Bethel, CT

NewsTimes

First CT Latin Fest comes to Stamford’s Palace Theater Oct. 7

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The sounds of reggaeton will fill the Palace Theater at 61 Atlantic Street on Oct. 7 when it hosts the first official CT Latin Fest, featuring reggaeton artist Ryan Castro. Music producer and event organizer, Chris Acosta of Stamford,...
STAMFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Danbury Man Has Astonishing Close Encounter With Famous Moose

My head is swimming. I don't know where to begin, I need to settle down. This moose phenomenon has taken over Danbury, and the surrounding areas. The new images I'm about to show you are the prequel I guess. You see, the pics below were actually taken before the moose first went viral on social. Most of the community saw this moose for the first time in my article on Monday, or I-95's Instagram video below.
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Crumbl Cookies opens fifth Connecticut location in Milford

Crumbl Cookies, the fast-growing, Tik Tok-viral cookie brand, has opened its fifth Connecticut location in Milford. The store opened Thursday, Sept. 22 on 1642b Boston Post Road after announcing the store's opening back in Nov. 2021. The new location follows recent openings around the state: a Fairfield location, which opened Aug. 12; a North Haven store, which opened July 15; and another in Danbury, which debuted May 20.
MILFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Bloom Bake Shop blossoms in Hartford with baked goods and flowers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Monica Beaudoin is a formally-trained baker and pastry chef. Her sister, Alex Pilon, has a passion for flowers and floral arrangements. Together, they’ve merged their shared interests as Bloom Bake Shop, a new business on Hartford’s Pratt Street.
HARTFORD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater

BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to our sister station's Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Torrington's Celebrate Belonging returns Sept. 29

TORRINGTON — Celebrate Belonging, an event focused on helping residents find resources for medical disabilities, financial challenges and family needs, is returning Thursday on Main Street from 3-7 p.m. Celebrate Belonging was developed by the Be Ready Project, led by executive director Judy Kobylarz-Dillard. This year, sponsors for the...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

In Photos: For Rosh Hashana, Stamford Jews ‘feed their sins' to goats instead of tossing bread in water

STAMFORD — Instead of throwing away their sins — symbolized by bread — into water, members of Stamford’s Jewish community “fed” them to goats this year. For Rosh Hashana services at Temple Sinai in Stamford, congregants usually throw breadcrumbs in the water as a symbol of purging their sins. Since the drought dried up the water, the synagogue arranged for 13 goats to visit the temple lawn so everyone could “feed their sins” — bread — to the goats instead.
STAMFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Pub crawl to benefit Stamford's Ferguson Library happening Oct. 12

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Friends of the Ferguson Library annual literary pub crawl is back by popular demand, according to their site. The pub crawl is taking place Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. and will feature Stamford restaurants...
STAMFORD, CT
fox5ny.com

Baby giraffe draws crowds of visitors on Long Island

MELVILLE, N.Y. - Visitors have smiles and selfies for Savanna the baby giraffe at White Post Farms in Melville. "This is Long Island's first," White Post owner Ron Brigati said. Savanna was born in August. The news of the newest member of the White Post Farms family is drawing crowds...
MELVILLE, NY
biteofthebest.com

A Stop in at Dive Bar & Restaurant, Milford, CT

We planned an afternoon on Gulf Beach after lunch to catch up on life. We never got there. We stopped at Dive Bar & Restaurant, a place offering a great view of Long Island Sound that’s just across the street. Oddly, Connecticut’s expansive coastline offers little waterside dining. This Dive Bar is just over the Milford border in West Haven.
MILFORD, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?

When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
i95 ROCK

Sound on Sound Attendees for Saturday Show in Bridgeport Upset With Issues

UPDATE: I published the following article without getting comment from the festival organizers. I own that I made a mistake there, in an effort to publish as soon as possible. As one might imagine, the folks at Live Nation were not happy with my article. We will attempt to speak to them on the air, or get a comment. I've been told they understand there were serious issues with the execution of the Saturday concert. I've been told they addressed those issues and that the Sunday show went off without a hitch. The organizers were active reaching out to fans who spoke up and Live Nation deserved a chance to speak on these issues before I published. We will attempt to right that wrong. We consider ourselves the voice of the people on the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show so when our fans came to us with an overwhelming one-sided reaction to Saturday's show, I wanted to speak for them, as fast as possible.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

'Candlewood' is a haunting film about a family that moved to New Milford

We are talking to an Andover resident who was person in the world to ever swim across the English Channel from England to Belgium. Bobby Flay is talking about his brand-new culinary competition ‘Bobby's Triple Threat.’. Fighting Sickle Cell Disease. Updated: 19 hours ago. Melissa Cole got a first-hand...
NEW MILFORD, CT

