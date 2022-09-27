Journalist Lynette Romero is celebrating a new chapter in her life after her sudden departure from KTLA caused a stir, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The Emmy award-winning television personality took to Twitter with a video announcement on Tuesday, revealing she will be joining Today in L.A. as anchor and reporter.Romero will set the tone for NBC4's weekday newscast on Monday through Friday from 4-7 AM alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon, and traffic anchor Robin Winston. "I know I haven't had a chance to talk to you guys directly. I've missed you," she said following her drama-filled KTLA exit and...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO