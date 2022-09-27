ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Spring, GA

Cave Spring council tours former elementary school property

By David Crowder, dcrowder
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44nEcB_0iCNboFT00
Mayor Rob Ware (left) and Council Member Joyce Mink survey the gym during a tour of the Cave Spring Elementary School property Monday. David Crowder

It was like a trip down memory lane for some members of the Cave Spring City Council on Monday as they had the opportunity to look around the former Cave Spring Elementary School building.

Two members of the council graduated from the school when it was K-12, the mayor attended classes there, and council member Joyce Mink said all her children and many of her grandchildren attended the school.

Gone are the desks, books, and most of the equipment, but the Floyd County school system will continue to maintain the building and grounds until there is a new owner.

The school closed at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, and the building’s future has not yet been decided.

The Floyd County Board of Education voted in 2021 to close the school, citing enrollment and financial considerations.

Earlier this year, ownership of the building came into question.

Many residents in Cave Spring argued the local government had a right to the property, citing a clause dating back to 1929 when the county school system purchased the school.

It stated that if the building were used for anything else besides a school, ownership would revert back to the Trustees of the Cave Spring Consolidated School District, which no longer exists.

The Cave Spring Community Coalition was formed in an effort to save the school property and turn it into a community center for the town.

On Feb. 23, the school system filed a request in Floyd County Superior Court seeking to declare the school system as the sole owner.

The City Council eventually voted 3-2 to opt out of a challenge to that claim.

The title to the property has since been cleared with the school system named the sole owner.

According to Superintendent Glenn White, the board of education will have the final say on what happens to the building.

“They can give the property to a government entity, sell it, or put it up for auction like we did with McHenry,” White said.

He added that the board has the same options for Glenwood Primary School, which also closed at the end of the last school year.

Mink said there have been discussions with the school board and she remains hopeful.

“This building has a lot of potential,” she said. “I’m optimistic that the school board will be willing to make it easy for us to acquire this building to use it for the best purposes for the citizens of Cave Spring.”

Comments / 2

Related
wrganews.com

RCS Board of Education votes to select new Rome High Principal

The Rome City Schools Board of Education met during a called Board meeting to name a principal at Rome High School. The Board voted to approve the hiring of G. Parke Wilkinson, Jr. who currently serves as the principal at Rome Middle School. Wilkinson holds a B.S. in Elementary Education...
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Etowah High School evacuated over 'anonymous bomb threat,' officials say

WOODSTOCK, Ga. - School officials have issued an emergency evacuation of a Woodstock high school to investigate a bomb threat. A spokesperson for the Cherokee County school superintendent says they have issued the immediate evacuation of Etowah High School, which is located on the 6500 block of Putnam Ford Drive, at the recommendation of state and local law enforcement agencies.
WOODSTOCK, GA
thecitymenus.com

A New Affordable Housing Project Celebrates Grand Opening In Villa Rica

The city of Villa Rica recently partnered with Walton Communities to create Legacy at Walton Trail. The 55+ housing project is in the ‘Phase Two’ of their construction located at 200 Walton Way in Villa Rica. “Phase 2 will replace the remainder of our units at Old Town.” said Chairman of the project Phil Blair. The Grand Opening for Phase 1 took place on September 28th at 11:00 a.m.
VILLA RICA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Floyd County, GA
Government
Floyd County, GA
Education
County
Floyd County, GA
City
Cave Spring, GA
Cave Spring, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
The Georgia Sun

Georgia high school evacuated after bomb threat

The Cherokee County Superintendent of Schools has issued an immediate emergency evacuation of Etowah High School due to an anonymous bomb threat. The evacuation is recommended by local and state law enforcement agencies. The school district is asking parents not to call the campus or come to the campus at...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Elementary School#School Board
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan Crossing likely re-opening this week

Newnan Crossing Boulevard could possibly reopen later this week, according to Newnan City Manager Cleatus Phillips. Phillips said on Monday that the road was in the process of being repaved, and indeed, road crews were spotted on Monday repaving the road. While Phillips said the road would hopefully reopen this...
NEWNAN, GA
weisradio.com

Fall Festivities Calendar

🎃City of Centre to host it’s annual fall festival along Main Street in downtown Centre on Saturday, October 1st. Enjoy a day of old-fashioned fun and festivities with arts and crafts, food vendors, vintage cars and tractors, horse and buggy rides, train rides, a petting zoo, and inflatables for the kids. See the creations of a balloon sculptor, and laugh out loud with ventriloquist David Turner & Friends. Have your camera ready for photos with beloved characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy, as well as Alvin and the Chipmunks. Live entertainment features What-a-Dance Studio at 8am with Logan Graves taking the main stage at 11am. The Kids Fun Run is set for 9:30am, followed by the annual fall fest parade at 10:30am with Boy Scout Troop 247 serving as grand marshal. For more information, contact the City of Centre by calling (256) 927-5222.
CENTRE, AL
theccmonline.com

Sheriff Dale Williams remembered as a dedicated public servant

Carroll County Sheriff Dale R. Williams is being remembered as a man of dedication to his county, his profession and those he served. The office he led for the last 18 years announced his death on Facebook the morning of Sept. 24, saying, “It is with our deepest sympathy that we inform the community that after 18 years of proudly serving Carroll County as your sheriff, Dale R. Williams has passed away peacefully.”
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
WDEF

WACKER plans to expand workforce, prompting interest in the Wacker Institute at Chattanooga State

Wacker has announced they will be adding 200 more high paying jobs in the coming years, and the Wacker Institute at Chattanooga State Community College has a chemical engineering program that will secure your place as a Wacker employee. CSCC Dean Tre Powell said the program is taught at the state of the art $5 million pilot plant located on Chattanooga State Community Colleges main campus.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
sixmilepost.com

GHC students and staff featured on set of ‘Spirit Halloween: The Movie’

Several GHC students and Humanities Division Chair Seth Ingram worked on the upcoming horror film “Spirit Halloween: The Movie,” which will premiere at the Nashville Film Festival. It will be released for two weeks in theaters beginning Sept. 30 and streaming on-demand on Oct. 11. The movie was...
ROME, GA
Polk Today

UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds

Update: A lone driver died this morning at the scene of a single car wreck this morning on the Highway 27 Bypass in Cedartown. Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome reported that one woman died on the scene of the wreck this morning just south of Cedartown High School. A female driver not from the Polk […] The post UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
2K+
Followers
540
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy