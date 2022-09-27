ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

suncoastnews.com

Hernando County dodges bullet that is disaster for other areas

The dire wind and rain predictions in Hernando County never came true, to the relief of county residents and officials. It’s a cliché to say it, but the area dodged a bullet. “We were very blessed here,” said Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers. “Fortunately, the storm did make...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco County lifting all evacuation orders

Pasco County announced that it is lifting all evacuation orders. All Pasco shelters are closed, but the Mike Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter remains open. Pasco County Government Offices are closed today and will reopen Friday. Animal Services will reopen at noon Friday. Senior Centers will reopen Monday. GoPasco County Public...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

FPL customers in Sarasota, Manatee counties face power outages

57,440 FPL customers without power in Sarasota County. 25,420 FPL customers without power in Manatee County. 285,523 FPL customers without power across the state. For Florida Power & Light outage information across the state, visit FPLMaps.com. For personalized outage information, visit FPL.com/my-account/web-outage.html. Noon Wednesday, Sept. 28. 39,250 FPL customers without...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Pasco County, FL
floridapolitics.com

City of St. Pete lays out debris response

Starting on Monday, the city will start collecting debris from residential homes. The City of St. Petersburg has announced a citywide debris pickup in response to Hurricane Ian. Starting on Monday, the city will start collecting debris from residential homes. Only green vegetation will be collected, and residents are asked...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Pasco County announces opening of shelters ahead of Ian

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — For anyone needing to leave their home before Hurricane Ian’s arrival, shelters will be opening at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Pasco County. For anyone with pets, the shelters at Fivay, River Ridge, Sunlake, Wiregrass Ranch and Fasano Regional Hurricane Center will allow them. Click here for the supplies you should bring with your pet.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
ocscanner.news

FAMILY AND FRIENDS IN FLORIDA? HERE’S THE LATEST EVACUATION PLANS BY COUNTY

Evacuation orders could be expanded as the storm nears the coast, but here is the status as of Tuesday afternoon. In Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for coastal areas on Monday and another order on Tuesday for some inland areas. Residents can use an online tool to see their evacuation status. People under the orders must evacuate by 9 p.m. on Tuesday. A list of shelters is available here and you can sign up for emergency alerts here.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Setting Pasco County’s historic record straight

There’s a sign outside the Historic Pasco County Courthouse in Dade City, which shares facts about the county’s creation. The historic marker, erected this spring, says Pasco County was formed on June 2, 1887. It replaces a sign — that stood for 60-odd years — that was inaccurate....
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Hale Road rezoning gets ‘no’ vote from divided planning board

In the end, a majority of the Pasco County Planning Commission voted to recommend denial of a rezoning requested for a 109-home subdivision in Land O’ Lakes. The proposed site for the development is on the southwest and northwest corner of the Hale Road and Collier Parkway intersection, straddling Hale Road. It is approximately 5,700 feet east of U.S. 41, according to documents contained in the planning board’s Sept. 22 agenda packet.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

City officials urge residents to limit water usage

St. Petersburg city officials strongly advise residents to reduce unnecessary water consumption and avoid straining the wastewater system as Hurricane Ian approaches. During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Public Works Administrator Claude Tankersley asked for the public’s help to mitigate some of the storm’s effects by avoiding washing clothes and dishes and watering lawns. However, he stressed that the city has no plans to completely shut off water and sewage services.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
hernandosun.com

Bracing for the Storm & Post-Storm Recovery

It’s been five years since Hernando County was hit with a hurricane. It was Irma on Sept. 11, 2017 that gave our area a bit of a beating as a category 1 hurricane. On Monday Sept. 26, 2022, Florida began bracing for Hurricane Ian and Hernando County was well within the cone of concern. Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for all 67 counties and urged Floridians to prepare. Seven thousand National Guard were ready to respond where needed. Five thousand guardsmen are from Florida and another 2000 from Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. Search and Rescue teams were activated and other agencies prepared to assist.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

