Kansas City, MO

FanSided

Savior for the Buccaneers was already in the stadium in loss

The Buccaneers lost to the Packers in a game where their offense only had to score two touchdowns. If only there was another pass-catcher to add to bolster the offense….. The Buccaneers are banged up, bruised, and cruising towards a difficult game against the Chiefs and one of the best offensive minds in the NFL.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

NFL decides to keep Chiefs-Buccaneers game in Tampa

The National Football League has decided to keep the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after all, despite Hurricane Ian’s devastation. The Kansas City Chiefs have known all along that they were going to travel to play their Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The only question was which direction they would fly, given the complications presented by the ongoing destructive weather of Hurricane Ian. As it turns out, the National Football League has decided to keep the game as scheduled on Sunday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium despite the concerns throughout the week.
TAMPA, FL
The Rogersville Review

Sunday's Chiefs-Bucs game to proceed in Tampa as planned

Sunday night's NFL game in Tampa, Fla., will take place as originally scheduled. There were concerns all week that the effects of Hurricane Ian might force the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to relocate their Week 4 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers (2-1) confirmed Thursday that Sunday's primetime clash against the Chiefs (2-1) is still set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. The NFL had selected U.S....
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

NFL: Bucs-Chiefs game on for Raymond James Stadium on Sunday

Tom Brady remembers playing NFL games after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and Sept. 11. That’s why he was hopeful the Bucs could play the Chiefs on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium to at least bring some relief and entertainment to Southwest Florida, which has been impacted so severely by Hurricane Ian.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Hurricane Ian: Chiefs-Buccaneers Week 4 matchup unchanged, would be played in Minnesota if storm forces move

As Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall on western Florida on Wednesday, the NFL is solidifying its contingency plan for Sunday's Week 4 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. That game is slated to kick off at Raymond James Stadium in prime time to wrap up the Sunday slate of games, and while things are fluid with the storm descending, that is currently still the plan, league executive Jeff Miller told the NFL Network.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

NFL decides on contingency location for Bucs-Chiefs game

The NFL has decided on a contingency location for Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. The Week 4 game is scheduled to be played in Tampa, but the NFL began exploring backup locations in case Hurricane Ian causes enough damage that would prevent the game from being played.
TAMPA, FL
