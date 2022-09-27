Effective: 2022-09-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Piscataquis FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook, Central Piscataquis, Central Penobscot, Southern Piscataquis and Northern Washington Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 3 HOURS AGO