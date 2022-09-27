It’s National No Excuses Day, so if you want to catch up on today’s top financial stories , we are offering a surefire way to make it happen right here. Don’t miss your opportunity.

The Big Lead: Government Shutdown Looming — How Food Stamps, Social Security and More Could Suffer

In what seems to be an annual tradition in the United States, the federal government is once again threatened with a shutdown amid delays in passing a short-term funding bill — less than a year after lawmakers had to scramble to avoid a similar shutdown. Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Costco

Costco’s $1.50 hot dog and soda combo price has been around since the 1980s, and that deal isn’t going away anytime soon — based on recent comments made by the company’s CFO Richard Galanti. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Factory Jobs Surge in Hottest Manufacturing Labor Market Since the 1970s

Are we entering a new American Industrial Revolution? According to a recent story in The New York Times, U.S. factory jobs are booming again at a rate not seen since the 1970s. Read the full story here

Bonus: 4 Changes You Can Make During Medicare Open Enrollment

The annual Medicare Open Enrollment period that begins on Oct. 15, 2022 gives recipients a chance to make changes to their coverage that could possibly save them thousands of dollars. Open enrollment lasts through Dec. 7, 2022, and any changes will go into effect in 2023. Read the full story here

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : GO in the Know: Government Shutdown Concerns, Factory Jobs Surging & Top Financial News for Sept. 27