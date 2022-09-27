ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Gerald Greene: We are prepared for this storm

ATLANTA — State Representative Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, chairman of the House State Properties Committee, visited the State Operations Center and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security (GEMA/HS) headquarters Monday and received a briefing regarding Hurricane Ian’s path and potential impact on south Georgia.

The State Operations Center, which was activated this week by Gov. Brian Kemp and emergency management officials, is a multi-agency coordination center used by state, federal, local and volunteer agencies, as well as private-sector organizations, to respond to disasters or emergencies that require a coordinated state response.

