murdering a father and injuring that man's son. The post One man dead and son injured in Winterhaven shooting appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County Board of Supervisors approve over $500 million fiscal year budget
The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the $598.1 million budget for the fiscal year of 2022-2023 that will help meet the needs of the community. The post Imperial County Board of Supervisors approve over $500 million fiscal year budget appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Excessive heat continues, and more moisture will quickly return
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Desert Southwest is dealing with much drier conditions with hotter than normal temperatures. Afternoon highs continue to peak at 105-110 degrees which is about 5 to 10 degrees above normal. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday for portions of...
Comments / 0