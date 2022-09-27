Read full article on original website
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Two unlikely friends brought together by the 1 October tragedy
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fate brought them together, and a powerful personal connection made them friends. As we look back on five years since the horrific night of 1 October, we'd like to share some of the stories of those who lived through our city's darkest moment. Including the...
news3lv.com
Catch longtime Las Vegas performer Frankie Scinta at South Point
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The South Point is welcoming entertainer Frankie Scinta to their showroom for a two-night engagement.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas non-profit Opportunity 180 launches new campaign
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "I Stand With Kids" is a new campaign that was recently launched by the Las Vegas non-profit Opportunity 180. CEO Jana Wilcox Lavin joined us to share all of the details. Visit StandWithKidsNV.com to learn more.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas food insecurity growing with inflation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As inflation drives food prices higher, one of the largest food banks and distributors of donated food is seeing a greater need. The evidence, according to Brooke Neubauer, the founder, and CEO of The Just One Project at Rancho and Bonanza is the lines of cars that seem to grow each week, with new families arriving to pick up food and other necessities.
news3lv.com
Nearly 3.2 million people visit Las Vegas in August as tourism recovery continues
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nearly 3.2 million people visited Las Vegas last month as the city's tourism sector continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The new visitor volume, reported by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, is up 6.4% compared to August last year. MORE ON NEWS...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police anticipate new grant to increase safety enforcement
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Pedestrian deaths in Las Vegas are up 32% over the past year. Metro police hope new funding will help them crack down on reckless drivers. This Saturday marks the beginning of a new grant year giving officers access to extra money to increase enforcement. MORE...
news3lv.com
Intermountain Healthcare answers your Medicare questions
Las Vegas (KSNV) — We've teamed up with Intermountain Healthcare, and They're My Generation Senior Clinics to answer your toughest medicare questions. Joining us now with more is licensed Nevada broker Pedro Vela.
news3lv.com
'Flight of Healing' sculpture unveiled ahead of 1 Oct. anniversary
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Saturday will mark five years since the 1-October shooting, and a new sculpture was dedicated today honoring the victims and survivors. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and other local leaders were there for the unveiling Thursday morning. It's called the 'flight of healing,' located at...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying hospitalized man found in park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help identifying a man found last month at a local park. The man was located on Aug. 10 and is currently in a hospital. He's described as about 22 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and...
news3lv.com
How to celebrate National Coffee Day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is officially here, and September is winding down however, in just a few days, we will be celebrating National Coffee Day. Joining us to share some ideas to elevate your coffee game is Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn.
news3lv.com
Mob Museum in Las Vegas to host Nevada Day Community Celebration
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas will hold an outdoor community event to celebrate Nevada Day next month. The museum will host the free gathering on Friday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the new outdoor Event Plaza. Guests can learn...
news3lv.com
The Parlour coming to downtown Las Vegas next month!
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thursday is National Coffee Day so we're celebrating with a 'boujee fast casual" coffee shop set to open next month. Joining me now with more is the owner and executive chef, Antonio Nunez, and General Manager, Alec Nunez.
news3lv.com
1 in custody after barricade shuts down street in northeast Las Vegas neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is in custody after a barricade situation shut down a street in a northeast Las Vegas valley neighborhood Thursday morning. Multiple police vehicles could be seen on Los Feliz Street at Lake Mead Boulevard. Lt. David Gordon with LVMPD said SWAT and crisis...
news3lv.com
1 person injured in shooting near Las Vegas Strip; victim dropped off at hospital
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was dropped off at a hospital after being shot near the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning, police believe. Detectives are investigating three separate events that are believed to be related to a shooting reported around 2:50 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard at Flamingo Circle, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
Florida resident wins $154,000 jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Florida resident is headed home with over $100k more in his pocket. On Monday, James Saneholtz hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot of $154,571 when playing Mississippi Stud at Paris Las Vegas and hitting a royal flush. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Luke Bryan to...
news3lv.com
Disney On Ice is coming to Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Disney On Ice is coming to Las Vegas to welcome the new year. The show "Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures" will be held on Jan. 5–8, 2023, at the Thomas and Mack Center. Disney On Ice preferred customers can purchase advance tickets...
news3lv.com
Authorities give high priority to recent attacks against homeless women
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Every case is important, certainly every homicide. But often times the suspect or motive is obvious. That wasn't the case during a recent string of attacks against homeless women near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway, where additional police resources made all the difference. Watch the video...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas Police asking for the public's help identifying a woman
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police are asking the public to help identify the woman in the photograph below. Anyone with information is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, and reference NLVPD case 22-15603.
news3lv.com
Circa looks to hire for over 100 open positions during upcoming job fair
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Circa Hospitality Group in downtown Las Vegas is looking to fill dozens of openings during an upcoming hiring event. The event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino Valet, located at 1 E Fremont St.
news3lv.com
Investigation underway for suspicious item near Downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE (4:17 P.M):. The item was rendered safe and traffic will continue shortly. The LVMPD is investigating a suspicious item near South Casino Center Boulevard and East Clark Avenue. The area is currently shut down to vehicles and pedestrians. No evacuations have taken place, but...
