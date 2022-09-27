Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
WDSU
Ian makes landfall, beautiful fall weather continues for us
NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ian is made landfall as a catastrophic Cat 4 hurricane. For information on Ian,. It sure was a rather windy day, but the temperatures and humidity couldn't be any better in my book. We'll still find windy/breezy conditions through Friday but the fire risk should begin to dwindle down later tonight and through Thursday as the winds begin to relax a little bit. High temperatures will be hovering right around 80 the next two days, but morning low temperatures might dip down to just below 50 in some spots along the Northshore on Thursday morning... so have that hoodie/pullover/fleece or jacket ready to go! I don't see any chance of rain, any time soon. There is a very slight chance if we get a bit of a 'return flow' from the Gulf NEXT week, but that's days away. In the mean time, enjoy the great fall weather if you're a fan like me!
Local wind warning due to Hurricane Ian
NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds of miles away, Hurricane Ian is making itself known in Southeast Louisiana. Strong winds were kicking up waves on Lake Pontchartrain since Tuesday. Wednesday morning, Lakeshore Drive was closed between Canal Boulevard and Marconi Drive because so much water had crashed over the barrier and onto the road. It reopened shortly after the tide went out.
Lakeshore Drive suffers flooding due to high winds
While the western coast of Florida is set to catch the full brunt of Hurricane Ian’s monster impact Wednesday afternoon, New Orleans wasn’t left fully unscathed from Mother Nature that morning.
Waking up to 50s, 60s Tuesday
Summer-like heat sticks around for one more day as a cold front pushes southeast to eventually bring fall!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Power restored to majority of customers after Metairie outage Tuesday
WGNO crews went out to survey the outage and a broken power pole and the transformer laying in the street down West Napoleon.
WDSU
Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power
METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
bizneworleans.com
Breeze Offers $39 One-Way Flights to 5 Destinations
NEW ORLEANS – Breeze Airways, the new low-fare airline created by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, has announced a fall fare sale to five destinations from New Orleans with fares starting at $39 one way. Flights must be purchased by Oct. 3, 2022, for travel from Nov. 1, 2022, through Feb. 14, 2023. See below for more fine print.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Kenner (Kenner, LA)
Kenner Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash near the intersection of Williams Boulevard and Veterans Boulevard. The crash happened in the 2800 block of Williams Boulevard northbound at around 6:15 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Two New Orleans women arrested in three arson cases, Louisiana fire marshal says
Two New Orleans women were arrested Wednesday in three Central City arson cases dating from 2019, the Louisiana state fire marshal's office said Wednesday. Neice Johnson, 52, was booked with aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire an elevator shaft at the three-story McCaleb Apartments in the 2400 block of Clio Street on Oct. 13, 2019. The building had 46 units, and more than half were occupied by people with disabilites, authorities said. Tips from the public helped lead to Johnson's arrest, the fire marshal's office said.
WDSU
New Orleans pastor and family stuck in Florida
NEW ORLEANS — Countless times when we were in harm's way and friends and family had us in their thoughts from afar. This time, roles are reversed. One pastor in New Orleans has family in Florida, whom he prayed with last night as they hunkered down for the storm.
Entergy holding meetings to help inform Orleans residents on energy issues
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy will be holding meetings with the community in each district throughout Orleans Parish to give customers an opportunity to meet with employees and learn about energy efficiency, electric vehicle, bill management, and hurricane preparedness. The dates for the meetings are as follows:. Wednesday, Sept. 21,...
People Scoop Up Shoes That Fell Onto I-10 in New Orleans
A photo from Tuesday on I-10 in New Orleans has gone viral that shows people getting out of their vehicles to scoop up shoes on I-10. Several boxes of shoes reportedly fell onto I-10 in New Orleans and some who were nearby took full advantage of this mishap. As you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Shorter commutes for some riders, lost bus routes for others mark first week of RTA reboot
As a Regional Transit Authority bus rolled past Coliseum Square Park on Monday, Patricia Roussell sprinted alongside in the bike lane. The 63-year-old made it to a stop on Camp Street just in time to hop on. Roussell had long taken the #12 bus that ran along Tchoupitoulas Street which...
WDSU
Gretna man shot, killed early Thursday morning
GRETNA, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has launched a murder investigation after a shooting in Gretna Thursday morning. The homicide was reported around 1 a.m. in a home along Wall Boulevard. Deputies say a man was shot and killed. Anyone with information on the crime is asked...
Newell Normand: It's time for Mayor Cantrell to try honesty
“You want to know what the magic potion is? I’m going to tell you what it is. The NOLA Coalition and the recall effort by nolatoya.org,” said Newell Normand.
$8.5 million project in the Lower 9th Ward completed
According to city officials, 24 blocks in the Lower Ninth Ward community were reconstructed.
WDSU
Texas teacher reported missing, car found in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A husband is desperately in search of answers after the car of a missing Texas teacher is found in New Orleans. He speaks exclusively to WDSU about the hunt for his wife. Forty-eight-year-old Michelle Reynolds from Alvin, Texas, went missing on Thursday. Her husband told WDSU...
fox8live.com
Treme residents decry growing homeless camp along Claiborne, business owners say patrons being harassed
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City and state leaders held a community meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss a growing homeless encampment underneath the I-10 overpass in Treme. The meeting was held by Councilmen Eugene Green and Freddie King, and was attended by a variety of city and state leaders and State Representative Royce Duplessis.
WDSU
WDSU reporter Heath Allen announces retirement
NEW ORLEANS — After 28 years at WDSU-TV, reporter Heath Allen will retire on September 30th, 2022. Allen started at WDSU in 1994. During his tenure, he has been an assignment editor, an anchor, and the news director before ultimately becoming a reporter on WDSU News This Morning. “There...
Watch: “NOLATOYA” organization provides update on Mayor Cantrell recall effort
On Tuesday (Sept. 27), organizers with "NoLatoya" gave an update on the petition to recall New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell. Watch the press conference here.
Comments / 0