Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

5 new vendors join Charleston’s only food hall

As Port of Call Food + Brew Hall nears its one-year anniversary on Oct. 19, the Holy City’s only food hall is undergoing several changes that ownership hopes will be completed by November. Five new vendors, two of which are being curated by Port of Call Owners Ryan Kaufmann...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Charleston has an appetite for restaurants, but will they survive a recession?

It’s common wisdom that Covid-19 hit Charleston’s restaurateurs hard. So when local real estate broker Thomas Kennedy was putting together his quarterly Restaurant Report newsletter of who’s coming and going in the Charleston restaurant scene, he was startled to discover something: Headed into 2022, there were plenty of restaurant openings, but an unusually low number of restaurants folding.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
thelocalpalate.com

Black Food Friday’s Soul Stroll

North Charleston native KJ Kearney, an educator and activist, has long been an advocate for supporting the Black foodways of his home city—he made it official in 2018 when he wrote a proclamation for Red Rice Day, a tribute to the iconic Gullah-Geechee dish that was certified by the City of Charleston. (It now takes place annually on the last Saturday of September.)
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Harambee’s ‘Origin’ show is an Oct. 6 homecoming

Harambee Dance Company’s Oct. 6 MOJA show, Origin, isn’t just another dance performance. It is an act of coming home. “On a personal level, this is a homecoming for us, coming back to Charleston,” said Sandella Malloy, artistic director of Harambee Dance Company, which is based in New York and Atlanta. “There are a lot of people in that city that have poured into us — that have been inspirational in our lives. And being able to come back home and connect with them also is something special.”
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Ian regains hurricane strength in Atlantic before expected SC landfall

Ian became a hurricane again the afternoon of Sept. 29 as it swirled over the Atlantic Ocean on a path for the Palmetto State. Shortly after 11 a.m., cellphones at the Costco in West Ashley screamed out emergency tones in waves: Charleston was now under a hurricane warning. Shoppers took a break from filling carts with cases of bottled water, sets of lanterns, and packages of paper towels to read the message.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: S.C. under state of emergency as it awaits Ian

South Carolina is under a state of emergency following a Wednesday declaration by Gov. Henry McMaster as the state prepares for impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. On Wednesday, Ian was a powerful hurricane when it slammed into the Florida peninsula with 150 mph winds and severe rain that flooded streets and knocked out power to millions of customers. As the storm crossed the Florida peninsula overnight, it lost some of its punch and was downgraded to a tropical storm. But it remained dangerous early Thursday as it scooted toward the Atlantic Ocean, where it will head north and threaten the Georgia-South Carolina coast.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Charleston, North Charleston, businesses prepare for storm

The cities of Charleston and North Charleston are encouraging residents and visitors to begin preparing for potential Hurricane Ian impacts. According to a City of Charleston Neighborhood News Bulletin sent via email on Tuesday afternoon, city officials continue to work closely with state and regional officials to monitor the storm’s track and coordinate preparation efforts.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

MOJA Arts Festival 2022 schedule

Note: Schedule is subject to change. Be sure to check back with MOJA Arts Festival and the City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs for the latest up-to-date information. The most up-to-date calendar information can always be found at: MojaFestival.com. Every day. Juried Art Exhibition, City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Tropical Storm Ian to hit Lowcountry Friday

Tropical Storm Ian, which slammed into Florida yesterday as a dangerous hurricane with winds of 150 mph, is expected to make landfall Friday along the South Carolina coast. “We are taking the storm seriously,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said today at a press conference. “We need our citizens to be prepared. Tomorrow when the storm is upon us: Stay home. Stay out of harm’s way.”
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston tops US cities on Tripadvisor's list of best restaurants

Seven Charleston-area restaurants were recognized on Tripadvisor's latest Best of the Best Restaurants for 2022 list, giving the Holy City more nominees than any other city in the country. Halls Chophouse’s Charleston location rang in at No. 5 on the fine dining list, sliding down two spots from its No....
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Where to get sandbags in SC ahead of Hurricane Ian

Municipalities and local governments across South Carolina are distributing sandbags ahead of the rain, wind and rising tides expected from Hurricane Ian amid alerts that these quickly assembled barriers might help keep water out of your home. Sandbags could provide homes and businesses with a small amount of water-flow protection...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

S.C. artist’s poster displays rich, moving textures of festival

 This year’s MOJA Arts Festival poster vibrates with emotion and texture. Although it’s a two-dimensional image, it seems to thrum with a pounding drum rhythm. You can feel the movement of dancing. Vibrant colors pleasantly sting your eyes. The piece, commissioned this year, offers a rich multidimensional texture created by Bluffton artist Amiri Gueka Farris that shimmers, haunts and spins.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Restaurants have a dishwasher problem

On a busy night of service at a restaurant, making sure that guests are enjoying themselves requires the participation and focus of every single staff member. Restaurants anticipate employees calling out of their scheduled shifts in the F&B industry, especially for dishwashing positions. “Dishwashing is a demanding job and it’s not very satisfying,” said James London of Chubby Fish.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Lowcountry schools announce changes ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools throughout the Lowcountry are making schedule changes as severe weather is expected towards the end of the week. News 2 is tracking these changes and will keep a running list here: CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will move to virtual learning on Thursday and Friday […]
charlestondaily.net

Hurricane Hugo – 33 Years Later (Reflections in Pictures and Video)

“I’ll wait for you, should I fall behind, wait for me” – Bruce Springsteen. On or about midnight on September 21/22 marked the 33rd anniversary of Hurricane Hugo sending a destructive path through Charleston and its neighboring beaches and towns. For many, this was the most difficult period of their lives, overcoming life-threatening conditions, losing homes and trying to find ways to start again. Over the next several months, the area had to find a way to begin again and bring back the Southern warmth and beauty it had known for hundreds of years.
CHARLESTON, SC

