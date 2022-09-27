Read full article on original website
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Check Out The Fall Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY
Here is a lineup of fall festivals to get you in the spirit of the autumn season. Pumpkin patches, a beer garden, car show and a scarecrow walk to give you a little preview of what is to come. Don’t worry there is no shortage of food and entertainment here. Fun-filled activities the whole family will enjoy!
NewsTimes
First CT Latin Fest comes to Stamford’s Palace Theater Oct. 7
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The sounds of reggaeton will fill the Palace Theater at 61 Atlantic Street on Oct. 7 when it hosts the first official CT Latin Fest, featuring reggaeton artist Ryan Castro. Music producer and event organizer, Chris Acosta of Stamford,...
Danbury Man Has Astonishing Close Encounter With Famous Moose
My head is swimming. I don't know where to begin, I need to settle down. This moose phenomenon has taken over Danbury, and the surrounding areas. The new images I'm about to show you are the prequel I guess. You see, the pics below were actually taken before the moose first went viral on social. Most of the community saw this moose for the first time in my article on Monday, or I-95's Instagram video below.
NewsTimes
Crumbl Cookies opens fifth Connecticut location in Milford
Crumbl Cookies, the fast-growing, Tik Tok-viral cookie brand, has opened its fifth Connecticut location in Milford. The store opened Thursday, Sept. 22 on 1642b Boston Post Road after announcing the store's opening back in Nov. 2021. The new location follows recent openings around the state: a Fairfield location, which opened Aug. 12; a North Haven store, which opened July 15; and another in Danbury, which debuted May 20.
NewsTimes
Bloom Bake Shop blossoms in Hartford with baked goods and flowers
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Monica Beaudoin is a formally-trained baker and pastry chef. Her sister, Alex Pilon, has a passion for flowers and floral arrangements. Together, they’ve merged their shared interests as Bloom Bake Shop, a new business on Hartford’s Pratt Street.
Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater
BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to our sister station's Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
NewsTimes
Retired Newtown police sergeant found dead in cemetery 'took pride in his career,' brother says
NEWTOWN — John Cole's brother was surprised when he told him, seemingly out of the blue, that he had applied to join the Newtown Police Department. "He just one day told us 'hey, I applied for Newtown,'" James Cole recalled. It was a decision that launched a 25-year career...
NewsTimes
Torrington's Celebrate Belonging returns Sept. 29
TORRINGTON — Celebrate Belonging, an event focused on helping residents find resources for medical disabilities, financial challenges and family needs, is returning Thursday on Main Street from 3-7 p.m. Celebrate Belonging was developed by the Be Ready Project, led by executive director Judy Kobylarz-Dillard. This year, sponsors for the...
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed In Crash, 3 Teens Injured
A Hudson Valley father was killed just days from his birthday. Three teens are injured, two seriously. On Wednesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in the Town of Putnam Valley, New York. Fatal Accident in Putnam Valley, New York. On Tuesday,...
Register Citizen
In Photos: For Rosh Hashana, Stamford Jews ‘feed their sins' to goats instead of tossing bread in water
STAMFORD — Instead of throwing away their sins — symbolized by bread — into water, members of Stamford’s Jewish community “fed” them to goats this year. For Rosh Hashana services at Temple Sinai in Stamford, congregants usually throw breadcrumbs in the water as a symbol of purging their sins. Since the drought dried up the water, the synagogue arranged for 13 goats to visit the temple lawn so everyone could “feed their sins” — bread — to the goats instead.
ctexaminer.com
Loss of Iconic Post Road Sign in Orange Sparks a Row on Social Media
ORANGE – The recent demolition of an iconic sign at Firelite Plaza has sparked a row on social media and accusations that town leaders and developers of the property could have done more to preserve a piece of local history. The sign stood along the Boston Post Road for...
ctexaminer.com
Wednesday Night Hearing on Allowing Accessory Apartments ‘By Right’ in Stamford
Lawn signs are out and petitions are circulating, but a Wednesday night public hearing will give Stamford residents their one chance to speak on a matter that can reshape the city. Residents are invited to address the Zoning Board about whether to opt out of a state law that will...
NewsTimes
Pub crawl to benefit Stamford's Ferguson Library happening Oct. 12
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Friends of the Ferguson Library annual literary pub crawl is back by popular demand, according to their site. The pub crawl is taking place Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. and will feature Stamford restaurants...
fox5ny.com
Baby giraffe draws crowds of visitors on Long Island
MELVILLE, N.Y. - Visitors have smiles and selfies for Savanna the baby giraffe at White Post Farms in Melville. "This is Long Island's first," White Post owner Ron Brigati said. Savanna was born in August. The news of the newest member of the White Post Farms family is drawing crowds...
biteofthebest.com
A Stop in at Dive Bar & Restaurant, Milford, CT
We planned an afternoon on Gulf Beach after lunch to catch up on life. We never got there. We stopped at Dive Bar & Restaurant, a place offering a great view of Long Island Sound that’s just across the street. Oddly, Connecticut’s expansive coastline offers little waterside dining. This Dive Bar is just over the Milford border in West Haven.
Norwalk photos: Calf Pasture rainbow
NORWALK, Conn. — A double rainbow, seen Sept. 19 from Calf Pasture Beach.
What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?
When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
Eyewitness News
Former UNH professor arrested after connecting with detective he thought was a teenage girl
GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - A former professor at the University of New Haven was arrested after he tried to meet up with a detective he thought was a 14-year-old girl. David Rewcastle, 59, of Darien, was charged with criminal attempt at risk of injury to a minor and criminal attempt at enticing a minor by computer.
Sound on Sound Attendees for Saturday Show in Bridgeport Upset With Issues
UPDATE: I published the following article without getting comment from the festival organizers. I own that I made a mistake there, in an effort to publish as soon as possible. As one might imagine, the folks at Live Nation were not happy with my article. We will attempt to speak to them on the air, or get a comment. I've been told they understand there were serious issues with the execution of the Saturday concert. I've been told they addressed those issues and that the Sunday show went off without a hitch. The organizers were active reaching out to fans who spoke up and Live Nation deserved a chance to speak on these issues before I published. We will attempt to right that wrong. We consider ourselves the voice of the people on the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show so when our fans came to us with an overwhelming one-sided reaction to Saturday's show, I wanted to speak for them, as fast as possible.
Eyewitness News
'Candlewood' is a haunting film about a family that moved to New Milford
We are talking to an Andover resident who was person in the world to ever swim across the English Channel from England to Belgium. Bobby Flay is talking about his brand-new culinary competition ‘Bobby's Triple Threat.’. Fighting Sickle Cell Disease. Updated: 19 hours ago. Melissa Cole got a first-hand...
