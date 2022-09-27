ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nrgmediadixon.com

Many People Came to Oakwood Cemetery Sunday to See History Come to Life and Hear Tales From Beyond the Grave

A few hundred persons came to Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon Sunday afternoon to hear from the people buried there and the contribution they made to the growth and Dixon. It was the annual Tales From Beyond the Grave where people brought those persons back to life and spoke of their challenges, their accomplishments and how it affected the citizens then and even now.
DIXON, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Get to Know RPD: Kovacs in seventh year with department

ROCHELLE — Rochelle Police Department Officer Ryan Kovacs is in his seventh year with the department and currently patrols on night shift. Kovacs’ responsibilities in his positions include patrolling the community and responding to calls for service. He has additional responsibilities in the department, including being a field training officer responsible for training new officers. He’s also a less lethal instructor, taser instructor and firearms instructor for RPD. He’s a certified truck enforcement officer and serves as president of the Rochelle Police Pension Board.
ROCHELLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, IL
City
Rochelle, IL
Rochelle, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
Rochelle News-Leader

Kish College Foundation announces fall 2022 scholarship recipients

MALTA — The Kishwaukee College Foundation is pleased to announce the student scholarship recipients for the Fall 2022 semester. The Foundation awarded $173,137 to 166 Kish students through 286 scholarships. Scholarship funds are made possible through generous gifts from members of the community, local businesses and industry, and area...
ROCHELLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Omaha Beach#1st Platoon Of#Rochelle High School#Waymouth England#The 210 M P Company#1st Division
Rochelle News-Leader

Volleyball: Lady Hubs overwhelm Ottawa for road win

OTTAWA — A 19-point rally with senior Payton Hale behind the service line allowed the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team to cruise over Ottawa on Tuesday. The Lady Hubs won their second match in two days, defeating the Pirates 25-4, 25-21 in an Interstate 8 Conference matchup. Junior...
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Golf: Hubs finish fifth at IHSA 2A Mendota Regional

MENDOTA — Rochelle seniors David Wanner and Griffin Ohlinger were two of the four players who advanced to a sudden-death playoff hole and battled for one final at-large individual berth out of the IHSA 2A Boys Golf Regional at Mendota Golf Club on Wednesday afternoon. The four-man playoff began...
ROCHELLE, IL
97ZOK

Bridge Hit 41 Times In 2 Years, Are Illinois Drivers That Bad?

Some extra driving lessons might be needed for Illinois residents who keep running into a historic bridge. I don't know why but I've been fascinated by the story of the historic bridge in Long Grove, Illinois. Maybe, it's because I remember seeing it as a kid with my parents. If you're not familiar with the town, I would compare it to Galena. There are lots of shops and restaurants. They also host some festivals too.
LONG GROVE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford holds Midwest’s largest WWII reenactment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “World War II Days” took place this weekend at Midway Village Museum. The military reenactment is the largest in the Midwest, bringing thousands of visitors to the Rockford region every year. The campus transformed into a European village during the World War II era, and visitors could see the 1940s displays […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Rochelle Police Report: Sept. 23-26

ROCHELLE — On Sept. 24 at 2:37 a.m. Terrence L. Jones, 47, of Rochelle was arrested for driving while license revoked. He was released on an I-Bond with an Oct. 21 Rochelle court date. On Sept. 23 at 4:03 p.m. a 17-year-old juvenile female of Rochelle was cited for...
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Girls Tennis: Rochelle finishes second in Lady Hub Invitational

ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity tennis team held its annual Lady Hub Invitational at Rochelle Township High School on Saturday. Seniors Bailey Jackson and Marisa Whaley finished first in the No. 2 doubles bracket to lead Rochelle to a second-place performance in the five-team tournament that included DeKalb, Freeport, Newman Central Catholic and Kaneland. The Lady Hubs (2-7, 0-4 Interstate 8) totaled 20 points across five top-3 finishes in the meet.
ROCHELLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

93-year-old Rockford business closing for good

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Broadway Florist, established in Rockford in 1929, announced Monday that it would be closing its doors for good this October. On its Facebook page, the business said “It is with a heavy heart that unfortunately, Broadway Florist will be closing their doors after all of these wonderful years (mid October). We […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car

Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Smoke engulfs warehouse in Lee County

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A large commercial fire in Lee County called for several units from surrounding areas to respond Monday. Around 11 a.m. Dixon Rural Fire Protection dispatched to the 2200 block of W 4th Street in Dixon for reports of a commercial fire. Smoke billowed from the building...
DIXON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy