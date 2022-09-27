ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Ian makes landfall, beautiful fall weather continues for us

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ian is made landfall as a catastrophic Cat 4 hurricane. For information on Ian,. It sure was a rather windy day, but the temperatures and humidity couldn't be any better in my book. We'll still find windy/breezy conditions through Friday but the fire risk should begin to dwindle down later tonight and through Thursday as the winds begin to relax a little bit. High temperatures will be hovering right around 80 the next two days, but morning low temperatures might dip down to just below 50 in some spots along the Northshore on Thursday morning... so have that hoodie/pullover/fleece or jacket ready to go! I don't see any chance of rain, any time soon. There is a very slight chance if we get a bit of a 'return flow' from the Gulf NEXT week, but that's days away. In the mean time, enjoy the great fall weather if you're a fan like me!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Local wind warning due to Hurricane Ian

NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds of miles away, Hurricane Ian is making itself known in Southeast Louisiana. Strong winds were kicking up waves on Lake Pontchartrain since Tuesday. Wednesday morning, Lakeshore Drive was closed between Canal Boulevard and Marconi Drive because so much water had crashed over the barrier and onto the road. It reopened shortly after the tide went out.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power

METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
METAIRIE, LA
bizneworleans.com

Breeze Offers $39 One-Way Flights to 5 Destinations

NEW ORLEANS – Breeze Airways, the new low-fare airline created by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, has announced a fall fare sale to five destinations from New Orleans with fares starting at $39 one way. Flights must be purchased by Oct. 3, 2022, for travel from Nov. 1, 2022, through Feb. 14, 2023. See below for more fine print.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com

Two New Orleans women arrested in three arson cases, Louisiana fire marshal says

Two New Orleans women were arrested Wednesday in three Central City arson cases dating from 2019, the Louisiana state fire marshal's office said Wednesday. Neice Johnson, 52, was booked with aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire an elevator shaft at the three-story McCaleb Apartments in the 2400 block of Clio Street on Oct. 13, 2019. The building had 46 units, and more than half were occupied by people with disabilites, authorities said. Tips from the public helped lead to Johnson's arrest, the fire marshal's office said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans pastor and family stuck in Florida

NEW ORLEANS — Countless times when we were in harm's way and friends and family had us in their thoughts from afar. This time, roles are reversed. One pastor in New Orleans has family in Florida, whom he prayed with last night as they hunkered down for the storm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WDSU

Gretna man shot, killed early Thursday morning

GRETNA, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has launched a murder investigation after a shooting in Gretna Thursday morning. The homicide was reported around 1 a.m. in a home along Wall Boulevard. Deputies say a man was shot and killed. Anyone with information on the crime is asked...
GRETNA, LA
WDSU

Texas teacher reported missing, car found in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A husband is desperately in search of answers after the car of a missing Texas teacher is found in New Orleans. He speaks exclusively to WDSU about the hunt for his wife. Forty-eight-year-old Michelle Reynolds from Alvin, Texas, went missing on Thursday. Her husband told WDSU...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

WDSU reporter Heath Allen announces retirement

NEW ORLEANS — After 28 years at WDSU-TV, reporter Heath Allen will retire on September 30th, 2022. Allen started at WDSU in 1994. During his tenure, he has been an assignment editor, an anchor, and the news director before ultimately becoming a reporter on WDSU News This Morning. “There...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy