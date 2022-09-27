ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

At least six shot - four of them women - during violent Baltimore night

BALTIMORE -- At least six people were shot in Baltimore into early Wednesday, and police say all but two of the victims were women.Police responded to a quadruple shooting in Northeast Baltimore Tuesday night and a double shooting around 1 a.m. Wednesday.Around midnight, in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane, three women – ages 38, 35 and 25 – were shot in the lower back. The department also said a man showed up at the hospital saying he was also shot in the back from the same shooting.They are all stable.Police spent hours investigating the shooting."They're here every day, ain't...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Street renaming ceremony honors Baltimore police lieutenant's slain husband

A street renaming ceremony was held Wednesday in honor of the slain husband of a Baltimore police lieutenant. James Peabo Blue was sitting in his car on Jan. 25 outside a property he was rehabilitating on Walker Avenue in northeast Baltimore when someone shot him. He was waiting in his car for a refrigerator delivery.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Two men hurt in two shooting within 11 minutes overnight in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two shootings that happened overnight within minutes of each other. At 1:06 in the morning, police say an officer was checking on a business in the 2300 block of Harford Road in east Baltimore when he heard gunshots. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

6 people shot overnight in Baltimore, one shot in the head

Baltimore City police say three women were shot at around midnight in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane in Northern Baltimore on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers located three adult females, ages 38, 35, and 25, all of whom were suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower back. They were transported to the hospital.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#West Baltimore#The Boston Red Sox#The Baltimore Orioles#Firefighter Paramedic#Local 718 Bostonfire
Magic 95.9

7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore

  Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman was left critically injured in a double shooting in Fells Point. Officers responded to the 700 block of S. Broadway for a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. There, they found an unidentified woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Join Our Text Club To […] The post 7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

FOX UNDERCOVER I Is Baltimore's crime plan working?

Two people were shot in Fells Point Wednesday morning. As the city continues down the path of seeing more than 300 people killed for the 8th straight year, Ed Norris, former Baltimore Police Department Commissioner, analyzes the city's crime plan and if.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Three women, man shot in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Four women and a man were shot in Northeast Baltimore overnight, police said. Officers responded at midnight to the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane for a shooting, where they found the three women, ages 38, 35 and 25, shot in the lower back. All three were hospitalized and are in stable condition.Police then got a report of a man who walked into an area hospital who was also shot in the back. He told police he was on the same block as the women when he was shot. He is in stable condition. Police said they have no suspect information of motives. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Amtrak train strikes, kills man outside of DC, affecting Baltimore train service

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (WBFF) — An Amtrak train struck and killed a man in Prince George's County Tuesday, shutting down MARC's Penn Line in both directions for several hours. By 7:15 p.m., MARC service had been restored, but the Maryland Transit Administration warned of continuing delays. The Penn Line connects Washington's Union Station to Baltimore's Penn Station.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Council revisits public works agency's response to E. coli scare

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Another Baltimore city council hearing with the Department of Public Works is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. At issue is the Department of Public Works (DPW) response to the Labor Day weekend E. coli water contamination scare. City Councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer, who represents Northwest Baltimore and is chairman of the council's Rules and Legislative Oversight Committee, has said he will continue to have hearings until all of his concerns and questions have been addressed by DPW.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Body found; 15-year-old boy, 3 men among victims of city shootings

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police found a man dead inside a car and four others were shot -- including a 15-year-old boy -- in three separate incidents across the city Monday. Around 3 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of East 28th Street in Northeast Baltimore's Coldstream...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy