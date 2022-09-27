Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup
Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
Alyssa Thomas helps US top Serbia, move into World Cup semis
Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to help the United States beat Serbia 88-55 in the quarterfinals of the women's World Cup
FOX Sports
USWNT roster news: Alex Morgan ruled out of England, Spain friendlies
Alex Morgan has been ruled out of two upcoming U.S. women's national team friendlies against England and Spain due to a knee injury. On Thursday, USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski released his latest 24-player roster for friendly matches in Europe — on Oct. 7 at Wembley Stadium in London against reigning EURO Champion England and then on Oct. 11 at El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona against Spain.
World Cup worries mount for USA after draw with Saudis in final Qatar tune-up
The United States ended their World Cup tune-up matches in unimpressive fashion, playing to a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night at Murcia, Spain, that saw oft-injured Gio Reyna come off in the 30th minute because of muscle tightness. Christian Pulisic returned to the depleted US lineup after...
FOX Sports
USMNT vs. Saudi Arabia: All eyes on Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi
The United States men's national team has one last warm-up game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, on Tuesday in Murcia, Spain, against another Qatar-bound opponent in Saudi Arabia (2 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports App). The U.S. has plenty to prove in it, too, after losing...
Deadspin
USMNT’s Gregg Berhalter is going to have to get over himself
All right, I’m gonna be Sammy Sunshine about the USMNT. It’s not easy, but there’s a lot of dark clouds after the team went 0-for-180 minutes in scoring goals, or looking like they could get a goal, or even looking like they were interested in scoring a goal, in their last two friendlies before the World Cup. That’s still how they determine who wins, after all.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Impresses On International Duty For Netherlands
With the international break coming to a close and the return of club football on the horizon, one man who has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in England is Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia. After joining the club this summer from boyhood club Feyenoord, Malacia has dethroned first-choice left-back...
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward
Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
BBC
Norway 0-2 Serbia: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores as visitors earn Nations League promotion
Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic scored as Serbia beat Norway to clinch promotion to the top tier of the Nations League. Needing to win, Mitrovic slotted home Ivan Ilic's pass from 16 yards for his 50th Serbia goal, and sixth in his past four games. It was his 14th Nations League goal...
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Kane, Maddison, Bellingham, Ronaldo
Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is set to leave Paris St-Germain in the summer as he will refuse any new contract offer. (Beteve, via Star) England striker Harry Kane, 29, remains Bayern Munich's number one transfer target, with the German giants set to once again test Tottenham's resolve. (Kicker, via Sun)
Official: Manuel Akanji Included In FIFA 23 'Team Of The Week'
Manchester City centre-back Manuel Akanji has been included in the latest Team of the Week' in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
BBC
World Cup: Mixed reactions for Africa's quintet in warm-ups
With all World Cup sides having played their final matches prior to naming their squads for Qatar, it's time to assess the form of Africa's five representatives. While Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia can take some recent positives, Ghana and Cameroon appear to have some soul-searching to do prior to selecting their World Cup starting line-ups following mixed results in friendlies.
CBS Sports
Tim Howard says USMNT lacking leadership ahead of 2022 World Cup tune-up against Saudi Arabia
Ahead of the United States men's national team's final tune-up match Tuesday versus Saudi Arabia, former USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard had a lot to say about Gregg Berhalter's unsettled goalkeeping situation heading into the 2022 World Cup and he also had advice for the current members of the team. "It's...
Official: Ex-Manchester City Player Fabian Delph Retires
Former Manchester City and England player Fabian Delph has retired from professional football.
Brazil’s Bolsonaro enlists Neymar on campaign stop
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro enlisted the help of soccer star Neymar on a campaign stop Wednesday, just four days before the country’s general elections. Bolsonaro visited a non-profit youth institute set up by Neymar in the city of Praia Grande and took a...
Galaxy and LAFC to open 2023 season against each other at Rose Bowl
The Galaxy and LAFC won't have to wait long to renew their rivalry when they open the 2023 MLS season at the Rose Bowl in February.
