Clarkstown, NY

Legislator Santulli Calling For A Discussion On Term Limits; Bluefield Extension Suit Against CUPON Attorney Is Voluntarily Withdrawn; Briefs

By rcbizjournal
rcbizjournal.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
KISS 104.1

Big Changes For Voting Machines In New York State

There certainly has been plenty of attention paid to the ways we vote here in the United States. Here in New York and across the country, registered voters are getting ready for a very important election day. Coming up on November 8th, voters will head to the polls to decide...
ELECTIONS
rcbizjournal.com

Watchtower Bible World Headquarters Project In Ramapo Moves Ahead

Town of Ramapo Accepts Final Environmental Impact Statement On Proposed 1.7 Million Square Foot Project On 200+ Acre Parcel. Plans by the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York, Inc. have scaled another hurdle and are moving toward building a facility that will become home to a working, living, and worship facility for members of the religious order.
RAMAPO, NY
Person
Christopher Carey
New Jersey 101.5

The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)

New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
rocklanddaily.com

Four Rockland Companies Included as Part of 5,000 Fastest Growing Small Businesses in US

Four Heimishe companies in Rockland County have been listed on Inc. Magazine's annual list highlighting the 5,000 most successful, fastest growing independent small businesses in the United States. U.S.-based privately held companies are ranked according to their percentage revenue growth from the three previous calendar years, with a minimum revenue...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
nyacknewsandviews.com

Two People Shot in Nyack, Hello Week and other local news

This week in the Villages: A shooting in Nyack left two people wounded and a community thinking about public safety in an otherwise quiet village. Plus, a very public urination incident, health story updates, your weekly weather prediction, upcoming meetings and much more!. Note to readers: What do you think...
ORANGETOWN, NY
CBS New York

NY state ELA and math test results show effects of pandemic

NEW YORK -- Test results are in for the 2022 New York state grades 3-8 English Language Arts (ELA) and math exams.This marks the first time in two years the majority of enrolled students took the tests due to the pandemic.In 2020, there was no exam, and in 2021, only 21% of students took the New York state ELA and math exams since it was optional and given in-person only.Because of this lack of data for those years, the Department of Education is comparing 2022 results with pre-pandemic 2019.For math, grades 3-8 all saw a decrease. The percent proficient went...
EDUCATION
