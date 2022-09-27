Read full article on original website
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
13 WHAM
Man accused of killing Rochester police officer arraigned on new charges
Rochester, N.Y. — The Boston man accused of murdering Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was arraigned on new charges Thursday for a separate killing. Kelvin Vickers and two other men are charged with first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Richard Collinge and MyJel Rand on North Clinton Avenue July 20, one day before Mazurkiewicz was shot and killed on Bauman Street.
13 WHAM
Monroe County leaders call for changes to bail reform after shooting of toddler
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County leaders are criticizing the state's bail reform policies, after a 3-year-old boy was shot and critically injured on North Clinton Avenue Wednesday. County Executive Adam Bello was among those who spoke out Thursday, calling the system broken. Bello said in the last 30 days,...
13 WHAM
Toddler shot while sitting in car seat in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A 3-year-old boy has life threatening injuries after he was shot while sitting in a parked car, on North Clinton Avenue Wednesday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department. Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots. Chief David Smith said the child was...
13 WHAM
Alleyway homicide victim identified
Rochester, N.Y. — A woman found dead in an alley on the city's northwest side has been identified. Police found the body of Mary Simzer, 65, on Pearce Street around 11 p.m. Saturday. Police said Simzer was murdered, though it's unclear what led to her death. Anyone with information...
13 WHAM
Stabbing victim dies, acquaintance faces charges
Rochester, N.Y. — A man stabbed on the city's north side earlier this month has died, and another man is facing charges. Police responded to Morrill Street for a report of a shooting shortly before 8 a.m. Sept. 10. Officers found no evidence of a shooting, but found Freddie...
13 WHAM
Man arrested following standoff in Parma
Parma, N.Y. — Police said negotiations with a 'distraught' man inside a home on a dead-end street off Ogden-Parma Town Line Road reached a "peaceful resolution" late Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the home on Winding Country Lane around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a domestic incident.
13 WHAM
Vigil held to remember retired Rochester Police officer
Rochester, N.Y. — The search is underway for suspects in the slaying of a retired Rochester police officer. The circumstances around Keith booker's death are also under investigation. Booker was shot and killed on Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Park early Sunday morning. Monday night at the same spot Rochester...
13 WHAM
Multiple homes burglarized, 6 cars stolen in Irondequoit neighborhood
Irondequoit, N.Y. — The Irondequoit Police Department is investigating after several houses were burglarized and half a dozen cars have been stolen from a neighborhood in Irondequoit. Police say they were called to the Edgecreek Trail neighborhood, near Norton Street and Route 590. Officers say the investigation thus far...
13 WHAM
Rochester natives describe life in storm zone as Ian hits Florida
They fled Rochester winters, only to face a powerful hurricane. When Hurricane Ian hit Naples, Fla. Wednesday, the view from John and Kathy Hoff's condo changed dramatically. "The bay met the gulf and became one body of water," Kathy said. "At one point, we saw a boat floating up Gulf...
13 WHAM
Rochester remembers beloved firefighter, funeral Wednesday
Rochester, N.Y. — Family, friends and colleagues paid their final respects to a beloved Rochester firefighter Tuesday afternoon. Calling hours were at the Riverside Convention Center for Elvis Reyes. He recently passed away after complications from surgery. Reyes spent 20 years serving the Rochester Fire Department. "We are here,...
13 WHAM
Deputy not charged for 2021 fatal crash in Perinton
Perinton, N.Y. — Criminal charges will not be filed against a deputy from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office who hit and killed a man with his patrol car in Perinton last year. Wesley Soper, 32, of Perinton was crossing Route 31 when he was hit by a patrol...
13 WHAM
Local volunteers prepare to head to Florida for hurricane relief
Rochester, N.Y. — Local volunteers from the American Red Cross are preparing to help those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. Eight volunteers from Western New York are on standby to travel to Florida to help, once it's safe. "We are doing our best to provide the original or...
13 WHAM
Rochester illuminated in red to honor Rochester firefighter
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester airport's departure bridge illuminated in red Monday night in honor of Rochester Firefighter Elvis Reyes, who died last week. Calling hours for Reyes will be Tuesday from 1-8 p.m. at the Riverside Convention Center, followed by a funeral at the Blue Cross Arena Wednesday at 10 a.m.
13 WHAM
Rochester police ask for help identifying man
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for help identifying the man pictured above. He's believed to be responsible for a shooting on Dewey Avenue that happened around 8:50 p.m. Sept. 9. Anyone with information is asked to call (585) 428-8307 or email RPDTipLine@cityofrochester.gov.
13 WHAM
Rochester natives riding out storm in Florida
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida as a category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon, with wind speeds topping 150 mph as it hit the coast near Fort Myers and Cape Coral. More than 800,000 residents lost power, and experts are concerned the state is unprepared for...
13 WHAM
Man arrested for shooting in Greece Tuesday morning
Greece, N.Y. — The Greece Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday morning on Stone Road. Police say a 24-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her lower body. She has serious injuries but is expected to survive. Through investigation police arrested Jose Acevedo, 21, with assault,...
13 WHAM
Slain retired officer remembered as 'all-around good guy'
Rochester, N.Y. — Tributes continue for a retired Rochester Police Department officer shot and killed over the weekend. William Keith Booker, 50, died Sunday morning after being shot on Jefferson Avenue. Police are now reviewing surveillance footage from near the scene, as they continue to search for Booker's killer.
13 WHAM
Toddler critical but stable after shooting, two suspects arrested
A 3-year-old boy is in critical-but-stable condition Wednesday, after being shot while sitting in a parked car Tuesday night. Police responded to North Clinton Avenue near Scrantom Street shortly before 6 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers learned the boy had been caught in the crossfire of a shootout while he was sitting in his car seat.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Howard Konar
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the winner of this year’s Rochester Rotary Award. Howard Konar became the 84th recipient of the award Wednesday. The attorney is president of Konar Properties, developing local business and residential properties. Konar has served on numerous boards, including Monroe Community...
13 WHAM
Gates gas station robbery, assault suspect arrested again
Gates, N.Y. — A woman accused of pepper-spraying two gas station employees and stealing cigarettes earlier this month has been arrested again. Kaila Rivera, 34, of Rochester allegedly entered the Speedway station on Elmgrove Road Sept. 15 with Domiyon Taylor, 38, of Schenectady. The pair allegedly fled in a stolen vehicle after the attack and robbery.
