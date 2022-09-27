Read full article on original website
Related
drydenwire.com
Court Dismisses Felony Charge Filed In Overdose Death Case Of 19-Year-Old
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has dismissed the felony charge of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place that was filed against Charles Blair, 67, following the overdose death of 19-year-old Logan Demarr in Spooner, WI. Criminal charges were also filed against Mariah Pettit and Alana Yates. DrydenWire Insider. This content is...
kfgo.com
Hennepin County prosecutors accused of destroying evidence in fatal crash case
MINNEAPOLIS – Hennepin County prosecutors are accused of destroying evidence in a fatal crash case. Former Minneapolis Police Officer Brian Cummings is facing two felony charges, including manslaughter. Cummings was pursuing a stolen vehicle last year when he crashed into another car, causing the death of Leneal Frazier. Investigators...
1 dead, 2 in custody after Brooklyn Park shooting
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say one person is dead and two others are in custody after a shooting late Wednesday night.According to the city's police department, officers responded to the 7800 block of Tessman Drive around 11:30 p.m. after someone reported a shooting. They found a person who had been shot in the chest.He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police did not identify him.Two adults are being held in the Brooklyn Park Jail for "aiding and abetting the commission of a crime," police said. Police did not identify the two arrested.
WEAU-TV 13
Plea entered for woman charged with stealing money from Chippewa Falls youth basketball organization
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A plea is entered for a Chippewa Falls woman charged with stealing money from a youth basketball organization. 54-year-old Lisa Johnson is accused of stealing $83,846.93 from Cardinal Flight Girls Basketball while she was the treasurer of the non-profit group from September of 2014 to August of 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blaine PD: Carjacking suspect shot at a father who was trying to protect daughter
BLAINE, Minn. -- Blaine police are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed carjacking suspect.According to police, the armed carjacking was reported Saturday at the Cub Foods at Northtown Mall. Police say the carjacking suspect shot at a 60-year-old man who was trying to protect his adult daughter from the suspect. Further details on the incident are limited. Police released surveillance video showing the suspect, who is described as 6-feet-tall, about 200 pounds, wearing a Runtz hooded sweatshirt and red shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. A reward of $1,000 is possible if the tip leads to the arrest of the suspect.
drydenwire.com
Polk County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Sept. 29, 2022
POLK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Polk County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Polk County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged in,...
WEAU-TV 13
2 men arrested, 1 man at large after early morning chase in Dunn County
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested and one man is at large after an early morning chase in Dunn County Thursday. Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said that around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies saw a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle suspected to be used in several burglaries in Eau Claire and Menomonie.
bulletin-news.com
Boy, 1, dies after deputies respond to report of possible overdose in Little Canada
Deputies arrested the mother of a 1-year-old kid who died in Little Canada and issued a warrant for the boy’s father. According to Steve Linders, a spokesperson for the Ramsey County sheriff’s office, officers were called to an apartment in the 200 block of County Road B2 at around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday due to a complaint of a youngster who may have overdosed on drugs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ccxmedia.org
Arrest Warrant Issued for Suspect in Brooklyn Center Fatal Hit-and-Run
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused in a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Brooklyn Center. Monroe C. Edwards, 20, is charged with criminal vehicular homicide. As of Monday afternoon, police were still looking for him. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 64-year-old...
seehafernews.com
New Judge Assigned To Chippewa County Murder Case
A new judge has been assigned to the Chippewa County case of a 14-year-old boy charged in the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters. Court records indicate Judge Steven Gibbs will preside. The teenage defendant faces felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree sexual assault of a child. The victim...
Impatient driver who killed woman in hit-and-run outside Taco Bell sentenced
A driver who caused a scene at a Taco Bell drive-thru before fatally striking a woman and leaving the scene has been sentenced to prison. Tammy Renae Olson, 59, of Brooklyn Center, previously pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide – leaving the scene, in the death of 84-year-old Joyce Acosta.
Shot woman who sparked appeal found injured at Twin Cities hotel
Police in St. Paul have confirmed that Hsa Say, 18, has been found at a Twin Cities hotel. Authorities had been searching for Say since early Monday, believing she'd been shot at in an incident on St. Paul's East Side. The St. Paul Police Department said officers were sent to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnetonka 22-year-old dies in motorcycle crash on I-394
A 22-year-old Minnetonka man died in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 394 in Golden Valley on Tuesday. Endre John Thorkelson was on a Kawasaki motorcycle in the left lane of eastbound I-394 when the State Patrol says he tried to pass traffic and ran off the road, side-swiped the concrete median and crashed into a road sign.
Bus shelter drug use sparking concerns in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – It's hard to ignore what's going on inside bus shelters near West Broadway Avenue and Lyndale Avenue North. On display, for all to see, appears to be the illegal smoking of drugs, and the aftermath of users feeling the effects of the drugs.Ryan Timlin is president of ATU Local 1005, the union which represents Metro Transit drivers."It's a serious problem in the shelters ... it's really bad for the community and the neighborhoods and the ridership, but it's even worse because it's spilling into the buses and the trains," Timlin said.RELATED: DPS cracking down on Metro Transit safety...
Police investigate Minneapolis's 67 homicide of 2022
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say they're investigating the city's 67th homicide of the year after a man was found shot Tuesday morning.Officers responded to the 4100 block of Fourth Avenue South at about 6 a.m. Investigators say they found a man who had been shot.Members of the police department's forensics division were on hand to process the scene.No one has been arrested, and the victim's identity has not yet been released.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
drydenwire.com
Washburn County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Sept. 27, 2022
WASHBURN COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Washburn County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Washburn County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Car hits deer, bursts into flames on highway in Isanti County
Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire that started after a collision with a deer on Highway 47 in Isanti County on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Courtesy of Isanti County Sheriff's Office. A vehicle struck a deer and burst into flames on a highway in Isanti County on Wednesday morning. According to...
One Man Killed in Twin Cities Motorcycle Crash
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Blaine Tuesday evening. According to a news release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, first responders received a report of a single motorcycle crash near 95th Ave NE and West 35W Service Dr. NE in Blaine around 5:20 p.m.
bulletin-news.com
Employee of MN property management company accused of stealing over $1 million
A California woman is charged in a federal indictment with stealing more than $1 million from her employer while working for a property management firm in Minnesota. A grand jury in Minneapolis has indicted Mai Houa Xiong, 47, who currently resides in Fresno, Calif., on charges of wire fraud, identity theft, and filing false tax returns in relation to the scheme she is alleged to have continued to operate for more than six years until August 2021, despite being fired.
3 arrested after man found dead in Inver Grove Heights home
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Police say they arrested three people early Saturday morning after they responded to a 911 hang-up call.Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of 78th Court East at 2:07 a.m., where they found a dead man on the floor of the residence.Police stopped a vehicle leaving the area. It was determined the car's three occupants were involved in the incident. Two men and a woman were booked at the Dakota County Jail for first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.The incident is currently under investigation.
Comments / 1