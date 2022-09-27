Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
The Post and Courier
New French diner coming to Charleston; cafe closing after 17 years; new brewery opening
A French restaurant is coming to the Lowcountry while a West Ashley café is closing after 17 years and a brewery is opening in North Charleston. The couple behind Christophe Artisan Chocolatier's two locations on Society Street in downtown Charleston and Ashley River Road in West Ashley plan to open La Bonne Franquette at 652 St. Andrews Blvd.
The Post and Courier
5 new vendors join Charleston’s only food hall
As Port of Call Food + Brew Hall nears its one-year anniversary on Oct. 19, the Holy City’s only food hall is undergoing several changes that ownership hopes will be completed by November. Five new vendors, two of which are being curated by Port of Call Owners Ryan Kaufmann...
The Post and Courier
Restaurant review: Gillie's Seafood's comforting fare is tightly rooted to the Lowcountry
JAMES ISLAND — Surprisingly few restaurants in Charleston serve pilau these days — or perloo, perlau or however you want to spell it. At Gillie’s Seafood, it's purloo, and it’s worth the drive to Folly Road to give it a try. Gillie’s version of the classic...
Charleston City Paper
Charleston has an appetite for restaurants, but will they survive a recession?
It’s common wisdom that Covid-19 hit Charleston’s restaurateurs hard. So when local real estate broker Thomas Kennedy was putting together his quarterly Restaurant Report newsletter of who’s coming and going in the Charleston restaurant scene, he was startled to discover something: Headed into 2022, there were plenty of restaurant openings, but an unusually low number of restaurants folding.
thelocalpalate.com
Black Food Friday’s Soul Stroll
North Charleston native KJ Kearney, an educator and activist, has long been an advocate for supporting the Black foodways of his home city—he made it official in 2018 when he wrote a proclamation for Red Rice Day, a tribute to the iconic Gullah-Geechee dish that was certified by the City of Charleston. (It now takes place annually on the last Saturday of September.)
Charleston City Paper
Harambee’s ‘Origin’ show is an Oct. 6 homecoming
Harambee Dance Company’s Oct. 6 MOJA show, Origin, isn’t just another dance performance. It is an act of coming home. “On a personal level, this is a homecoming for us, coming back to Charleston,” said Sandella Malloy, artistic director of Harambee Dance Company, which is based in New York and Atlanta. “There are a lot of people in that city that have poured into us — that have been inspirational in our lives. And being able to come back home and connect with them also is something special.”
The Post and Courier
Ian regains hurricane strength in Atlantic before expected SC landfall
Ian became a hurricane again the afternoon of Sept. 29 as it swirled over the Atlantic Ocean on a path for the Palmetto State. Shortly after 11 a.m., cellphones at the Costco in West Ashley screamed out emergency tones in waves: Charleston was now under a hurricane warning. Shoppers took a break from filling carts with cases of bottled water, sets of lanterns, and packages of paper towels to read the message.
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: S.C. under state of emergency as it awaits Ian
South Carolina is under a state of emergency following a Wednesday declaration by Gov. Henry McMaster as the state prepares for impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. On Wednesday, Ian was a powerful hurricane when it slammed into the Florida peninsula with 150 mph winds and severe rain that flooded streets and knocked out power to millions of customers. As the storm crossed the Florida peninsula overnight, it lost some of its punch and was downgraded to a tropical storm. But it remained dangerous early Thursday as it scooted toward the Atlantic Ocean, where it will head north and threaten the Georgia-South Carolina coast.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Charleston, North Charleston, businesses prepare for storm
The cities of Charleston and North Charleston are encouraging residents and visitors to begin preparing for potential Hurricane Ian impacts. According to a City of Charleston Neighborhood News Bulletin sent via email on Tuesday afternoon, city officials continue to work closely with state and regional officials to monitor the storm’s track and coordinate preparation efforts.
Charleston City Paper
MOJA Arts Festival 2022 schedule
Note: Schedule is subject to change. Be sure to check back with MOJA Arts Festival and the City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs for the latest up-to-date information. The most up-to-date calendar information can always be found at: MojaFestival.com. Every day. Juried Art Exhibition, City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St.
Charleston City Paper
Tropical Storm Ian to hit Lowcountry Friday
Tropical Storm Ian, which slammed into Florida yesterday as a dangerous hurricane with winds of 150 mph, is expected to make landfall Friday along the South Carolina coast. “We are taking the storm seriously,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said today at a press conference. “We need our citizens to be prepared. Tomorrow when the storm is upon us: Stay home. Stay out of harm’s way.”
The Post and Courier
Charleston tops US cities on Tripadvisor's list of best restaurants
Seven Charleston-area restaurants were recognized on Tripadvisor's latest Best of the Best Restaurants for 2022 list, giving the Holy City more nominees than any other city in the country. Halls Chophouse’s Charleston location rang in at No. 5 on the fine dining list, sliding down two spots from its No....
The Post and Courier
Where to get sandbags in SC ahead of Hurricane Ian
Municipalities and local governments across South Carolina are distributing sandbags ahead of the rain, wind and rising tides expected from Hurricane Ian amid alerts that these quickly assembled barriers might help keep water out of your home. Sandbags could provide homes and businesses with a small amount of water-flow protection...
Charleston City Paper
S.C. artist’s poster displays rich, moving textures of festival
This year’s MOJA Arts Festival poster vibrates with emotion and texture. Although it’s a two-dimensional image, it seems to thrum with a pounding drum rhythm. You can feel the movement of dancing. Vibrant colors pleasantly sting your eyes. The piece, commissioned this year, offers a rich multidimensional texture created by Bluffton artist Amiri Gueka Farris that shimmers, haunts and spins.
Charleston area to begin feeling impacts of Tropical Storm Ian on Thursday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday morning and will begin its trek toward the South Carolina coast. It will likely make a second landfall somewhere between Hilton Head and Charleston on Friday. The storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida just after 3 p.m. Wednesday as a […]
Charleston City Paper
Restaurants have a dishwasher problem
On a busy night of service at a restaurant, making sure that guests are enjoying themselves requires the participation and focus of every single staff member. Restaurants anticipate employees calling out of their scheduled shifts in the F&B industry, especially for dishwashing positions. “Dishwashing is a demanding job and it’s not very satisfying,” said James London of Chubby Fish.
The Post and Courier
Breeze Airways offering fall fare sale to 18 destinations from Charleston, starting at $29
Lowcountry residents stuck at home because of Hurricane Ian over the next few days might have some down time on their hands, and an airline that serves Charleston believes it's the right time to offer a fare sale for flights over the winter. Utah-based Breeze Airways announced Sept. 28 it...
LIST: Lowcountry schools announce changes ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools throughout the Lowcountry are making schedule changes as severe weather is expected towards the end of the week. News 2 is tracking these changes and will keep a running list here: CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will move to virtual learning on Thursday and Friday […]
The Post and Courier
Redevelopment plans unveiled for former Cinebarre movie theater site in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT — A former movie theater site is slated to be redeveloped into a pair of four-story office buildings and a large parking deck in the state's fourth-largest municipality. Charlotte-based developer Collett Capital plans to redevelop the 7-acre site of the former Regal Cinebarre property on Houston Northcutt...
charlestondaily.net
Hurricane Hugo – 33 Years Later (Reflections in Pictures and Video)
“I’ll wait for you, should I fall behind, wait for me” – Bruce Springsteen. On or about midnight on September 21/22 marked the 33rd anniversary of Hurricane Hugo sending a destructive path through Charleston and its neighboring beaches and towns. For many, this was the most difficult period of their lives, overcoming life-threatening conditions, losing homes and trying to find ways to start again. Over the next several months, the area had to find a way to begin again and bring back the Southern warmth and beauty it had known for hundreds of years.
