RadarOnline

Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Pictured For First Time Together In NYC Following Rumors Actor Is 'Pursuing' Model After Camila Morrone Split

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were photographed together for the first time this week in the wake of rumors the celebrity pair have been getting close following DiCaprio’s split from Camila Morrone, RadarOnline.com has learned. DiCaprio, 47, and Hadid, 27, were reportedly photographed together on Monday night while the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Seal & Daughter Leni Klum Were Both Glowing With Happiness as They Shared a Snuggle at the US Open

Leni Klum may be her mom Heidi Klum’s lookalike, but the 18-year-old has a special bond with her dad, Seal. The two attended the 2022 US Open in New York City yesterday and shared a special snuggle before heading inside to cheer on Serena Williams as she won the Women’s Singles round 2 against Anett Kontaveit. The moment was photographed, and it is so incredibly sweet! The young model gave her dad a big hug outside the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31. Leni wore jeans, a black shirt, and black-and-white sneakers, with her hair in a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Cindy Crawford & Lookalike Daughter Kaia Gerber Had a Glamorous LA Night on the Town

It might be surprising to hear that neither Cindy Crawford nor her lookalike daughter, Kaia Gerber, are currently at New York Fashion Week. Instead, the mother-daughter duo had a glamorous night out on the town on the opposite coast in Los Angeles. Crawford and Gerber attended the A Visible Man book launch party, in celebration of British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful’s new memoir. So while it wasn’t a NYFW runway, it was definitely a fashion-related event. The 56-year-old supermodel wore fall colors with a burnt-orange cowl-neck top and a brown leather skirt. She paired it with a neutral clutch, a bold bracelet,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama

Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Queen Consort Camilla Caught on Camera Getting Frustrated With Princess Charlotte During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place on Monday. Of course, the royal children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, had to be on their best behavior for the event. But, at one point during the service, it appeared as though their step-grandmother, Queen Consort Camilla, got frustrated by Charlotte and George's actions, per Marie Claire.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Milan Fashion Week#The Revenge Dress#Vanity Fair
RadarOnline

Madonna, 64, Cozies Up To Rumored New Flame, 23, In NYC Days Before Cops Crash Her Music Video Shoot

Madonna is rumored to be in the throes of a red-hot romance with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, RadarOnline.com has learned. The original Material Girl, 64, was spotted cozying up to Darnell during Labor Day Weekend, days before cops crashed her music video set over noise complaints. Madonna and Darnell were seen "snuggling and cuddling" after attending Nigerian musician REMA's concert with BMX star Nigel Sylvester at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday. After jamming out, the trio met up with jeweler Greg Yuna to grab a bite at Mister French. Sources told Page Six they stepped on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts

Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
CELEBRITIES
