Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
BBC
Ethiopia's Tigray war: Satellite images capture troop build-up near Eritrea border
Satellite images have given a rare glimpse into the resurgence of fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, one of the world's most hidden conflicts, where communications have been cut off and journalists denied permission to visit. The images taken this month show the build-up of troops and military hardware along...
BBC
Cambodia scams: Lured and trapped into slavery in South East Asia
It was an offer he could not resist: an easy job overseas, a sizeable salary, and even a chance to live in a swanky hotel with his own personal trainer. When Yang Weibin saw the ad for a telesales role in Cambodia, he immediately said yes. The 35-year-old Taiwanese wasn't making much as a masseur, and he needed to support his parents after his dad suffered a stroke.
'A matter of honour': Women forced to stay in flooded Pakistan village
The 400 residents of Basti Ahmad Din, a tiny Pakistani village left surrounded by floodwater after torrential monsoon rains, are facing starvation and disease. Catastrophic monsoon rains blamed on climate change have left vast swathes of Pakistan under water this summer, with villagers such as those in Basti Ahmad Din grappling with the destruction of their homes and livelihoods.
ASIA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Backlash after ‘supremely uninformed, racist’ Tucker Carlson suggests India peaked under British rule
Fox News’ right-wing anchor Tucker Carlson has been condemned as “racist” and “supremely uninformed” after extolling the virtues of British colonialism in India and claiming the country prospered during imperialist rule. The conservative political commentator, known for pro-Trump rants that dominate the network’s primetime lineup,...
The Most Famous Female Rulers in History
As far back as Mesopotamia and ancient Egypt, kings, believed to be divinely appointed, ruled society. Ancient monarchies and dynasties often bequeathed the crown patrilineally, or through male heirs. Only when a king or emperor had no male heir was a daughter begrudgingly considered to take the throne. Throughout history, women have faced tremendous barriers […]
From risking death to rape and kidnap: How Aussie women put it all on the frontline to be war correspondents, including Daily Mail Australia's CANDACE SUTTON - who recalls the horror of covering the Rwandan genocide
They've risked kidnap, rape, disease, injury and death all with the burning ambition of becoming international war correspondents, which until relatively recently was rare for women. It might have been a woman, the London Telegraph's Claire Hollingworth, who broke the start of World War II back in 1939 with the...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Bloody Reign Of Ante Pavelić, The Croatian Dictator Who Was Too ‘Bestial’ Even For The Nazis
Using his ultranationalist terrorist group known as the Ustaše, Ante Pavelić orchestrated a horrific genocide of nearly one million ethnic Serbs, Jews, and Romani people. On October 9, 1934, King Alexander of Yugoslavia was assassinated in Marseille, France. The assassin was an agent of the Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization (IMRO) — but another group had been working behind the scenes to orchestrate his death: the Ustaše, a Croatian ultranationalist regime led by an unhinged fascist named Ante Pavelić.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Have You Ridden Any of the 10 Tallest Ferris Wheels in the World?
If you're not into getting jerked around by a roller coaster and the Tilt-A-Whirl nauseates you, but you still want the thrill of an amusement park ride, perhaps a Ferris wheel is more your speed. Of course, to enjoy the thrill of a Ferris wheel, you can't be too afraid of heights — especially to ride the very tallest ones.
Maillardet's Automaton Is a Marvel of 19th-century Robotics
In the 21st century, we've become almost accustomed to the idea of robots being able to duplicate and even exceed human feats of agility and dexterity. They're not only doing jobs such as building automobiles and working in e-commerce warehouses, they're also dancing to rock and roll music and even taking up the sport of parkour.
What Kind of King Will Charles III Be?
Charles III became the king of the United Kingdom Sept. 8, 2022, having spent almost all of his 73 years preparing for this role, watching the example of his mother, Elizabeth II. Yet, he faces an uncertain course as monarch. The legacy of Charles' mother is complex. While her presence...
The 'X' Factor: Why Some Advocates Prefer 'Latine' to 'Latinx'
Most of the debates on the usage of "Latinx" — pronounced "la-teen-ex" — have taken place in the U.S. But the word has begun to spread into Spanish-speaking countries — where it hasn't exactly been embraced. In July 2022, Argentina and Spain released public statements banning the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Worldwide Droughts Uncover Ancient Relics, Ruins and Remains
Rising global temperatures fueled by climate change have caused catastrophic droughts from Arizona to Iraq. Lake Mead just outside Las Vegas, for instance, is the reservoir spanning the border between Arizona and Nevada, and the largest by volume in the U.S. According to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Lake Mead was just 28 percent full Sept 5.
What Is the Atacama Skeleton, and Why Is It So Controversial?
In 2003, a skeleton was removed from the Atacama Desert in northern Chile. Originally buried in the ghost town of La Noria, it's strikingly small, measuring just 6 inches, or 15 centimeters, long. The top of the skull has a distinct conical shape. It also has fewer ribs (10 pairs)...
howafrica.com
Kabuga: From Petty Trader To Rwanda’s Elite, Origins Of An Alleged Genocide Financier
The fertile and lush lands of northern Rwanda are well known to infamous Felicien Kabuga. The 89-year-old whose trial opens in the Hague on Thursday grew up here in Nyange village before making a fortune. He was charged with genocide and crimes against humanity for allegedly using his wealth to...
What Is the Oldest Tree in the World?
The title of oldest tree in the world is, surprisingly enough, up for grabs. Since about 2018, a majestically gnarled bristlecone pine in California has held the designation, only to be usurped by a new up-and-comer discovered on a Swedish mountaintop. Not to be outdone, a controversial find in a Chilean forest has tree aficionados wondering whether an ancient cypress could actually be hundreds — yes, hundreds — of years older than any known living tree in existence.
Penélope Cruz Encouraged Juan Diego Botto to Direct Debut Feature ‘On the Fringe,’ a Devastating Commentary on Spain’s Eviction Crisis
Juan Diego Botto’s feature film debut is a heart-breaking social drama and scathing critique of the neoliberal structures that have resulted in a catastrophic eviction crisis in Spain, where more than 400,000 people have been forced out of their homes over the past decade. “On the Fringe” screens in the Zurich Film Festival’s country focus sidebar, New World View, which this year showcases works from new Spanish filmmakers. The impressive achievement, which premiered in Venice, grew out of a conversation Botto had with friend Penélope Cruz after she saw a play he had written and was starring in. She suggested he...
WOWK
Satellite images show Eritrea military buildup near Tigray
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — New satellite imagery of one of the world’s most reclusive nations shows a military buildup inside Eritrea near the border with Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, backing up witness accounts of a new, large-scale offensive. Eritrea has fought alongside Ethiopia against Tigray forces. It...
Atlas Obscura
The Mughal Women Who Wouldn’t Stay in the Harem
In Atlas Obscura’s Q&A series She Was There, we talk to female scholars who are writing long-forgotten women back into history. It was a cool fall day in 1619 when the empress and emperor of India set out from Agra. Their itinerant court, 150,000 people and 10,000 elephants strong, marched toward the Himalayan foothills. But, as servants began to pitch the elaborate imperial tents, a group of local hunters begged for help—a man-eating tiger stalked their home. The emperor, Jahangir, had vowed to give up hunting and could provide no help. But the empress, Nur Jahan, a famed markswoman, stepped in. On October 23, 1619, armed with an exquisite firearm and seated atop an elephant, the empress searched for any sign of the tiger in the dense forest. When the powerful cat emerged, Nur’s elephant tried to flee, jostling the empress’s litter. She lined up the shot and pulled the trigger. The tiger fell. One shot was all she needed to kill the beast.
Rwandan tycoon had key genocide role, trial hears
Rwandan tycoon Felicien Kabuga played a crucial role in the 1994 genocide, prosecutors said Thursday as one of the most wanted remaining suspects from the slaughter boycotted the opening of his trial in The Hague. "Twenty-eight years after the events, this trial is about holding Felicien Kabuga to account for his substantial and intentional role in that genocide," prosecutor Rashid S. Rashid told the court.
HowStuffWorks
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT
HowStuffWorks explains thousands of topics, ranging from the flu to black holes to conspiracy theories, with video and illustrations so you can learn how everything works.https://www.howstuffworks.com
Comments / 0