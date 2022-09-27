Read full article on original website
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 4
Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 3. Week 3 of the NFL season has officially wrapped up, and there continue to be plenty of surprises for fantasy football owners. On Sunday, the top-five scoring running backs were Khalil Herbert, Derrick Henry, Jamaal...
Dolphins Are Signing Notable Wide Receiver For Thursday
Just over 24 hours before the Miami Dolphins face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, the former made an interesting roster move. Miami signed wide receiver River Cracraft to active roster from the practice squad, according to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. While he's only played a small role so far, he does have touchdowns in back-to-back games.
Daily Fantasy Football Week 4: Early lineup picks to consider ahead of this week's NFL action
Whether you've played Daily Fantasy on Yahoo before or are giving it a try for the first time, this weekly column will take an early look at the DFS landscape, revealing whom I like building lineups around, stars to fade, undervalued plays and bargain bin options to help you construct a better team.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Aaron Rodgers has a new No. 1 wide receiver
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing the biggest news from around the league, talk about Week 3's top performers, and give you their 5 biggest fantasy takeaways from Sunday.
Dolphins jump to No. 1 in ESPN’s NFL Power Rankings
The undefeated Miami Dolphins surprisingly are atop ESPN’s latest NFL Power Rankings — something no one would have expected after last season’s 9-8 finish. The Dolphins (3-0) jumped four spots in the poll to No. 1, which was released Tuesday morning, followed by the Buffalo Bills (2-1), Philadelphia Eagles (3-0), Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) and Los Angeles Rams (2-1).
Vikings Star Was Reportedly Seen Limping On Wednesday
Through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings have looked like one of the NFC's best teams thanks to a solid offense and a tolerable defense. But one of that defense's best players appears to be injured right now. According to Vikings insider Chris Tomasson...
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell reveals Dalvin Cook plan ahead of battle with Saints in London
Dalvin Cook was forced to exit the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions due to injury. Apparently, the three-time Pro Bowl running back ended up dislocating his shoulder and was unable to return to the game. Right now, with the Vikings set to fly to London to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, it appears that Cook is in a race to get ready for their overseas match.
NFL Power Rankings: A New No. 1 Emerges in Week 3 Shakeup
The Dolphins are on the move in the latest order, while the Eagles and the Jaguars also jumped up the list.
Kyler Murray Might Be Throwing to Nobody This Weekend
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Kyler Murray will be very limited in his options at receiver this weekend against the Panthers. Following injuries and suspensions, Arizona is heading into Bank of America Stadium with only four active receivers. Yes, you read that right, the Cardinals have four receivers available for Sunday’s game.
Look: Wild Brawl Outside NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon
As the Miami Dolphins picked up a huge 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a violent fight unfolded outside Hard Rock Stadium. Shared by TMZ Sports, a fan postage footage of two Dolphins fans attacking a Bills fan wearing a Josh Allen jersey. As the Bills fan attempts to get up, a man in a Tua Tagovailoa jersey kicks him in the face.
McDaniel: Miami's Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) questionable in Week 4
According to head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) is currently questionable for Week Four's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per McDaniel, if the Dolphins held a full practice instead of walk-through, Tagovailoa would of been a limited participant due to back and ankle injuries. Expect Teddy Bridgewater to make his first start this season under center if Tagovailoa is unable to suit up on Thursday night versus a Bengals' defense ranked third (10.6) in FanDuel points allowed to quarterbacks this season.
Saints get concerning Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry injury updates for Week 4
The New Orleans Saints got some concerning injury news from their wideout crew as Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry both did not practice on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Michael Thomas is dealing with a toe injury and Jarvis Landry is nursing an ankle injury. After missing all...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Eagles claim No. 1 spot; Titans, Cowboys and Jaguars fly up the board
Last week, the Bills felt like a juggernaut that had transcended the accepted bounds of the NFL Power Rankings. Seven days later, they can't even call the No. 1 spot their own. Such is life in the NFL, where everything is temporary and nothing is what it seems. Yesterday's Bills...
‘There’s undeniable buzz’: Jameson Williams’ latest injury update will fire up Lions fans
The Detroit Lions made a massive move during the 2022 NFL Draft, trading up from 32 to 12 in order to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. And as his debut draws near, Lions coaches are acknowledging the undeniable buzz surrounding the rookie. Williams has not played this season. He...
Saints' Michael Thomas (toe) DNP on Wednesday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London. Thomas suffered a toe injury during Week 3's loss to the Carolina Panthers and his status is up in the air heading into Sunday. Jarvis Landry (ankle) also did not practice on Wednesday. If one or both of Thomas and Landry are ruled out, rookie Chris Olave could see additional opportunities against Minnesota.
D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) DNP again Thursday for Detroit
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) did not practice again on Thursday. Swift is expected to miss the Lions' Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jamaal Williams will likely lead the backfield in a positive game script for Detroit, with Craig Reynolds also mixing in. Last week, Williams ran 20 times for 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns, plus 2 catches for 20 yards.
NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets
Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
New York Giants suffer a double blow during defeat to the Cowboys as No. 1 wide receiver Sterling Shepard pulls up with non-contact injury while Daniel Jones throws an interception on the final play
The New York Giants' night went from bad to worse Monday as No.1 wide receiver Sterling Shepard pulled up injured during their defeat to the Dallas Cowboys. On the Giants final offensive snap pf the game Shepard suffered a non-contact injury that saw him taken to the locker room on the medical cart.
Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love
With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
