Legislator Santulli Calling For A Discussion On Term Limits; Bluefield Extension Suit Against CUPON Attorney Is Voluntarily Withdrawn; Briefs

NEW YORK -- Test results are in for the 2022 New York state grades 3-8 English Language Arts (ELA) and math exams.This marks the first time in two years the majority of enrolled students took the tests due to the pandemic.In 2020, there was no exam, and in 2021, only 21% of students took the New York state ELA and math exams since it was optional and given in-person only.Because of this lack of data for those years, the Department of Education is comparing 2022 results with pre-pandemic 2019.For math, grades 3-8 all saw a decrease. The percent proficient went...

EDUCATION ・ 23 HOURS AGO