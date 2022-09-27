ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 WHAM

Man accused of killing Rochester police officer arraigned on new charges

Rochester, N.Y. — The Boston man accused of murdering Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was arraigned on new charges Thursday for a separate killing. Kelvin Vickers and two other men are charged with first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Richard Collinge and MyJel Rand on North Clinton Avenue July 20, one day before Mazurkiewicz was shot and killed on Bauman Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Toddler shot while sitting in car seat in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A 3-year-old boy has life threatening injuries after he was shot while sitting in a parked car, on North Clinton Avenue Wednesday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department. Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots. Chief David Smith said the child was...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Alleyway homicide victim identified

Rochester, N.Y. — A woman found dead in an alley on the city's northwest side has been identified. Police found the body of Mary Simzer, 65, on Pearce Street around 11 p.m. Saturday. Police said Simzer was murdered, though it's unclear what led to her death. Anyone with information...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Stabbing victim dies, acquaintance faces charges

Rochester, N.Y. — A man stabbed on the city's north side earlier this month has died, and another man is facing charges. Police responded to Morrill Street for a report of a shooting shortly before 8 a.m. Sept. 10. Officers found no evidence of a shooting, but found Freddie...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man arrested following standoff in Parma

Parma, N.Y. — Police said negotiations with a 'distraught' man inside a home on a dead-end street off Ogden-Parma Town Line Road reached a "peaceful resolution" late Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the home on Winding Country Lane around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a domestic incident.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Vigil held to remember retired Rochester Police officer

Rochester, N.Y. — The search is underway for suspects in the slaying of a retired Rochester police officer. The circumstances around Keith booker's death are also under investigation. Booker was shot and killed on Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Park early Sunday morning. Monday night at the same spot Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Multiple homes burglarized, 6 cars stolen in Irondequoit neighborhood

Irondequoit, N.Y. — The Irondequoit Police Department is investigating after several houses were burglarized and half a dozen cars have been stolen from a neighborhood in Irondequoit. Police say they were called to the Edgecreek Trail neighborhood, near Norton Street and Route 590. Officers say the investigation thus far...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester natives describe life in storm zone as Ian hits Florida

They fled Rochester winters, only to face a powerful hurricane. When Hurricane Ian hit Naples, Fla. Wednesday, the view from John and Kathy Hoff's condo changed dramatically. "The bay met the gulf and became one body of water," Kathy said. "At one point, we saw a boat floating up Gulf...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester remembers beloved firefighter, funeral Wednesday

Rochester, N.Y. — Family, friends and colleagues paid their final respects to a beloved Rochester firefighter Tuesday afternoon. Calling hours were at the Riverside Convention Center for Elvis Reyes. He recently passed away after complications from surgery. Reyes spent 20 years serving the Rochester Fire Department. "We are here,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Deputy not charged for 2021 fatal crash in Perinton

Perinton, N.Y. — Criminal charges will not be filed against a deputy from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office who hit and killed a man with his patrol car in Perinton last year. Wesley Soper, 32, of Perinton was crossing Route 31 when he was hit by a patrol...
PERINTON, NY
13 WHAM

Local volunteers prepare to head to Florida for hurricane relief

Rochester, N.Y. — Local volunteers from the American Red Cross are preparing to help those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. Eight volunteers from Western New York are on standby to travel to Florida to help, once it's safe. "We are doing our best to provide the original or...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester illuminated in red to honor Rochester firefighter

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester airport's departure bridge illuminated in red Monday night in honor of Rochester Firefighter Elvis Reyes, who died last week. Calling hours for Reyes will be Tuesday from 1-8 p.m. at the Riverside Convention Center, followed by a funeral at the Blue Cross Arena Wednesday at 10 a.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester police ask for help identifying man

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for help identifying the man pictured above. He's believed to be responsible for a shooting on Dewey Avenue that happened around 8:50 p.m. Sept. 9. Anyone with information is asked to call (585) 428-8307 or email RPDTipLine@cityofrochester.gov.
13 WHAM

Rochester natives riding out storm in Florida

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida as a category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon, with wind speeds topping 150 mph as it hit the coast near Fort Myers and Cape Coral. More than 800,000 residents lost power, and experts are concerned the state is unprepared for...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man arrested for shooting in Greece Tuesday morning

Greece, N.Y. — The Greece Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday morning on Stone Road. Police say a 24-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her lower body. She has serious injuries but is expected to survive. Through investigation police arrested Jose Acevedo, 21, with assault,...
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Slain retired officer remembered as 'all-around good guy'

Rochester, N.Y. — Tributes continue for a retired Rochester Police Department officer shot and killed over the weekend. William Keith Booker, 50, died Sunday morning after being shot on Jefferson Avenue. Police are now reviewing surveillance footage from near the scene, as they continue to search for Booker's killer.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Toddler critical but stable after shooting, two suspects arrested

A 3-year-old boy is in critical-but-stable condition Wednesday, after being shot while sitting in a parked car Tuesday night. Police responded to North Clinton Avenue near Scrantom Street shortly before 6 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers learned the boy had been caught in the crossfire of a shootout while he was sitting in his car seat.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Howard Konar

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the winner of this year’s Rochester Rotary Award. Howard Konar became the 84th recipient of the award Wednesday. The attorney is president of Konar Properties, developing local business and residential properties. Konar has served on numerous boards, including Monroe Community...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Gates gas station robbery, assault suspect arrested again

Gates, N.Y. — A woman accused of pepper-spraying two gas station employees and stealing cigarettes earlier this month has been arrested again. Kaila Rivera, 34, of Rochester allegedly entered the Speedway station on Elmgrove Road Sept. 15 with Domiyon Taylor, 38, of Schenectady. The pair allegedly fled in a stolen vehicle after the attack and robbery.
GATES, NY

