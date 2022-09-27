Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Irma: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Irma. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
suncoastnews.com
Hernando County dodges bullet that is disaster for other areas
The dire wind and rain predictions in Hernando County never came true, to the relief of county residents and officials. It’s a cliché to say it, but the area dodged a bullet. “We were very blessed here,” said Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers. “Fortunately, the storm did make...
suncoastnews.com
Pasco County lifting all evacuation orders
Pasco County announced that it is lifting all evacuation orders. All Pasco shelters are closed, but the Mike Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter remains open. Pasco County Government Offices are closed today and will reopen Friday. Animal Services will reopen at noon Friday. Senior Centers will reopen Monday. GoPasco County Public...
Longboat Observer
FPL customers in Sarasota, Manatee counties face power outages
57,440 FPL customers without power in Sarasota County. 25,420 FPL customers without power in Manatee County. 285,523 FPL customers without power across the state. For Florida Power & Light outage information across the state, visit FPLMaps.com. For personalized outage information, visit FPL.com/my-account/web-outage.html. Noon Wednesday, Sept. 28. 39,250 FPL customers without...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10NEWS
Thousands of power outages reported in Pinellas County
Duke Energy is reporting 85,245 outages in Pinellas County. Repair and damage assessments are underway, the power company reports.
floridapolitics.com
City of St. Pete lays out debris response
Starting on Monday, the city will start collecting debris from residential homes. The City of St. Petersburg has announced a citywide debris pickup in response to Hurricane Ian. Starting on Monday, the city will start collecting debris from residential homes. Only green vegetation will be collected, and residents are asked...
Pasco County launches online tool to report Ian damage, debris
Pasco County launched an online tool to report storm damage and debris after Hurricane Ian. The county said it's the fasted way to get help and schedule inspections.
Bay News 9
Pasco County announces opening of shelters ahead of Ian
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — For anyone needing to leave their home before Hurricane Ian’s arrival, shelters will be opening at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Pasco County. For anyone with pets, the shelters at Fivay, River Ridge, Sunlake, Wiregrass Ranch and Fasano Regional Hurricane Center will allow them. Click here for the supplies you should bring with your pet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocscanner.news
FAMILY AND FRIENDS IN FLORIDA? HERE’S THE LATEST EVACUATION PLANS BY COUNTY
Evacuation orders could be expanded as the storm nears the coast, but here is the status as of Tuesday afternoon. In Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for coastal areas on Monday and another order on Tuesday for some inland areas. Residents can use an online tool to see their evacuation status. People under the orders must evacuate by 9 p.m. on Tuesday. A list of shelters is available here and you can sign up for emergency alerts here.
The Laker/Lutz News
Setting Pasco County’s historic record straight
There’s a sign outside the Historic Pasco County Courthouse in Dade City, which shares facts about the county’s creation. The historic marker, erected this spring, says Pasco County was formed on June 2, 1887. It replaces a sign — that stood for 60-odd years — that was inaccurate....
Manatee County officials urge residents to heed mandatory evacuation
Manatee County officials issued a mandatory evacuation for Zone A residents ahead of Hurricane Ian, according to a release.
Pasco County residents collect sandbags as they brace for Hurricane Ian
Year after year, Pasco County residents have had to prepare for hurricanes, tropical storms, and the flooding that follows.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
Evacuations issued for Pasco County Zones A, B, C
Officials in Pasco County issued a mandatory evacuation order for select areas of Pasco County Monday evening and a voluntary evacuation order for other areas as Hurricane Ian approached off the Gulf Coast.
The Laker/Lutz News
Hale Road rezoning gets ‘no’ vote from divided planning board
In the end, a majority of the Pasco County Planning Commission voted to recommend denial of a rezoning requested for a 109-home subdivision in Land O’ Lakes. The proposed site for the development is on the southwest and northwest corner of the Hale Road and Collier Parkway intersection, straddling Hale Road. It is approximately 5,700 feet east of U.S. 41, according to documents contained in the planning board’s Sept. 22 agenda packet.
stpetecatalyst.com
City officials urge residents to limit water usage
St. Petersburg city officials strongly advise residents to reduce unnecessary water consumption and avoid straining the wastewater system as Hurricane Ian approaches. During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Public Works Administrator Claude Tankersley asked for the public’s help to mitigate some of the storm’s effects by avoiding washing clothes and dishes and watering lawns. However, he stressed that the city has no plans to completely shut off water and sewage services.
Pasco County Issues Precautionary Boil Water Notice For Columbus Drive & Rock Royal Drive in Beacon Square in Holiday
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County Utilities is issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for customers in the Beacon Square subdivision in Holiday, east side of Columbus Drive and west side of Rock Royal Drive between Moog Road and Beacon Square Drive. The water
Largo road shutdown due to sparking power line
News Channel 8's Brittany Muller was on scene at 119th Avenue and Ulmerton road in Largo, where deputies have all corners of the road blocked to keep drivers safe due to a downed powerline that almost sparked a fire.
hernandosun.com
Bracing for the Storm & Post-Storm Recovery
It’s been five years since Hernando County was hit with a hurricane. It was Irma on Sept. 11, 2017 that gave our area a bit of a beating as a category 1 hurricane. On Monday Sept. 26, 2022, Florida began bracing for Hurricane Ian and Hernando County was well within the cone of concern. Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for all 67 counties and urged Floridians to prepare. Seven thousand National Guard were ready to respond where needed. Five thousand guardsmen are from Florida and another 2000 from Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. Search and Rescue teams were activated and other agencies prepared to assist.
Pasco County Declares State Of Local Emergency Ahead Of Hurricane Ian
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Pasco Board of County Commissioners has issued a Local State of Emergency for Pasco County ahead of Hurricane Ian. This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary
Comments / 0