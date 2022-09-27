Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Suburban Times
Paving begins on North Gate Road
City of Lakewood announcement. Paving began Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 on North Gate Road in the Lake City neighborhood. This is part of Lakewood’s JBLM-North Access road improvement project. Paving is expected to be done on this section of North Gate Road by the end of the day Wednesday....
The Suburban Times
Demolition of old I-5 bridge brings closure of southbound SR 167 and I-5 ramps in Tacoma
TACOMA – One of the last remaining sections of the 1965 Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge that spans southbound State Route 167 in Tacoma is being removed. Starting the night of Friday, Sept. 30 construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close southbound SR 167 under the interstate in Tacoma for three consecutive nights to remove the old bridge spans.
q13fox.com
I-5 overpass in Lewis County already under repair is damaged by truck again
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. - Northbound I-5 will be reduced in Lewis County while crews work to fix an overpass struck by a log truck—an overpass already under reconstruction from behind hit by another truck last year. I-5 will be reduced to one lane northbound near the SR 506 overpass...
Tacoma construction crew turned first responders honored for 'lifesaving' efforts
TACOMA, Wash. — The three men working on Sound Transit’s light rail expansion turned into first responders on the morning of March 4. The state honored Matt Tannahill, Jeff Mikeska and Colton Ward with Governor's Lifesaving Awards for helping out on a fiery crash on I-5 near Northgate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roads are slick! SUV pulled from ditch in Bothell
A SUV was lifted out of a ditch in Bothell on Wednesday, after light showers left the roads slick in Western Washington. According to Bothell police, the crash happened off the roadway near Northeast 195th Street and 120th Avenue Northeast. A picture from the scene showed the vehicle on its...
1st Avenue South in Seattle blocked after pedestrian struck and killed by car
A person was hit and killed by a car in South Seattle on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 3:55 p.m., officers responded to a report that someone had been hit by a vehicle in the 1700 block of First Avenue South. The victim died at...
q13fox.com
Firefighters extinguish fire at Tacoma Tideflats industrial plant
TACOMA, Wash. - Firefighters contained a fire in the Port of Tacoma's Tideflats. The fire broke out in the Darling food processing plant near Lincoln Ave and Marc Ave. Viewer photos captured a massive plume of black smoke billowing up into the sky. According to Tacoma Fire, there were "heavy...
q13fox.com
Black-owned coffee shop in Shoreline vandalized again; owners say 'enough is enough'
SHORELINE, Wash. - A popular Black-owned coffee shop in King County was vandalized yet again early Wednesday morning. Black Coffee Northwest has been the target of multiple racist attacks and incidents of vandalism in the past. "We were once again vandalized early this morning," the company wrote in a tweet...
IN THIS ARTICLE
All lanes cleared after crash on northbound I-405 in Tukwila
The wreckage has been cleared on I-405 and traffic is returning to normal. Original: A crash is currently blocking three lanes of northbound I-405 in Tukwila. The Washington State Department of Transportation sent a warning to drivers that traffic will be slowed down for quite some time. So far only...
The Suburban Times
Green Tacoma Day Invites the Community to Engage with Nature on October 8
City of Tacoma announcement. The Green Tacoma Partnership invites businesses, community groups, families, and individuals to participate in Green Tacoma Day and Arbor Day, on Saturday, October 8, from 9 AM to noon. Participants can volunteer to plant trees, remove weeds and litter, connect with the community, and provide a helping hand to local green spaces. No experience is necessary. Tools, gloves, and training are provided.
22-Year-Old Arrested After A Car Collision In North Seattle (Seattle, WA)
On Monday afternoon, a warrant suspect caused a collision in North Seattle that injured an officer. An arrest attempt was made in the 12000 block of Aurora Avenue North by members of SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit and US Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force at about 4:30 p.m. As...
KOMO News
Seattle man arrested with Molotov cocktails on Metro bus, report says
SEATTLE — Prosecutors have charged a man who was taken into custody after he allegedly brought two Molotov cocktails on a Metro bus in downtown Seattle. Robert William Johnson, 31, of Seattle, was charged in King County Superior Court with one count of possession of an incendiary device. On...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kiro7.com
Grays Harbor fire station temporarily inoperable after $90K in lifesaving equipment stolen
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Grays Harbor Fire District 1 Station 2 has been temporarily put out of service after $90,000 in lifesaving equipment was stolen Tuesday morning. Police were called at 6 a.m. to the fire station located at 1880 South Bank Road for an overnight burglary. Officials...
Major traffic shift coming to I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass
It likely won’t have the same impact as the recent closure of westbound Interstate 90 over the weekend, but a significant change is about to happen on I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass. Westbound I-90 drivers have been watching the preparations for this change for months. It’s hard to miss...
The Suburban Times
Spooky events happening in Pierce County Parks
Pierce County announcement. Looking for some family-friendly ways to get into the spirit of Halloween or maybe get an early start on the holidays? Pierce County Parks has lots in store!. Haunted Headlights tickets go on sale Oct. 1. Ghouls and goblins are heading to Graham with the return of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Traffic debacle on I-90: What went wrong
Washington state transportation staff warned 2022 would be "the summer of lane closures," but none has triggered more heartbreak and fury than last weekend's shutdown of westbound Interstate 90 at Mercer Island. Many drivers reported being stuck on the island for hours, while spillover traffic on the Eastside lengthened what...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Seattle woman's body found at recycling center in Davis
DAVIS - A woman's body has been found at a Davis recycling facility. At around 7:10 a.m. Monday, workers located a woman's body, according to the Davis Police Department. It's unclear how she got there or how she died. The Yolo County Coroner's Office has identified the woman as 45-year-old Seattle resident Mercedita Madison-Villar. The facility is located at 2727 2nd Street, about a block north of the train tracks and Interstate 80.
Man arrested for allegedly throwing rocks, debris on SR-900 near Renton
A man was arrested by the Washington State Patrol on Tuesday morning for allegedly throwing rocks and debris on state Route 900 near 164th, near Renton. Shawn L. Perantie, 53, was taken into custody without incident. Perantie is accused of causing over $2,200 in damage and will be booked on...
Tacoma Daily Index
Tacoma’s Hilltop
My mother first moved to Tacoma in the late 1920s or early 1930s. Like many from her tiny North Dakota farmtown, she saw Tacoma as the big city – a place dense with opportunity in every way, from work to entertainment and, for her and her five blond, Norwegian sisters, relationships.
Comments / 0