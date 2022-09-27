ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Two unlikely friends brought together by the 1 October tragedy

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fate brought them together, and a powerful personal connection made them friends. As we look back on five years since the horrific night of 1 October, we'd like to share some of the stories of those who lived through our city's darkest moment. Including the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas food insecurity growing with inflation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As inflation drives food prices higher, one of the largest food banks and distributors of donated food is seeing a greater need. The evidence, according to Brooke Neubauer, the founder, and CEO of The Just One Project at Rancho and Bonanza is the lines of cars that seem to grow each week, with new families arriving to pick up food and other necessities.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
news3lv.com

'Flight of Healing' sculpture unveiled ahead of 1 Oct. anniversary

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Saturday will mark five years since the 1-October shooting, and a new sculpture was dedicated today honoring the victims and survivors. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and other local leaders were there for the unveiling Thursday morning. It's called the 'flight of healing,' located at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Charity
news3lv.com

How to celebrate National Coffee Day

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is officially here, and September is winding down however, in just a few days, we will be celebrating National Coffee Day. Joining us to share some ideas to elevate your coffee game is Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Parlour coming to downtown Las Vegas next month!

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thursday is National Coffee Day so we're celebrating with a 'boujee fast casual" coffee shop set to open next month. Joining me now with more is the owner and executive chef, Antonio Nunez, and General Manager, Alec Nunez.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
news3lv.com

1 person injured in shooting near Las Vegas Strip; victim dropped off at hospital

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was dropped off at a hospital after being shot near the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning, police believe. Detectives are investigating three separate events that are believed to be related to a shooting reported around 2:50 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard at Flamingo Circle, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Disney On Ice is coming to Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Disney On Ice is coming to Las Vegas to welcome the new year. The show "Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures" will be held on Jan. 5–8, 2023, at the Thomas and Mack Center. Disney On Ice preferred customers can purchase advance tickets...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Authorities give high priority to recent attacks against homeless women

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Every case is important, certainly every homicide. But often times the suspect or motive is obvious. That wasn't the case during a recent string of attacks against homeless women near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway, where additional police resources made all the difference. Watch the video...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Investigation underway for suspicious item near Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE (4:17 P.M):. The item was rendered safe and traffic will continue shortly. The LVMPD is investigating a suspicious item near South Casino Center Boulevard and East Clark Avenue. The area is currently shut down to vehicles and pedestrians. No evacuations have taken place, but...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy