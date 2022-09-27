NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ian is made landfall as a catastrophic Cat 4 hurricane. For information on Ian,. It sure was a rather windy day, but the temperatures and humidity couldn't be any better in my book. We'll still find windy/breezy conditions through Friday but the fire risk should begin to dwindle down later tonight and through Thursday as the winds begin to relax a little bit. High temperatures will be hovering right around 80 the next two days, but morning low temperatures might dip down to just below 50 in some spots along the Northshore on Thursday morning... so have that hoodie/pullover/fleece or jacket ready to go! I don't see any chance of rain, any time soon. There is a very slight chance if we get a bit of a 'return flow' from the Gulf NEXT week, but that's days away. In the mean time, enjoy the great fall weather if you're a fan like me!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO