The National Football League has decided to keep the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after all, despite Hurricane Ian’s devastation. The Kansas City Chiefs have known all along that they were going to travel to play their Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The only question was which direction they would fly, given the complications presented by the ongoing destructive weather of Hurricane Ian. As it turns out, the National Football League has decided to keep the game as scheduled on Sunday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium despite the concerns throughout the week.

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO