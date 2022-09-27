The story of the Edmonds water system began with the digging of several wells on the periphery of town. As Edmonds grew, it became apparent that a substantial water system needed to be developed. Three companies were granted franchises, including the L. C. Engel Company, the Edmonds Water System, financed by Seattle banker W. D. Perkins, and a third company that was represented by town founder George Brackett. The Edmonds Water System was the most successful in establishing water lines, to the point that the city decided to install several fire hydrants using this system (one of these hydrants can still be found on the corner of 4th and Main). But when the hydrants were connected in 1900, they unfortunately were of little use for putting out fires, as the water pressure the system provided was too low.

