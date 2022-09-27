Read full article on original website
Related
Fearless Jyaire Brown keeps showing up first for Ohio State football’s 2022 recruiting class
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jyaire Brown isn’t a man of many words off the football field, but it hasn’t kept him from continuously setting the standard for Ohio State football’s 2022 recruiting class. He was the first player to join the class as the nation’s No. 192 player...
Ohio State’s Taron Vincent stuffed his dad’s team, Sonny Styles shined and Josh Proctor arrived: Buckeye Bits
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Barring an upset in a Big Ten championship game rematch, Taron Vincent will complete his Ohio State football career undefeated against Wisconsin. Which will give him some bragging rights over his father, Troy, a star defensive back for the Badgers prior to his long NFL career. The completeness of OSU’s 52-21 victory last Saturday helped the son relish the night a little more.
Is Ohio State football’s kicking game due for a shake-up?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On a recent episode of his weekly radio show, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day let out his true emotions about his program’s kicking game. Asked about freshman walk-on Jayden Fielding’s positive early performance, Day exclaimed, “Thank God.” Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he confirmed the program sought Parker Lewis — whose eligibility after transferring from USC was cleared by the NCAA this week — because of shortcomings on kickoffs last season.
Ohio State football’s Parker Lewis cleared to play by the NCAA
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Parker Lewis has been cleared to play by the NCAA, a team source confirmed to cleveland.com, after missing Ohio State football’s first four games as a transfer from USC. Lewis spent the first two years of his career at USC, making 26 of 35 field goal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What’s up with Quinn Ewers, Sam Wiglusz and other Ohio State football transfers thriving in new homes?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Quinn Ewers and Sam Wiglusz don’t have a ton in common in terms of their athletic journeys, but both can say they used the Ohio State football program to springboard them to current successes. Ewers was considered a once-in-a-generation prospect that the Buckeyes stole out of...
What is Ohio State football’s depth chart against Rutgers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After much preseason speculation, Ohio State football’s defensive tackle rotation is firmly established after three games. Taron Vincent and Mike Hall Jr. are essentially tied at the top with 28 snaps per game. (Hall missed the Toledo game for precautionary injury reasons.) Vincent and Hall have lined up as the starters in the other three games and remain on the field for Jack alignments.
What’s up with Kyle McCord potentially getting more reps as Ohio State football’s QB2?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Kyle McCord has played 31 snaps this season as Ohio State football’s backup quarterback, which is pretty normal given who the opponents have been through the first few weeks. What may not be as normal is what he’s been able to do with those opportunities because...
The coach who led Ohio State’s cornerbacks through a painful, humbling start to the season
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tim Walton cannot remember which opponent he faced in his first career start for Ohio State football, but he remembers the support that helped him through. From coach John Cooper to cornerback Vinnie Clark, veteran voices gave Walton guidance and encouragement. They helped slow the game down and calm the nerves of a young guy thrust into the spotlight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Daniel Gaul faces misconduct accusations at Columbus hearing
COLUMBUS, Ohio –The fate of longtime Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Daniel Gaul is being considered by a three-commissioner panel after an eight-hour hearing Tuesday about the Democratic jurist’s courtroom conduct. Gaul, who is white, allegedly referred to Black men who appeared in his courtroom as “brother;” called...
2 Northeast Ohio men arrested, accused of operating multistate fraud ring
MARION, Ohio — Two Northeast Ohio men have been arrested in Crawford County, accused of the fraudulent sale of ATVs and other equipment totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars. Michael Stevens-McKenzie, 28, of Twinsburg, and Jarell Scott, 28, of Cleveland Heights, each have been charged with a felony count...
State troopers seize over $1 million in cocaine during traffic stop in Northwest Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Florida woman has been jailed on multiple charges after State Highway Patrol troopers say they found more than $1 million worth of cocaine in a van she was driving. The patrol says troopers stopped the 2018 Dodge Ram cargo van for a turn-signal violation on...
Former Ohio deputy and wife accused of stealing thousands from Alzheimer’s victim
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former sheriff’s deputy and his wife are accused of taking advantage of an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease, reportedly stealing more than $450,000 from her after she was placed in a nursing home. Daniel and Elisabeth Bobo, of Gambier, are charged with one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former bookkeeper sent to prison for stealing from Ohio domestic violence shelter
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A former bookkeeper who stole thousands of dollars from a domestic violence shelter to spend on trips, clothes, food and other personal items, leading to the shelter’s financial collapse and closure, was sentenced Wednesday to a year in prison. Jaime Cardinal, 46, of Washington Court...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0