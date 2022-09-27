ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

San Antonio police search for wanted woman

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a wanted woman. According to police 46-year-old Anita Herrera has an active wanted for theft $100 < $750. Police say Herrera is also wanted for questioning in other crimes occurring in San Antonio. Anyone...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man arrested for operating AC services company without license

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Police have arrested a man accused of fraud for having an air-conditioning company without a license. Michael Reyes of Semper Fi Mechanical Services was arrested on Sept. 17, 2022, in Bexar County for fraud-related cases in Texas and New Mexico. Reyes and Semper...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
TSA discovers $162K in cash inside man's bag at San Antonio airport

SAN ANTONIO - TSA agents at the San Antonio International Airport stopped a man they say was traveling with large amounts of cash. Now, he's being charged with money laundering. According to arrest records, TSA agents found nearly $162,000 in cash in 21-year-old Alberto Gonzalez Junior's carry-on luggage. Police say...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New Braunfels student arrested over false gun claim, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Police in New Braunfels have arrested a 15-year-old student in connection to a lockdown at New Braunfels High School back on September 8. The lockdown was prompted by a tip that there was a person on campus with a gun. That's when, over 100 officers from...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Ranking San Antonio's best schools

SAN ANTONIO - The website Niche has released its new list of the "best schools in the country," and a handful of San Antonio schools made the cut. The site says it comes up with its list by combining ratings from students, parents, and alumni, along with quantitative date. When...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Three brave citizens rescue man from burning car

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas – Three brave citizens rescued a man after they quickly ran and pulled him out of a burning car, saving his life. The incident happened on Thursday evening when first responders received a report of a vehicle fire on US Hwy 290. Upon arrival, they found...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
TNL, Bye, TNL for Brennan

The last time we saw the Brennan Bears on TNL? That was a couple of weeks ago against ranked Taft. The Bears got to celebrate that last victory a little longer, because they are coming off their bye week, and now it's O'Connor on Thursday for another Taco Cabana Thursday Night Lights telecast. Here's more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Local collaboration preventing cyber attacks for nonprofits

Cyber security has become another way of protecting our important assets. "Whether you have an identity theft issue or ya know, they do ransomware- that can bring down a small business and also a not for profit," says Gabriela Cadena, the CEO of Southside First Economic Development Council. Southside First helps small businesses on the Southside of San Antonio offer numerous resources to excel.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

