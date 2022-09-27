ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Variety

KTLA Anchor Mark Mester Fired After On-Air Reaction to Lynette Romero’s Departure

Anchor Mark Mester is no longer employed by KTLA, Variety has confirmed. Mester was previously suspended after he criticized on-air how the station went about his co-anchor Lynette Romero’s sudden departure. KTLA announced Romero’s exit last week without a goodbye message to viewers, which drew criticism on social media. According to the Los Angeles Times, KTLA general manager Janene Drafs announced Mester’s firing during a meeting in the newsroom. Mester is also no longer listed as an anchor on KTLA’s website. KTLA news director Pete Saiers said in a statement to Variety: “After 24 years, Lynette Romero has decided to move...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

'I Have A New Family!' Lynette Romero Addresses 'Worried' Fans, Reveals She's Joining NBC4 After KTLA Exit & Mark Mester's On-Air Meltdown

Journalist Lynette Romero is celebrating a new chapter in her life after her sudden departure from KTLA caused a stir, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The Emmy award-winning television personality took to Twitter with a video announcement on Tuesday, revealing she will be joining Today in L.A. as anchor and reporter.Romero will set the tone for NBC4's weekday newscast on Monday through Friday from 4-7 AM alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon, and traffic anchor Robin Winston. "I know I haven't had a chance to talk to you guys directly. I've missed you," she said following her drama-filled KTLA exit and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
960 The Ref

‘Diff’rent Strokes’ star Todd Bridges weds Bettijo B. Hirschi at Beverly Hills mansion

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Todd Bridges, best known for his role as Willis on the 1970s and ‘80s sitcom “Diff’rent Strokes,” is a married man again. According to People magazine, the 57-year-old actor wed designer Bettijo B. Hirschi last week in Beverly Hills, California. The ceremony, first reported by TMZ, took place at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and a reception followed at Il Cielo restaurant.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
