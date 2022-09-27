Cave Spring council tours former elementary school property

Mayor Rob Ware (left) and Council Member Joyce Mink survey the gym during a tour of the Cave Spring Elementary School property Monday. David Crowder

It was like a trip down memory lane for some members of the Cave Spring City Council on Monday as they had the opportunity to look around the former Cave Spring Elementary School building.

Two members of the council graduated from the school when it was K-12, the mayor attended classes there, and council member Joyce Mink said all her children and many of her grandchildren attended the school.

Gone are the desks, books, and most of the equipment, but the Floyd County school system will continue to maintain the building and grounds until there is a new owner.

The school closed at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, and the building’s future has not yet been decided.

The Floyd County Board of Education voted in 2021 to close the school, citing enrollment and financial considerations.

Earlier this year, ownership of the building came into question.

Many residents in Cave Spring argued the local government had a right to the property, citing a clause dating back to 1929 when the county school system purchased the school.

It stated that if the building were used for anything else besides a school, ownership would revert back to the Trustees of the Cave Spring Consolidated School District, which no longer exists.

The Cave Spring Community Coalition was formed in an effort to save the school property and turn it into a community center for the town.

On Feb. 23, the school system filed a request in Floyd County Superior Court seeking to declare the school system as the sole owner.

The City Council eventually voted 3-2 to opt out of a challenge to that claim.

The title to the property has since been cleared with the school system named the sole owner.

According to Superintendent Glenn White, the board of education will have the final say on what happens to the building.

“They can give the property to a government entity, sell it, or put it up for auction like we did with McHenry,” White said.

He added that the board has the same options for Glenwood Primary School, which also closed at the end of the last school year.

Mink said there have been discussions with the school board and she remains hopeful.

“This building has a lot of potential,” she said. “I’m optimistic that the school board will be willing to make it easy for us to acquire this building to use it for the best purposes for the citizens of Cave Spring.”