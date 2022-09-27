This past weekend journalists nationwide joined together at the Omni Hotel in Austin, Texas to participate in the first Texas Tribune Festival since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Seminars, networking and one-on-ones with keynote speakers like NBC Anchor Katy Tur, former First Lady Hillary Clinton and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg were some of the many activities available. Here, both seasoned and aspiring journalists came together for a weekend full of community, experiences, and fun.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO