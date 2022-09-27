Video of 'Jilted Bride' Having Wedding Without Groom Delights Internet

A bride was left by her groom before her wedding, but she took the day in stride and went forward with the celebration, as seen in a viral video.

Kayley Stead shared two videos to her TikTok account @kayleystead where they were viewed more than 2 million times in total.

One of her videos, which was viewed 2 million times on its own, showed the day's events, which featured Stead enjoying the day with her loved ones while she wore her wedding dress as Lizzo's "Good As Hell" played in the background.

"So I was a jilted bride and unfortunately s**t things happen to people," Stead's caption read. "Even though the day didn't go to plan, I couldn't let the hard work that I put into this day and a good party go to waste."

Stead's first video, viewed nearly 200,000 times showed a montage of photos and videos that featured her with her bridal party, family and loved ones. Her second video showed the party and the celebration.

"The day was filled with many laughs and a lot of tears," the caption read. "When they asked me what song I wanted to enter into there was no other choice but Lizzo's anthem of a song...Good As Hell."

Stead said the song carried her through the day and served as a reminder to move on from a relationship where she is not valued.

Clips showing the wedding party and Stead dancing together and Stead smashing the wedding cake were sprinkled throughout the TikTok video.

In the comments section, Stead said the groomsmen stayed for the celebration, but the groom's family left "as they found it too hard."

Though a difficult time to get through, many TikTok users rushed to the comments section to express their support and appreciation for the videos.

"Absolute queen for still enjoying your day," a viewer wrote.

"You have the most positive and amazing attitude! Good things are gonna come your way with that smile like sunshine," another viewer wrote.

"Who needs a man when you have that incredible support network of [women] around you," one viewer commented.

A TikTok user said their sister was jilted but has since gotten married to a man that is the father of her two children.

"Your time will come," they wrote.

"Even though the circumstances were not what you intended this day looks so fun," another viewer said.

Newsweek reached out to Kayley Stead for comment.

