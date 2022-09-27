Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
The Post and Courier
5 new vendors join Charleston’s only food hall
As Port of Call Food + Brew Hall nears its one-year anniversary on Oct. 19, the Holy City’s only food hall is undergoing several changes that ownership hopes will be completed by November. Five new vendors, two of which are being curated by Port of Call Owners Ryan Kaufmann...
Charleston City Paper
S.C. artist’s poster displays rich, moving textures of festival
This year’s MOJA Arts Festival poster vibrates with emotion and texture. Although it’s a two-dimensional image, it seems to thrum with a pounding drum rhythm. You can feel the movement of dancing. Vibrant colors pleasantly sting your eyes. The piece, commissioned this year, offers a rich multidimensional texture created by Bluffton artist Amiri Gueka Farris that shimmers, haunts and spins.
Charleston City Paper
Mandolinist Sierra Hull has a lot of musical territory left to explore
Mandolinist Sierra Hull is returning to Charleston this week for an intimate full-band performance at the Pour House. Though she now calls Nashville home, Hull came of age in Byrdstown, Tennessee. “It’s a beautiful part of the world with [a population of] less than 1,000 people. Everyone knows everyone,” she...
Charleston City Paper
Artist Collective continues to grow
Allison Williamson was a bit of a pioneer in the art field. Her invention, Artist Collective, was at the forefront of online art sales. An art history degree from Sewanee and five years experience working in an art gallery led her to take a chance on bringing art sales entirely online in 2010.
Charleston City Paper
MOJA Arts Festival 2022 schedule
Note: Schedule is subject to change. Be sure to check back with MOJA Arts Festival and the City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs for the latest up-to-date information. The most up-to-date calendar information can always be found at: MojaFestival.com. Every day. Juried Art Exhibition, City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St.
The Post and Courier
Restaurant review: Gillie's Seafood's comforting fare is tightly rooted to the Lowcountry
JAMES ISLAND — Surprisingly few restaurants in Charleston serve pilau these days — or perloo, perlau or however you want to spell it. At Gillie’s Seafood, it's purloo, and it’s worth the drive to Folly Road to give it a try. Gillie’s version of the classic...
Charleston City Paper
7 places to get cheesesteaks in Charleston
The cheesesteak may have roots in Philadelphia, but the popular cheesy, beefy sandwich has found its way into the stomach of Charlestonians. At its base, it’s a simple hoagie roll stuffed with melted cheese and thinly sliced beef. These seven Charleston restaurants, however, have added their own spin on...
holycitysinner.com
Port of Call Food and Brew Hall Shakes Up Kitchen Lineup
Port of Call Food and Brew Hall, which is located adjacent to the historic Charleston City Market, recently announced the addition of several new eateries to their lineup. Details on each can be seen below. Pineapple Hut. A Folly Beach favorite since 2019, joined the Port of Call patio last...
thelocalpalate.com
Black Food Friday’s Soul Stroll
North Charleston native KJ Kearney, an educator and activist, has long been an advocate for supporting the Black foodways of his home city—he made it official in 2018 when he wrote a proclamation for Red Rice Day, a tribute to the iconic Gullah-Geechee dish that was certified by the City of Charleston. (It now takes place annually on the last Saturday of September.)
Charleston City Paper
Ani DiFranco talks politics, growing older, writing a children’s book
Singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco stops at Charleston Music Hall Oct. 4 on her national tour. She caught up with City Paper while she was at home in New Orleans on a break between shows. “It feels like I work harder at home,” DiFranco said, laughing. “Tours are the break — it’s...
The Post and Courier
New French diner coming to Charleston; cafe closing after 17 years; new brewery opening
A French restaurant is coming to the Lowcountry while a West Ashley café is closing after 17 years and a brewery is opening in North Charleston. The couple behind Christophe Artisan Chocolatier's two locations on Society Street in downtown Charleston and Ashley River Road in West Ashley plan to open La Bonne Franquette at 652 St. Andrews Blvd.
Charleston City Paper
Charleston has an appetite for restaurants, but will they survive a recession?
It’s common wisdom that Covid-19 hit Charleston’s restaurateurs hard. So when local real estate broker Thomas Kennedy was putting together his quarterly Restaurant Report newsletter of who’s coming and going in the Charleston restaurant scene, he was startled to discover something: Headed into 2022, there were plenty of restaurant openings, but an unusually low number of restaurants folding.
The Post and Courier
Charleston tops US cities on Tripadvisor's list of best restaurants
Seven Charleston-area restaurants were recognized on Tripadvisor's latest Best of the Best Restaurants for 2022 list, giving the Holy City more nominees than any other city in the country. Halls Chophouse’s Charleston location rang in at No. 5 on the fine dining list, sliding down two spots from its No....
charlestondaily.net
Hurricane Hugo – 33 Years Later (Reflections in Pictures and Video)
“I’ll wait for you, should I fall behind, wait for me” – Bruce Springsteen. On or about midnight on September 21/22 marked the 33rd anniversary of Hurricane Hugo sending a destructive path through Charleston and its neighboring beaches and towns. For many, this was the most difficult period of their lives, overcoming life-threatening conditions, losing homes and trying to find ways to start again. Over the next several months, the area had to find a way to begin again and bring back the Southern warmth and beauty it had known for hundreds of years.
The Post and Courier
Order fish and chips ‘the Queen’s way’ at The Fish & Chippy, now open in Mount Pleasant
A small restaurant specializing in traditional fish and chips has joined Mount Pleasant’s ever-changing dining scene. The Fish & Chippy is now open at 565 Belle Station Blvd. The new 17-seat spot is owned by Galen Le Cheminant and Babak Bryan, a local architect who designed The Fish &...
The Post and Courier
Breeze Airways offering fall fare sale to 18 destinations from Charleston, starting at $29
Lowcountry residents stuck at home because of Hurricane Ian over the next few days might have some down time on their hands, and an airline that serves Charleston believes it's the right time to offer a fare sale for flights over the winter. Utah-based Breeze Airways announced Sept. 28 it...
counton2.com
Study: Charleston among most lucrative places for Airbnb hosts
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent study found that Charleston is the second most profitable city in the United States for rental property owners. According to HomeAdvisor, rental property owners in Charleston have an average daily mortgage cost of $58. The average daily cost of an Airbnb rental is around $369, resulting in a $311 profit margin.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Profile: Dr. Tywana Groce of Precision Dental knows you’re afraid of the dentist
Dr. Tywana Groce does not want you to hate visiting the dentist, but she understands if you do. After practicing dentistry for almost 10 years, she says her high self-esteem is the reason it doesn’t bother her when people say they dread the dentist. But she also aims to...
Charleston City Paper
Tropical Storm Ian to hit Lowcountry Friday
Tropical Storm Ian, which slammed into Florida yesterday as a dangerous hurricane with winds of 150 mph, is expected to make landfall Friday along the South Carolina coast. “We are taking the storm seriously,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said today at a press conference. “We need our citizens to be prepared. Tomorrow when the storm is upon us: Stay home. Stay out of harm’s way.”
holycitysinner.com
Lonnie Hamilton III to Receive Tip of The Hat Award at Charleston Jazz Gala
On October 14th, Charleston Jazz will host the Keepin’ Jazz Alive gala, featuring an exceptional performance by award-winning trumpeter Sean Jones, members of the Charleston Jazz Orchestra, and students of the Charleston Jazz Academy. After enjoying an open bar and three–course seated dinner, attendees will participate in a paddle-raise auction with proceeds going directly to support jazz performance and education in our community, including scholarships for students at our very own Charleston Jazz Academy. A highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the prestigious Tip of the Hat award, honoring local jazz legend, Lonnie Hamilton III (right). The award was established in memory of Charleston Jazz founder Jack McCray and his famous hat.
