What does one do for an encore after winning five honors at the 64th Grammys (including album of the year for “We Are“), an Oscar for best original score (for co-composing Disney-Pixar’s “Soul”) and leaving the bandleader gig at a top-rated talk show (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)? If you’re protean pianist and megawatt personality Jon Batiste, you write a symphony — an ”American Symphony” no less, its title raising the stakes on the grandeur of the piece that premiered at Carnegie Hall Thursday night.
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Way to make an impression. As a part of his audition, Tanner Howe performed a Shawn Mendes song in the blind audition in “The Voice.” He replicated Mendes’ voice and prompted an immediate response from Camila Cabello. RELATED: Dua Lipa and Camila Cabello shared a sweet...
A new season of “The Voice” has arrived, with coaches Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani securing artists for their teams. Here’s a breakdown of the artists that have joined Cabello’s team so far. Note: This story will be updated each week as...
George Harrison said the duo, Delaney and Bonnie, as well as Indian sitar music, influenced his slide guitar playing.
The Billboard Latin America Music Awards are next week on September 29th. What is sure to be an epic night of music has to have amazing hosts, and this year Jaime Camil and Kate del Castillo will share the stage to lead the night full of celebration. Get...
Jenni Rivera’s children have confirmed new music from the late Mexican music star is on the way, with a posthumous single called “Misión Cumplida” slated to arrive Nov. 2. The song is from a full 11-track album, slated for release on Dec. 9. Rivera’s children — Chiquis, Johnny, Jenicka, Mike, and Jacqie — spoke at length for the first time on their plans to release Jenni’s forthcoming album, which includes unreleased music, during Billboard’s “Children of Jenni Rivera” panel on Sept. 27. Johnny, the youngest sibling, appeared sporting a photo of his mother on his shirt, which he later revealed...
It's the fourth single from the pioneering prog outfit's highly anticipated new album, Remember That You Will Die, due October 28. Earlier this month, Polyphia sent hearts racing with the announcement that their long-awaited upcoming album, Remember That You Will Die, will feature none other than legendary electric guitar player Steve Vai.
The family of Avicii, the late, multi-platinum-selling Swedish DJ, has sold 75% of his master recordings and publishing to Pophouse Entertainment, the Stockholm-based company co-founded by ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus, which is behind that group’s multi-million-dollar “Voyage” show in London and other enterprises. The family and estate will maintain ownership of the remaining 25%. Terms of the deal, which is estimated to be for nine figures, were not disclosed. According to the announcement, a joint venture has been created between the family and estate of Avicii (real name: Tim Bergling) and Pophouse “to safeguard Avicii’s indelible legacy through future global endeavours,” such...
“Bordeaux Concert,” Keith Jarrett (ECM Records) When Keith Jarrett gently strikes the final note on the opening piece of “Bordeaux Concert,” 15 seconds pass before concertgoers begin to applaud, taking time to savor what they just heard. New music from our greatest living jazz pianist, now 77,...
George Harrison did something uncharacteristic while writing his 1987 song, 'When We Was Fab.' Although, he liked the change of pace.
We’ve done this before. Three times, actually: once in 1999, once in 2003, and then again in 2010. So, why battle over the “Best of the 1990s” again? Well, for the same reason any good music is worth revisiting: because our understanding of it changes the more we learn; because there is still a thrill in discovering something we didn’t know about (or quite get) before; because taste evolves and grows, enriched by the passing of time. Nevermind that our current cultural moment oozes ’90s influence and nostalgia. What are the albums and songs from the ’90s that our current writers and contributors find indispensable? That have made a lasting impact on the way music is made and how we listen to it now? And what just doesn’t hit the same way it once did?
Over the years, boutique British amp builder Victory has assembled a remarkably well-received collection of tube amps and pedal amps, which have become synonymous with exceptional tone. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in...
You never quite know what the next viral sensation will be on TikTok. Some days, you'll see people making ill-advised cooking choices by marinating chicken breasts in NyQuil. Other days, you'll see music enthusiasts dissecting and praising performances from a choir group composed of young Jewish boys. Luckily, we have...
Christina Aguilera honored her heritage by naming her ninth studio album "Aguilera." She is also touching on topics that are more personal to her, such as a "difficult relationship" with a loved one. "No Es Que Te Extrañe" is expected to be on the third installment of "Aguilera," and the...
Producer and DJ Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii, died in 2018, and the majority of his catalog and publishing rights have just been sold off to Pophouse Entertainment—a licensing company co-founded by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus. That comes from Billboard, which says that Pophouse is actually planning to do stuff with Avicii’s music rather than sit on it and let it make money for them.
WME has signed British composer Max Richter in all areas, expanding its previous representation of film and television composition. Richter has written scores for more than 30 features, including James Gray’s sci-fi opus “Ad Astra” starring Brad Pitt, “Mary Queen of Scots,” starring Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie, the Oscar-nominated “Werk ohne Autor” and “Wadjda.” On television, his compositions have been used in “The Leftovers,” “Black Mirror,” the BBC series “Taboo” (for which he received an Emmy nomination), and the Italian series “My Brilliant Friend.” It also has been used by multiple major ballet companies across the globe. This year sees a further collaboration with British choreographer Wayne McGregor based on Margaret...
“Just Another Song”, is the newest addition to a portfolio of music that appeals to all ages, demographics and musical tastes. Pickleback Shine is known for creating music that provokes a special feeling in the hearts and minds of listeners. The band’s philosophy is to create music that inspires feelings of hope, optimism, cheerfulness and evokes a positive emotional reaction. After a two-year COVID-related hiatus, the band is back performing and writing and can’t wait to release more music in the coming months.
When he was 12-years-old, Peter Mark received a recording of “Aida” starring Renata Tebaldi. He was hooked. One year later, he got what he called “the chance of a lifetime.” He got to sing at the Old Met and was able to witness a number of singers from the golden age that would be major influences for the rest of his life. Among them? Renata Tebaldi, of course. But you can add Jussi Bjoerling, Mario del Monaco, Leonie Rysanek, and Birgit Nilsson to that list, among many others.
Ian Anderson's Orchestral Jethro Tull album will be released on vinyl for the very first time in November
