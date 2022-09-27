ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio State’s Taron Vincent stuffed his dad’s team, Sonny Styles shined and Josh Proctor arrived: Buckeye Bits

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Barring an upset in a Big Ten championship game rematch, Taron Vincent will complete his Ohio State football career undefeated against Wisconsin. Which will give him some bragging rights over his father, Troy, a star defensive back for the Badgers prior to his long NFL career. The completeness of OSU’s 52-21 victory last Saturday helped the son relish the night a little more.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio State football’s kicking game due for a shake-up?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On a recent episode of his weekly radio show, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day let out his true emotions about his program’s kicking game. Asked about freshman walk-on Jayden Fielding’s positive early performance, Day exclaimed, “Thank God.” Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he confirmed the program sought Parker Lewis — whose eligibility after transferring from USC was cleared by the NCAA this week — because of shortcomings on kickoffs last season.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Toledo, OH
Cleveland.com

What is Ohio State football’s depth chart against Rutgers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After much preseason speculation, Ohio State football’s defensive tackle rotation is firmly established after three games. Taron Vincent and Mike Hall Jr. are essentially tied at the top with 28 snaps per game. (Hall missed the Toledo game for precautionary injury reasons.) Vincent and Hall have lined up as the starters in the other three games and remain on the field for Jack alignments.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

The coach who led Ohio State’s cornerbacks through a painful, humbling start to the season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tim Walton cannot remember which opponent he faced in his first career start for Ohio State football, but he remembers the support that helped him through. From coach John Cooper to cornerback Vinnie Clark, veteran voices gave Walton guidance and encouragement. They helped slow the game down and calm the nerves of a young guy thrust into the spotlight.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Carmen Ohio#Michigan State Football#American Football#College Football#Notre Dame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy