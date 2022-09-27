ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, FL

Beach Beacon

Largo assesses damage, begins recovery efforts

The City of Largo's Emergency Management Team is coordinating post-storm recovery efforts due to Hurricane Ian for our community. When possible, residents are asked to stay off the roads to allow crews to complete damage assessment and debris cleanup. City facilities. All city facilities will remain closed to the public...
LARGO, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County dodges bullet that is disaster for other areas

The dire wind and rain predictions in Hernando County never came true, to the relief of county residents and officials. It's a cliché to say it, but the area dodged a bullet. "We were very blessed here," said Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers. "Fortunately, the storm did make...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dade City, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Power outages now occurring in Pasco County

Per WREC: As of 9:30 am 9/29. At this time we have 20,936 Members without power. Our lobbies are closed however WREC's call center is open if you need to speak to a representative about an emergency outage. You can also report your outage on SmartHub or our website at wrec.net. You can also follow the number of outages on our outage map on our website just go to wrec.net / outage center / outage map.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida

President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
FLORIDA STATE

