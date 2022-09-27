ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rupa Huq apologises after describing Kwasi Kwarteng as ‘superficially’ black

By Oliver Browning
 2 days ago

Rupa Huq has offered her “sincere and heartfelt” apologies to Kwasi Kwarteng after being suspended by Labour for describing the Chancellor as “superficially” black.

Having initially stood by her remarks as they were widely criticised, Ms Huq said she had contacted Mr Kwarteng over the “ill-judged” comments made at a fringe event during the Labour Party conference.

Sir Keir Starmer , the Labour leader, has since removed the politician’s whip.

“We condemn the remarks, they are totally inappropriate, and we call on her to withdraw them,” a spokesperson for Labour said.

Keir Starmer says Rupa Huq comments about Kwasi Kwarteng were ‘racist’

Labour leader Keir Starmer said Rupa Huq MP’s comments about chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng being “superficially” black were clearly “racist”.Sir Keir said he welcomed the party taking “very swift action” to suspend Ms Huq’s Labour membership after her remarks at the party conference were revealed in leaked audio.The MP for Ealing Central and Acton has offered a “sincere and heartfelt” apology to Mr Kwarteng over her “ill-judged” comments after her suspension and criticism by senior Labour figures.Sir Keir told LBC Radio: “What she said, in my view, was racist, it was wrong and she’s been suspended from the whip in the party...
SOCIETY
Liz Truss must fix self-inflicted ‘mess’ after IMF warning, says Keir Starmer

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rebuke to UK economic policy was “very, very serious” and urged Liz Truss’s government to urgently change course.The Labour leader said the extraordinary intervention showed “just what a mess the government have made of the economy” saying the market turmoil was “self-inflicted wound” caused by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.He told LBC that Mr Truss and Mr Kwarteng should urgently set out “how they’re going to fix the problems they’ve made” after the mini-Budget “shambles”.Sir Keir said his own variable-rate mortgage had seen payments go up by “a few hundred pounds”...
ECONOMY
