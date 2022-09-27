BLAINE, Minn. -- Blaine police are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed carjacking suspect.According to police, the armed carjacking was reported Saturday at the Cub Foods at Northtown Mall. Police say the carjacking suspect shot at a 60-year-old man who was trying to protect his adult daughter from the suspect. Further details on the incident are limited. Police released surveillance video showing the suspect, who is described as 6-feet-tall, about 200 pounds, wearing a Runtz hooded sweatshirt and red shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. A reward of $1,000 is possible if the tip leads to the arrest of the suspect.

BLAINE, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO