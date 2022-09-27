Read full article on original website
Scoot: New cliffhanger in the saga of Mayor Cantrell!
With a long list of excuses, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has presented herself as an entitled politician who suffers from PES - politician entitlement syndrome.
fox8live.com
Cedric Richmond, back from the White House, has thoughts on New Orleans’ crime and education
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond is back in New Orleans full time, and says he is deeply concerned about the soaring crime rate in his hometown. Richmond told Fox 8 on Tuesday (Sept. 27) that he has spoken with Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason...
WDSU
WDSU reporter Heath Allen announces retirement
NEW ORLEANS — After 28 years at WDSU-TV, reporter Heath Allen will retire on September 30th, 2022. Allen started at WDSU in 1994. During his tenure, he has been an assignment editor, an anchor, and the news director before ultimately becoming a reporter on WDSU News This Morning. “There...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell recall organizers say they've amassed 20% of signatures needed to force vote
Leaders of the drive to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Tuesday that they have amassed 20% of the signatures necessary to put a vote on whether to remove the mayor from office on the ballot. During a news conference on the steps of City Hall, held a month...
Newell Normand: It's time for Mayor Cantrell to try honesty
“You want to know what the magic potion is? I’m going to tell you what it is. The NOLA Coalition and the recall effort by nolatoya.org,” said Newell Normand.
Scoot: Is Mayor Cantrell’s claim that anxiety is why she must fly first class real - or bogus?
I believe Mayor Cantrell’s claim that her anxiety is the legitimate reason she must fly first class is bogus. And if her anxiety claim is real - why would she continue to refuse to pay the citizens back for her misuse of funds?
fox8live.com
Treme residents decry growing homeless camp along Claiborne, business owners say patrons being harassed
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City and state leaders held a community meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss a growing homeless encampment underneath the I-10 overpass in Treme. The meeting was held by Councilmen Eugene Green and Freddie King, and was attended by a variety of city and state leaders and State Representative Royce Duplessis.
NOLA.com
At Lincoln Beach, New Orleans officials cart away trash, making good on vow to organizers
City Hall officials have made good on their promise to clear trash out of Lincoln Beach, which is technically closed to the public but was adopted by community activists who have worked to make it more accommodating for visitors. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration, which is pursuing redevelopment plans at the...
bogalusadailynews.com
The blues were back in Bogalusa
The Bogalusa Blues and Heritage Festival returned for the first time since 2019 last weekend, as thousands of music fans spilled into Cassidy Park over the two-day event featuring music, food and lots of fun. Local photographer Sharon Hartzog captured scenes from the festival, including the Friday night performance of...
NOLA.com
This fort was built to protect New Orleans. 188 years later, it's surrendering to nature's forces.
Fort Livingston was built as a defensive bastion, its thick, shell-filled walls designed to absorb cannonballs instead of shattering before them. The real threat to the fort, however, hasn’t been foreign armies or the scabrous pirates that occupied the Gulf-front Grand Terre Island before it. In its 188 years, the sprawling masonry outpost never witnessed active combat.
$8.5 million project in the Lower 9th Ward completed
According to city officials, 24 blocks in the Lower Ninth Ward community were reconstructed.
verylocal.com
More than Marie: The Other Ghosts of St. Louis Cemetery #1
Let’s face it, Voodoo Queen Marie Laveau rules the NOLA afterlife; her name can be found on French Quarter shops and museums, specialized tours, countless songs, even a craft beer or two. Books about her life take up entire shelves at bookstores. She’s been played by Angela Bassett on TV and is a character in both the DC and Marvel universes. A visit to her tomb in St. Louis Cemetery #1 is de rigueur for many visitors to New Orleans. Her spirit reportedly patrols the corridors of the age-old cemetery and visitors to her tomb surreptitiously leave flowers, money or other tokens in hope of gaining her favor. Many pilgrims tell stories of feeling the touch of her invisible hand or experiencing a flutter in their heart and breathing caused by her ethereal presence. All this attention must make the other ghosts in the cemetery wonder what they have to do to get a little press. Well, we are here to fix that.
Longtime New Orleans pastor charged with money laundering
According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, 64-year-old Dr.Charles J. Southall III was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering.
montanarightnow.com
Salt water creeps toward New Orleans up Mississippi River
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Army Corps of Engineers says the Mississippi River is so low and slow that salt water is creeping farther than usual along the bottom toward New Orleans and threatening drinking water. Officials plan an underwater levee to block the heavier salt water before it can reach two of the four treatment plants in Plaquemines Parish, south of New Orleans. The parish says salt may already affect the taste and smell of drinking water along the river's lowest stretch but is not a health hazard. The Corps says the structure called a sill might wind up tall enough to interfere with the extra-large ships the river was recently dredged to accommodate.
WDSU
City attorney rules that Mayor Cantrell is considered an employee of the city, travel policy pertains
NEW ORLEANS — The city attorney has ruled that all elected officials, including the mayor, are deemed as city employees, and a policy of travel pertains. The policy says all employees cannot upgrade their flights to first class, even though Mayor Cantrell has admitted to doing so. If employees...
WWL-TV
Wounded City - a Look at Crime in New Orleans
Crime is surging in New Orleans but it has happened before - and we've been able to beat it back. So, what can help now?
Sea Coast Echo
Cruisin’ kicks off a month of celebrations in Hancock County
The 26th annual Cruisin’ the Coast is scheduled to begin this Sunday, Oct. 2, but it’s just the first major event in a month full of celebrations in Hancock County this October. “Cruisin’ is coming up and Mopar Day in the Bay, and then there’s a new festival...
theadvocate.com
Ascension councilman took taxpayer-funded trip while owing parish money, missing meetings
Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron took a taxpayer-funded trip to a county government conference in Colorado this summer while he owed parish government nearly $10,000 and has been missing council meetings at a high clip, parish expense and attendance records show. The trip to the National Association of Counties meeting...
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish Fair is back for the first time since the pandemic
COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Fair is back for the first time since the pandemic taking over the Fairgrounds in Covington. Many events like the pageant and Rodeo Queen contest have already taken place, with exhibits going up this week. The St. Tammany Parish Fair Association was...
fox8live.com
Sheriff Hutson’s senior adviser resigns
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson’s senior advisor has resigned from her position, a jail spokesperson confirmed to Fox 8. Deborah Chapman made the decision to leave her $155k/year job on Friday, Sept. 23. Chapman’s son, Timothy David Ray, was recently fired by Sheriff Hutson, one...
