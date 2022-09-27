Read full article on original website
Related
Savior for the Buccaneers was already in the stadium in loss
The Buccaneers lost to the Packers in a game where their offense only had to score two touchdowns. If only there was another pass-catcher to add to bolster the offense….. The Buccaneers are banged up, bruised, and cruising towards a difficult game against the Chiefs and one of the best offensive minds in the NFL.
NFL decides to keep Chiefs-Buccaneers game in Tampa
The National Football League has decided to keep the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after all, despite Hurricane Ian’s devastation. The Kansas City Chiefs have known all along that they were going to travel to play their Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The only question was which direction they would fly, given the complications presented by the ongoing destructive weather of Hurricane Ian. As it turns out, the National Football League has decided to keep the game as scheduled on Sunday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium despite the concerns throughout the week.
Buccaneers Announce Chiefs Game Will Not Be Moved
Tampa Bay announced its decision for the site of Sunday’s game against Kansas City.
Sunday's Chiefs-Bucs game to proceed in Tampa as planned
Sunday night's NFL game in Tampa, Fla., will take place as originally scheduled. There were concerns all week that the effects of Hurricane Ian might force the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to relocate their Week 4 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers (2-1) confirmed Thursday that Sunday's primetime clash against the Chiefs (2-1) is still set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. The NFL had selected U.S....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
The Chiefs have been rescheduled for inclement weather before, here's what happened
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play each other Sunday night. Neither team is exactly sure when or where their primetime bout will actually happen. The NFL continues to play the waiting game as hurricane Ian makes landfall near...
NFL: Bucs-Chiefs game on for Raymond James Stadium on Sunday
Tom Brady remembers playing NFL games after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and Sept. 11. That’s why he was hopeful the Bucs could play the Chiefs on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium to at least bring some relief and entertainment to Southwest Florida, which has been impacted so severely by Hurricane Ian.
CBS Sports
Hurricane Ian: Chiefs-Buccaneers Week 4 matchup unchanged, would be played in Minnesota if storm forces move
As Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall on western Florida on Wednesday, the NFL is solidifying its contingency plan for Sunday's Week 4 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. That game is slated to kick off at Raymond James Stadium in prime time to wrap up the Sunday slate of games, and while things are fluid with the storm descending, that is currently still the plan, league executive Jeff Miller told the NFL Network.
Bucs vs. Chiefs Will Likely Not Be in Miami If Game Moved, per Report
The status for Sunday’s game is up in the air with Hurricane Ian expected to touch down.
RELATED PEOPLE
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are ready to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs still don't know where they'll be playing on Sunday night, but they do know that they have a tall task ahead of them as they prepare for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With hurricane Ian making landfall in Tampa,...
NFL decides on contingency location for Bucs-Chiefs game
The NFL has decided on a contingency location for Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. The Week 4 game is scheduled to be played in Tampa, but the NFL began exploring backup locations in case Hurricane Ian causes enough damage that would prevent the game from being played.
Report: Hurricane Ian could push Bucs vs Chiefs to Minneapolis
Local football fans could have the chance to watch Tom Brady battle Patrick Mahomes at U.S. Bank Stadium.
No changes yet for Bucs vs. Chiefs as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are still set to play Sunday night as scheduled at Raymond James Stadium, as Hurricane Ian begins to make landfall just south of the Tampa area. League executive Jeff Miller says there’s no change in time or location for Sunday night’s game...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bucs to host Chiefs at home stadium despite Hurricane Ian's destruction in Florida
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday that Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Buccaneers to practice at AFC team’s facility ahead of Hurricane Ian
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday revealed their evacuation plan ahead of Hurricane Ian. The Bucs are planning to leave Tampa on Tuesday and relocate to Miami for the week in anticipation of the arrival of Hurricane Ian. The Bucs are planning to use the Miami Dolphins’ practice facility beginning on Wednesday.
Comments / 0