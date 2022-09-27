ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Jon Batiste Funks Up Carnegie Hall With Debut of His Grand ‘American Symphony’: Concert Review

What does one do for an encore after winning five honors at the 64th Grammys (including album of the year for “We Are“), an Oscar for best original score (for co-composing Disney-Pixar’s “Soul”) and leaving the bandleader gig at a top-rated talk show (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)? If you’re protean pianist and megawatt personality Jon Batiste, you write a symphony — an ”American Symphony” no less, its title raising the stakes on the grandeur of the piece that premiered at Carnegie Hall Thursday night.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Heredia
Person
Bob Boilen
HOLAUSA

Billboard Latin America Music Awards: Who are the hosts?

The Billboard Latin America Music Awards are next week on September 29th. What is sure to be an epic night of music has to have amazing hosts, and this year Jaime Camil and Kate del Castillo will share the stage to lead the night full of celebration. Get...
MUSIC
Variety

Jenni Rivera’s Children Reveal Details on New Posthumous Music: ‘It’s Like She’s Putting Everything Together’

Jenni Rivera’s children have confirmed new music from the late Mexican music star is on the way, with a posthumous single called “Misión Cumplida” slated to arrive Nov. 2. The song is from a full 11-track album, slated for release on Dec. 9. Rivera’s children — Chiquis, Johnny, Jenicka, Mike, and Jacqie — spoke at length for the first time on their plans to release Jenni’s forthcoming album, which includes unreleased music, during Billboard’s “Children of Jenni Rivera” panel on Sept. 27. Johnny, the youngest sibling, appeared sporting a photo of his mother on his shirt, which he later revealed...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Concert#La Boca#Latinx Heritage Month#Latin American#Boca Juniors#Argentinian#The Sugarhill Gang
Variety

Avicii’s Family Sells 75% of Late DJ’s Catalog to Pophouse

The family of Avicii, the late, multi-platinum-selling Swedish DJ, has sold 75% of his master recordings and publishing to Pophouse Entertainment, the Stockholm-based company co-founded by ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus, which is behind that group’s multi-million-dollar “Voyage” show in London and other enterprises. The family and estate will maintain ownership of the remaining 25%. Terms of the deal, which is estimated to be for nine figures, were not disclosed. According to the announcement, a joint venture has been created between the family and estate of Avicii (real name: Tim Bergling) and Pophouse “to safeguard Avicii’s indelible legacy through future global endeavours,” such...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Introducing Pitchfork’s Best Music of the 1990s

We’ve done this before. Three times, actually: once in 1999, once in 2003, and then again in 2010. So, why battle over the “Best of the 1990s” again? Well, for the same reason any good music is worth revisiting: because our understanding of it changes the more we learn; because there is still a thrill in discovering something we didn’t know about (or quite get) before; because taste evolves and grows, enriched by the passing of time. Nevermind that our current cultural moment oozes ’90s influence and nostalgia. What are the albums and songs from the ’90s that our current writers and contributors find indispensable? That have made a lasting impact on the way music is made and how we listen to it now? And what just doesn’t hit the same way it once did?
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Argentina
A.V. Club

ABBA member Björn Ulvaeus’ Pophouse buys up most of the rights to Avicii’s catalog

Producer and DJ Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii, died in 2018, and the majority of his catalog and publishing rights have just been sold off to Pophouse Entertainment—a licensing company co-founded by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus. That comes from Billboard, which says that Pophouse is actually planning to do stuff with Avicii’s music rather than sit on it and let it make money for them.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Music Industry Moves: British Composer Max Richter Signs With WME in All Areas

WME has signed British composer Max Richter in all areas, expanding its previous representation of film and television composition.  Richter has written scores for more than 30 features, including James Gray’s sci-fi opus “Ad Astra” starring Brad Pitt, “Mary Queen of Scots,” starring Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie, the Oscar-nominated “Werk ohne Autor” and “Wadjda.” On television, his compositions have been used in “The Leftovers,” “Black Mirror,” the BBC series “Taboo” (for which he received an Emmy nomination), and the Italian series “My Brilliant Friend.” It also has been used by multiple major ballet companies across the globe. This year sees a further collaboration with British choreographer Wayne McGregor based on Margaret...
MUSIC
getnews.info

Not Just Another Country Pop Song… Pickleback Shine Drops New Single that Guarantees a Smile and Feel Good Vibe

“Just Another Song”, is the newest addition to a portfolio of music that appeals to all ages, demographics and musical tastes. Pickleback Shine is known for creating music that provokes a special feeling in the hearts and minds of listeners. The band’s philosophy is to create music that inspires feelings of hope, optimism, cheerfulness and evokes a positive emotional reaction. After a two-year COVID-related hiatus, the band is back performing and writing and can’t wait to release more music in the coming months.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Q & A: Peter Mark Reflects on his Career & New Project ‘Opera Voice and Body Work’

When he was 12-years-old, Peter Mark received a recording of “Aida” starring Renata Tebaldi. He was hooked. One year later, he got what he called “the chance of a lifetime.” He got to sing at the Old Met and was able to witness a number of singers from the golden age that would be major influences for the rest of his life. Among them? Renata Tebaldi, of course. But you can add Jussi Bjoerling, Mario del Monaco, Leonie Rysanek, and Birgit Nilsson to that list, among many others.
PERFORMING ARTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy