San Antonio police search for wanted woman
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a wanted woman. According to police 46-year-old Anita Herrera has an active wanted for theft $100 < $750. Police say Herrera is also wanted for questioning in other crimes occurring in San Antonio. Anyone...
Bexar County Judge Rosie Gonzalez caught with loaded gun at San Antonio Airport
SAN ANTONIO - A local judge was briefly detained at the San Antonio International Airport for having a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag. Bexar County Court Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez was on her way to a conference in Miami on Sept. 19 when the TSA scanner detected her handgun.
Man arrested for operating AC services company without license
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Police have arrested a man accused of fraud for having an air-conditioning company without a license. Michael Reyes of Semper Fi Mechanical Services was arrested on Sept. 17, 2022, in Bexar County for fraud-related cases in Texas and New Mexico. Reyes and Semper...
TSA discovers $162K in cash inside man's bag at San Antonio airport
SAN ANTONIO - TSA agents at the San Antonio International Airport stopped a man they say was traveling with large amounts of cash. Now, he's being charged with money laundering. According to arrest records, TSA agents found nearly $162,000 in cash in 21-year-old Alberto Gonzalez Junior's carry-on luggage. Police say...
New Braunfels student arrested over false gun claim, police say
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Police in New Braunfels have arrested a 15-year-old student in connection to a lockdown at New Braunfels High School back on September 8. The lockdown was prompted by a tip that there was a person on campus with a gun. That's when, over 100 officers from...
Texas trooper hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl while searching car
SAN ANTONIO – A Texas trooper was hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl while conducting a vehicle search in Bexar County. While searching through the vehicle the trooper found a container with an unknown substance inside. After the exposure, the trooper began to feel ill and was transported to a local hospital.
City wants your opinion on where to place nearly $16 million in public art in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - It's decision time for where the city should places dozens of pieces of public art across San Antonio. If you want a say in how millions of dollars in public money is used on art, now is the time to weigh in. The city wants to know...
Human remains found in Comal County belong to Schertz man missing since March 2021
SCHERTZ, Texas - Human remains recently found in Comal County were identified as those of Schertz man who went missing back in 2021. Schertz Police Department officials said that they were notified that the human remains belonged to Jacob Dubois, a missing person out of Schertz since March of 2021.
San Antonio company providing water and sewage solutions for Hurricane Ian recovery effort
SAN ANTONIO - On Wednesday, WaterFleet, a San Antonio-based company, sent mobile utility units to Florida to help support the Hurricane Ian recovery effort. The convoy of twenty vehicles provides safe water and sewage solutions to emergency camps housing first responders. “Recovery teams are often dealing with limited resources and...
VIDEO: SAPD looking for suspect charged with aggravated assault at EZ-Wash
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man that shot multiple rounds at a victim on June 25 at 2:25 a.m. Police are trying to identify the man pictured in the video that shoots multiple rounds at the victim's car in the EZ-Wash parking lot at 4109 Gardendale Drive.
Ranking San Antonio's best schools
SAN ANTONIO - The website Niche has released its new list of the "best schools in the country," and a handful of San Antonio schools made the cut. The site says it comes up with its list by combining ratings from students, parents, and alumni, along with quantitative date. When...
Police seek suspect who exited out of his vehicle to shoot the car behind him
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a suspect who got out of his vehicle and shot a man that was in the car behind him. The incident happened between Zilla and Dean Street at around 7:35 p.m. Police say that the two vehicles were traveling on...
Three brave citizens rescue man from burning car
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas – Three brave citizens rescued a man after they quickly ran and pulled him out of a burning car, saving his life. The incident happened on Thursday evening when first responders received a report of a vehicle fire on US Hwy 290. Upon arrival, they found...
TNL, Bye, TNL for Brennan
The last time we saw the Brennan Bears on TNL? That was a couple of weeks ago against ranked Taft. The Bears got to celebrate that last victory a little longer, because they are coming off their bye week, and now it's O'Connor on Thursday for another Taco Cabana Thursday Night Lights telecast. Here's more.
MISSING: Police searching for teenage boy last seen Wednesday morning riding his bicycle
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a teenage boy who was last seen Wednesday morning riding his bicycle on the West Side. Aiden Anthony Guevara, 13, also known by the nickname "Tato" was last seen off Bradford Avenue near Culebra Road. He is 4 foot, 8 inches tall and...
San Marcos facility recycles catalytic converters, advocates for action to quell theft
SAN MARCOS, Texas—Catalytic converters are being stolen off of vehicles nationwide. It's something we've been covering for years now. The San Antonio Police Department reports there were 1,381 catalytic converter thefts in 2021. It's the part of your car that helps filter out toxic chemicals into less harmful emissions.
CPS customers will receive a credit based on their July 2022 electric usage
SAN ANTONIO – You can start expecting lower prices on your next energy bill starting in December. It’s due in part to a credit from the city of San Antonio as a part of the recent action by the city council. All active CPS Energy customers will receive...
One person is dead after intoxicated driver was driving recklessly on US Hwy 281
SAN ANTONIO – A driver is being charged with intoxication after driving recklessly on the highway killing the passenger inside the vehicle. Police were dispatched to US Hwy 281 on Sunday at 2 a.m. According to officials, the driver in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado was passing through vehicles at...
Local collaboration preventing cyber attacks for nonprofits
Cyber security has become another way of protecting our important assets. "Whether you have an identity theft issue or ya know, they do ransomware- that can bring down a small business and also a not for profit," says Gabriela Cadena, the CEO of Southside First Economic Development Council. Southside First helps small businesses on the Southside of San Antonio offer numerous resources to excel.
Electrical fire destroys several small shacks behind South Side home, firefighters say
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters believe homemade electrical wiring may be the culprit that started a fire that destroyed several small buildings on the South Side. The fire started just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at a home off Mission Road near East Southcross Boulevard. When firefighters arrived, there was a massive...
