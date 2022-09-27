ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

CBS Sports

Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup

Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
FOX Sports

USWNT roster news: Alex Morgan ruled out of England, Spain friendlies

Alex Morgan has been ruled out of two upcoming U.S. women's national team friendlies against England and Spain due to a knee injury. On Thursday, USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski released his latest 24-player roster for friendly matches in Europe — on Oct. 7 at Wembley Stadium in London against reigning EURO Champion England and then on Oct. 11 at El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona against Spain.
FOX Sports

USMNT vs. Saudi Arabia: All eyes on Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi

The United States men's national team has one last warm-up game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, on Tuesday in Murcia, Spain, against another Qatar-bound opponent in Saudi Arabia (2 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports App). The U.S. has plenty to prove in it, too, after losing...
Deadspin

USMNT’s Gregg Berhalter is going to have to get over himself

All right, I’m gonna be Sammy Sunshine about the USMNT. It’s not easy, but there’s a lot of dark clouds after the team went 0-for-180 minutes in scoring goals, or looking like they could get a goal, or even looking like they were interested in scoring a goal, in their last two friendlies before the World Cup. That’s still how they determine who wins, after all.
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward

Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Kane, Maddison, Bellingham, Ronaldo

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is set to leave Paris St-Germain in the summer as he will refuse any new contract offer. (Beteve, via Star) England striker Harry Kane, 29, remains Bayern Munich's number one transfer target, with the German giants set to once again test Tottenham's resolve. (Kicker, via Sun)
BBC

World Cup: Mixed reactions for Africa's quintet in warm-ups

With all World Cup sides having played their final matches prior to naming their squads for Qatar, it's time to assess the form of Africa's five representatives. While Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia can take some recent positives, Ghana and Cameroon appear to have some soul-searching to do prior to selecting their World Cup starting line-ups following mixed results in friendlies.
