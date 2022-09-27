Read full article on original website
Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Pictured For First Time Together In NYC Following Rumors Actor Is 'Pursuing' Model After Camila Morrone Split
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were photographed together for the first time this week in the wake of rumors the celebrity pair have been getting close following DiCaprio’s split from Camila Morrone, RadarOnline.com has learned. DiCaprio, 47, and Hadid, 27, were reportedly photographed together on Monday night while the...
Seal & Daughter Leni Klum Were Both Glowing With Happiness as They Shared a Snuggle at the US Open
Leni Klum may be her mom Heidi Klum’s lookalike, but the 18-year-old has a special bond with her dad, Seal. The two attended the 2022 US Open in New York City yesterday and shared a special snuggle before heading inside to cheer on Serena Williams as she won the Women’s Singles round 2 against Anett Kontaveit. The moment was photographed, and it is so incredibly sweet! The young model gave her dad a big hug outside the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31. Leni wore jeans, a black shirt, and black-and-white sneakers, with her hair in a...
Cindy Crawford & Lookalike Daughter Kaia Gerber Had a Glamorous LA Night on the Town
It might be surprising to hear that neither Cindy Crawford nor her lookalike daughter, Kaia Gerber, are currently at New York Fashion Week. Instead, the mother-daughter duo had a glamorous night out on the town on the opposite coast in Los Angeles. Crawford and Gerber attended the A Visible Man book launch party, in celebration of British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful’s new memoir. So while it wasn’t a NYFW runway, it was definitely a fashion-related event. The 56-year-old supermodel wore fall colors with a burnt-orange cowl-neck top and a brown leather skirt. She paired it with a neutral clutch, a bold bracelet,...
Julia Fox says she broke up with Kanye West at the 'first red flag' after realizing he was dealing with 'unresolved issues'
Julia Fox said that she ended her relationship with Kanye West at the first "red flag." Fox said West had "unresolved issues" while they were dating and she didn't have "bandwidth" for them. West and Fox dated for approximately a month at the beginning of the year.
Fans Slam ‘Insufferable’ and ‘Out of Touch’ Meghan Markle For Saying She Couldn’t Afford Her $14 Million Montecito Mansion
Fans are slamming Meghan Markle for saying she and Prince Harry couldn’t afford their $14 million home in Montecito, California.
epicstream.com
Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama
Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
Popculture
Queen Consort Camilla Caught on Camera Getting Frustrated With Princess Charlotte During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place on Monday. Of course, the royal children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, had to be on their best behavior for the event. But, at one point during the service, it appeared as though their step-grandmother, Queen Consort Camilla, got frustrated by Charlotte and George's actions, per Marie Claire.
Princess Diana’s $17 Million Jewelry Mishap Actually Labeled the Princess of Wales a Trendsetter
Princess Diana wore the Delhi Durbar Emerald Choker as a headpiece instead of a necklace because of a simple mishap.
Madonna, 64, Cozies Up To Rumored New Flame, 23, In NYC Days Before Cops Crash Her Music Video Shoot
Madonna is rumored to be in the throes of a red-hot romance with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, RadarOnline.com has learned. The original Material Girl, 64, was spotted cozying up to Darnell during Labor Day Weekend, days before cops crashed her music video set over noise complaints. Madonna and Darnell were seen "snuggling and cuddling" after attending Nigerian musician REMA's concert with BMX star Nigel Sylvester at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday. After jamming out, the trio met up with jeweler Greg Yuna to grab a bite at Mister French. Sources told Page Six they stepped on...
Fans Are ‘Blown Away’ By Taylor Swift’s Stunning ‘Vanity Fair’ Shoot: ‘She Is Unreal’
Taylor Swift just sat down for an Old Hollywood-esque Vanity Fair photoshoot, and fans can’t get enough! The “All Too Well” hitmaker, 32, stopped by the publication’s official portrait studio last week in a sequined, gold Louis Vuitton gown that she wore to the Toronto Film Festival, and posed for two ethereal black-and-white photos.
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Dating Again After Pete Davidson Split: Looking For An 'Older' Guy
It doesn’t look like Kim Kardashian is fond of the single life, as the 41-year-old Skims founder is reportedly already exploring the dating pool, after her nine-month relationship with 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson ended earlier this month. A source reportedly told E! News that the...
Meghan Markle news: Prince Harry & Meg slammed for dropping ‘truth bomb’ podcast on 25th anniversary of Lady Di death
AN Australian commentator has slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for dropping a "truth bomb" podcast on the anniversary of Diana's death. Speaking on The Morning Show, Peter Ford condemned Meghan Markle's decision to release the second episode of her podcast, Archetypes, on the 25th anniversary of Lady Diana Spencer's death.
International Business Times
Malia Obama Enjoys Stroll With Rumored Boyfriend Dawit Eklund After Rory Farquharson Split
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund are fueling romance rumors with another outing. Obama, 24, and Eklund, 33, were photographed taking a stroll together in New York City Monday. In snaps published by Page Six, the former first daughter was dressed casually in an oversized denim shirt, beige...
Simon Cowell walks ‘AGT’ red carpet with his son, 8, and fiancée Lauren Silverman
Simon Cowell’s latest red carpet appearance was a family affair!. Cowell, 62, arrived at the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 live show in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and their 8-year-old son, Eric. The famously acerbic TV personality was all smiles...
Princess Diana’s Friend Says the Late Royal Wouldn’t Be a Big Meghan Markle Fan Because She Was So Protective of Prince Harry
Find out why one of the late Princess Diana's confidants doesn't think that Harry's mom would be huge fan of his wife.
Popculture
Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts
Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
What Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Will Likely Inherit From Queen Elizabeth’s $100 Million Jewelry Collection
This is what we know about Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry collection and what the Duchess of Sussex and the new Princess of Wales could inherit.
Kate Moss' daughter Lila's extra long toe nails are dividing people
Finger nails come in all shapes and lengths, but where do you stand on long toe nails?. Well, Kate Moss' daughter, Lila has divided opinion on social media after she shared a photo of her rather lengthy toe nails. Lila, 19, shared two photos on Instagram, the second being a...
King Charles III Is Not the Only Royal Who Will Inherit Queen Elizabeth’s Iconic Jewelry Collection
Most of Queen Elizabeth's estimated $500 million portfolio — which consists of real estate, personal investments, art, and jewelry — will go to King Charles III.
Queen Elizabeth’s Engagement Ring From Prince Philip Has an Incredible — Yet Frugal — Story
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s royal engagement began with an engagement ring that was actually made from his mother’s tiara.
E! News
