R.C. McBride, WGLT, was elected to the NPR Board of Directors. Kathryn Sampeck, ANT, was awarded by the British Academy with a 2022 Global Professorship. The American Association of State Colleges and Universities’ American Democracy Project (ADP) announced the Extending Empathy Project will join the cohort of Civic Fellows for 2022-2023. The series of interdisciplinary instructional colloquia for faculty into a national, eight-part symposium that explores how to spark compassion. The team is from Illinois State University and includes Nathan Carpenter, Byron Craig, Stephen Hunt, and J. Scott Jordan.

NORMAL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO