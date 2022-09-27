Rupa Huq apologises after describing Kwasi Kwarteng as ‘superficially’ black

Rupa Huq has offered her “sincere and heartfelt” apologies to Kwasi Kwarteng after being suspended by Labour for describing the Chancellor as “superficially” black.

Having initially stood by her remarks as they were widely criticised, Ms Huq said she had contacted Mr Kwarteng over the “ill-judged” comments made at a fringe event during the Labour Party conference.

Sir Keir Starmer , the Labour leader, has since removed the politician’s whip.

“We condemn the remarks, they are totally inappropriate, and we call on her to withdraw them,” a spokesperson for Labour said.

