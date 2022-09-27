Legislator Santulli Calling For A Discussion On Term Limits; Bluefield Extension Suit Against CUPON Attorney Is Voluntarily Withdrawn; Briefs

Read full article on original website
Orange County Democrats elect youngest chair leader in New York state
Zak Constantine, 22, was elected as the new chairman at the county reorganizational meeting last week in Wallkill.
Big Changes For Voting Machines In New York State
There certainly has been plenty of attention paid to the ways we vote here in the United States. Here in New York and across the country, registered voters are getting ready for a very important election day. Coming up on November 8th, voters will head to the polls to decide...
rcbizjournal.com
Watchtower Bible World Headquarters Project In Ramapo Moves Ahead
Town of Ramapo Accepts Final Environmental Impact Statement On Proposed 1.7 Million Square Foot Project On 200+ Acre Parcel. Plans by the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York, Inc. have scaled another hurdle and are moving toward building a facility that will become home to a working, living, and worship facility for members of the religious order.
Gotham Gazette
The Issues Dominating the 2022 Election for New York Governor: Where The Candidates Stand
This is Part 2 of a two-part article on the issues dominating the 2022 general election for New York Governor between Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin. Read Part 1 here. As Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin face off in this year’s...
NY bill threatens new $50 fee to NJ drivers as congestion pricing feud heats up
The political stakes of a trip through the Lincoln Tunnel are going way up. New Jersey pols have proposed a bill that would block the state’s DMV from sharing info with New York. Empire State legislators fired back this month with a bill to charge $50 to drivers from “non-cooperative” states. [ more › ]
Credit Report: Westchester in great shape, Poughkeepsie worst in state
The New York State Comptroller’s office has released its final 2021 fiscal stress report for 2021 and it shows wide disparity amongst Hudson Valley communities.
Surgeons at Peconic Bay Medical Center ranked among best in New York State and nationally
Two surgeons of the Orthopedic Department at Peconic Bay Medical Center have been ranked as best in in New York State and among the best in the country according to the healthcare ranking and research service Dexur. Chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Peconic Bay Medical Center Michael...
Undercover narcotics bust nabs nearly 40 alleged drug dealers, including Hudson Valley teacher
The evidence was seized in the Port Jervis-based operation authorities call “Operation Final Blow.”
N.J. teacher suspended for lessons on Hitler, swastikas sues school district
A teacher in Bergen County has filed a lawsuit against the school district where he teaches history, claiming he was suspended after parents and students complained about his lessons on the rise and fall of Adolf Hitler that included an assignment to make a propaganda-style poster. Robert Welsh, 53, of...
The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)
New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
rocklanddaily.com
Four Rockland Companies Included as Part of 5,000 Fastest Growing Small Businesses in US
Four Heimishe companies in Rockland County have been listed on Inc. Magazine's annual list highlighting the 5,000 most successful, fastest growing independent small businesses in the United States. U.S.-based privately held companies are ranked according to their percentage revenue growth from the three previous calendar years, with a minimum revenue...
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed In Crash, 3 Teens Injured
A Hudson Valley father was killed just days from his birthday. Three teens are injured, two seriously. On Wednesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in the Town of Putnam Valley, New York. Fatal Accident in Putnam Valley, New York. On Tuesday,...
nyacknewsandviews.com
Two People Shot in Nyack, Hello Week and other local news
This week in the Villages: A shooting in Nyack left two people wounded and a community thinking about public safety in an otherwise quiet village. Plus, a very public urination incident, health story updates, your weekly weather prediction, upcoming meetings and much more!. Note to readers: What do you think...
NY state ELA and math test results show effects of pandemic
NEW YORK -- Test results are in for the 2022 New York state grades 3-8 English Language Arts (ELA) and math exams.This marks the first time in two years the majority of enrolled students took the tests due to the pandemic.In 2020, there was no exam, and in 2021, only 21% of students took the New York state ELA and math exams since it was optional and given in-person only.Because of this lack of data for those years, the Department of Education is comparing 2022 results with pre-pandemic 2019.For math, grades 3-8 all saw a decrease. The percent proficient went...
NBC New York
Will Ian Hit NY? Breaking Down Potential Impacts Amid Ongoing Florida Disaster
As Florida deals with the worst of Ian, which made landfall Wednesday afternoon in Cayo Costa with 150 mph winds, it's only natural to wonder what the catastrophic storm could mean for the tri-state over the next few days. In short: Not much, though it depends on where you live.
4 Long Island Public Schools Rank In Top 10 Statewide, New Report Says
Four Long Island schools were listed among the top 10 public high schools in New York in a newly-released ranking. Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, shared its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in New York." Bronx...
Warehouse jobs grow in the Hudson Valley, but will they be filled?
Warehouses are booming across the region, creating thousands of jobs over the past two years. In fact, of all business sectors in the Hudson Valley, projections are that warehousing will continue to see the fastest growth in jobs. ...
The 6 Reasons Your Car Will Not Pass New York State Inspection
Every year you need to go through the process of getting your car inspected, have you done it already for this year? Do you think it will pass? Or have you been putting it off, because you are dreading the repair bill that will go along with the cost of that inspection?
CARS・
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
Who makes the best milkshakes in New Jersey? (Opinion)
When was the last time you had a really great milkshake? The kind that was so smooth and creamy you didn't want to stop drinking it even though it was filling you up so much that you had to stop?. When I heard that Chick-fil-A has just come out with...
