Beach Beacon
Largo assesses damage, begins recovery efforts
The City of Largo's Emergency Management Team is coordinating post-storm recovery efforts due to Hurricane Ian for our community. When possible, residents are asked to stay off the roads to allow crews to complete damage assessment and debris cleanup. City facilities. All city facilities will remain closed to the public...
Hernando County dodges bullet that is disaster for other areas
The dire wind and rain predictions in Hernando County never came true, to the relief of county residents and officials. It’s a cliché to say it, but the area dodged a bullet. “We were very blessed here,” said Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers. “Fortunately, the storm did make...
What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian
Pinellas County is offering an answer for homeowners wondering what to do with sandbags they got for Hurricane Ian.
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Irma: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Irma. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
Residents, Business Owners Can Now Apply For Federal Assistance In Florida Post Hurricane Ian
FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ian beginning Sept. 23 and continuing. The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals
FEMA: How Florida Homeowners, Renters Can Apply For Disaster Assistance In Wake Of Hurricane Ian
Florida homeowners and renters in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties who were affected by Hurricane Ian may apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11
Pasco County Issues Evacuations For Zones A, B, & C
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County Government is issuing a mandatory evacuation for certain areas of Pasco County and voluntary evacuations for other areas as Hurricane Ian churns off the Gulf Coast. Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds are expected to impact Pasco County
Power outages now occurring in Pasco County
Per WREC: As of 9:30 am 9/29. At this time we have 20,936 Members without power. Our lobbies are closed however WREC's call center is open if you need to speak to a representative about an emergency outage. You can also report your outage on SmartHub or our website at wrec.net. You can also follow the number of outages on our outage map on our website just go to wrec.net / outage center / outage map.
St. Petersburg Initial Damage Assessment And Restoration
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – St. Petersburg did not appear to have suffered significant damage from Hurricane Ian at this time. “We have reports of numerous downed trees and power lines,” said the St. Petersburg Police Department. Push teams will be out to remove debris
Early Morning Commerical Fire In Hernando County Results In Only Minor Damage
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – An early morning commercial fire resulted in minor damage to a business, according to fire officials. At 4:12 a.m. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to a reported commercial fire in the 15,000 block of Spring Hill Dr. The
Hurricane Ian: What to do with sandbags now that the storm has passed?
TAMPA, Fla. - Now that Hurricane Ian has passed through the state and clean-up has begun, many people have unwanted sandbags they want to offload, but are encouraged not to toss the bags in the trash. Bay Area counties are asking residents with sandbags that have not come in contact...
Here's where you can dispose of Ian debris in Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian made its way through the Tampa Bay region, homeowners have likely noticed their yards full of debris. As people clean up the storm's mess to keep themselves and others safe, they will need a place to get rid of it. Luckily, several counties...
Pasco County Issues Precautionary Boil Water Notice For Columbus Drive & Rock Royal Drive in Beacon Square in Holiday
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County Utilities is issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for customers in the Beacon Square subdivision in Holiday, east side of Columbus Drive and west side of Rock Royal Drive between Moog Road and Beacon Square Drive. The water
Hillsborough County Issues Mandatory Evacuation In Zone B Ahead Of Hurricane Ian
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County has issued a mandatory evacuation for all of Zone B in the county, this follows the mandatory evacuation for Zone A on Monday. Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise said, “Due to the growing intensity and size of the
Access to barrier islands in Pinellas Co. restored, with restrictions
Access to the barrier island of Pinellas County has been restored, with restrictions.
Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida
President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
NHC warns of record river flooding in Tampa Bay area as residents begin cleanup from Hurricane Ian damage
While residents in parts of the Tampa Bay area feel spared by the worst of Hurricane Ian, many will be without power and cleaning up debris for days due to strong winds during the storm. However, the National Hurricane Center warned that central Florida still faces a significant threat of flooding due to the devastating storm.
Treasure Island To Shut Down Wastewater Collection System, Don’t Flush Or Shower After 6 PM
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. – The city of Treasure Island will begin shutting down the wastewater collection system at 6 p.m. Residents/businesses are asked to NOT flush toilets, use showers, sinks, etc. Treasure Island Police Department has begun limiting traffic onto Treasure Island ahead of Hurricane Ian.
Construction debris from Hurricane Ian closes part of US-19
Drivers must be aware of road conditions as Hurricane Ian continues to toss debris across roadways.
When will power be restored in Tampa Bay?
Duke Energy, Tampa Electric and Lakeland Electric gave updates on Thursday about power restoration efforts.
