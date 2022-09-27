Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Full 520 bridge closure, more Revive I-5 work planned this weekend
Travelers should plan ahead and find alternate routes for trips across Lake Washington and southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle. Beginning Friday night, Sept. 30, State Route 520 will close across the lake and southbound I-5 will have closures near the off-ramp to Columbian Way and the West Seattle Bridge. Both...
q13fox.com
SR 520 floating bridge to close this weekend between Seattle, Bellevue
SEATTLE - The SR 520 floating bridge will be closed for construction work this weekend between Seattle and Bellevue. The closure will last between 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, and is part of Washington State Department of Transportation’s ongoing SR 520 Montlake project. According to WSDOT, the...
myedmondsnews.com
Behind the scenes: Edmonds’ early water system
The story of the Edmonds water system began with the digging of several wells on the periphery of town. As Edmonds grew, it became apparent that a substantial water system needed to be developed. Three companies were granted franchises, including the L. C. Engel Company, the Edmonds Water System, financed by Seattle banker W. D. Perkins, and a third company that was represented by town founder George Brackett. The Edmonds Water System was the most successful in establishing water lines, to the point that the city decided to install several fire hydrants using this system (one of these hydrants can still be found on the corner of 4th and Main). But when the hydrants were connected in 1900, they unfortunately were of little use for putting out fires, as the water pressure the system provided was too low.
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Viet-Wah Supermarket in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District closing after 41 years
SEATTLE — After 41 years, one of Seattle’s largest Asian supermarkets, Viet-Wah is closing its doors. It's a major blow for the city's Little Saigon area in the Chinatown-International District. "This store opened up when I was just two years old, so I grew up in this store,...
Encampment fire under Seattle’s Ship Canal Bridge causes backups on I-5
Update 7:54 a.m.: The two lanes blocked by the fire have been cleared. Original Story: An encampment fire underneath Seattle’s Ship Canal Bridge caused traffic backups along Interstate 5 Wednesday morning. KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell says that fire crews have extinguished all but the embers of the fire under...
Roads are slick! SUV pulled from ditch in Bothell
An SUV was lifted out of a ditch in Bothell on Wednesday after the light showers left the roads slippery in Western Washington. According to Bothell police, the crash happened off the roadway near Northeast 195th Street and 120th Avenue Northeast. A picture from the scene showed the vehicle on...
Tacoma Daily Index
Tacoma’s Hilltop
My mother first moved to Tacoma in the late 1920s or early 1930s. Like many from her tiny North Dakota farmtown, she saw Tacoma as the big city – a place dense with opportunity in every way, from work to entertainment and, for her and her five blond, Norwegian sisters, relationships.
1st Avenue South in Seattle blocked after pedestrian struck and killed by car
A person was hit and killed by a car in South Seattle on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:55 p.m., officers responded to a report that someone had been hit by a vehicle in the 1700 block of First Avenue South. The victim died at...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Council breaks silence on investigation of Lynnwood Councilmember Jim Smith
The Lynnwood City Council spent a large portion of its Sept. 26 business meeting discussing the findings of the external investigation that was launched into allegations of racial and sexual discrimination by Councilmember Jim Smith in May of this year. The investigation, conducted by Haggard & Ganson LLP, substantiated one...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Tree Board sponsoring tree giveaway Oct. 1 at Edmonds Museum Market
The Edmonds Citizens’ Tree Board will be hosting a booth at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The board will be giving away tree starts for folks to take home and plant in their yards, ranging from trees that will grow very tall, such as Douglas Firs, to trees that can fit into small spaces, such as the Cascara. The board will be encouraging people to take the appropriate tree to fill their available space.
Seattle woman's body found at recycling center in Davis
DAVIS - A woman's body has been found at a Davis recycling facility. At around 7:10 a.m. Monday, workers located a woman's body, according to the Davis Police Department. It's unclear how she got there or how she died. The Yolo County Coroner's Office has identified the woman as 45-year-old Seattle resident Mercedita Madison-Villar. The facility is located at 2727 2nd Street, about a block north of the train tracks and Interstate 80.
gigharbornow.org
7 Seas breaking ground next month on replacement taproom
7 Seas Brewing plans to elevate its Gig Harbor taproom to match the site’s unparalleled views. The local venture has been operating out of the former Green Turtle Restaurant at 2905 Harborview Dr., between the Tides Tavern and the old ferry landing, since March 2021. Waterfront customers peer out at a lighthouse-adorned sandspit that pinches boats through a small inlet to the harbor. In the background, majestic Mount Rainier towers above the steel blue Puget Sound.
64-Year-Old Man Died After A Motorcycle Crash In Skagit County (Skagit County, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of SR20 and Bayview Edison Road on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. that claimed a life. According to the investigators, a 30-year-old Snohomish man was driving a 2019 Yamaha MT-07 westbound on SR20. A 2018 Yamaha FJR1300 driven by a 64-year-old Blaine man entered the intersection with a green light to turn left onto Bayview Edison Road northbound as it was eastbound on SR20.
All lanes cleared after crash on northbound I-405 in Tukwila
The wreckage has been cleared on I-405 and traffic is returning to normal. Original: A crash is currently blocking three lanes of northbound I-405 in Tukwila. The Washington State Department of Transportation sent a warning to drivers that traffic will be slowed down for quite some time. So far only...
myedmondsnews.com
After damage, Orca sculpture fate in jeopardy
The Brackett’s Landing Orca sculpture is arguably the most identifiable, iconic and beloved piece of public art in our community. Crafted by local artist John Hurley from a piece of driftwood he found on an Edmonds beach, it has been a feature of the park since 1994. But 28 years of wind and weather have taken their toll, and no piece of wood lasts forever.
Major traffic shift coming to I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass
It likely won’t have the same impact as the recent closure of westbound Interstate 90 over the weekend, but a significant change is about to happen on I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass. Westbound I-90 drivers have been watching the preparations for this change for months. It’s hard to miss...
Yakima Herald Republic
Traffic debacle on I-90: What went wrong
Washington state transportation staff warned 2022 would be "the summer of lane closures," but none has triggered more heartbreak and fury than last weekend's shutdown of westbound Interstate 90 at Mercer Island. Many drivers reported being stuck on the island for hours, while spillover traffic on the Eastside lengthened what...
Sea-Tac arrivals ramp shut down, causing significant delays
The lower-level baggage claim road at Sea-Tac International Airport was closed overnight for construction work, causing delays getting into the airport and traffic in the surrounding area. At midnight last night, crews began the work of demolishing an unused ramp on the Lower Arrivals Drive. Officials say the ramp wasn’t...
Local families left with few options after fire restoration company suddenly goes out of business
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Families across the Puget Sound have been left with their homes unfinished by a restoration company that suddenly went out of business, potentially leaving them without a place to live if the work to their homes isn’t completed soon. Since Statewide Restoration, a fire damage...
