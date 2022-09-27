Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Children of missing Melissa Trumpy adjusting to life without her, dad says
GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — It’s been nearly a year since a Monticello, Wisconsin woman went missing from a northern Illinois town, leaving her three children wondering what happened to her. “My daughter was just looking at pictures of her mom the other night and (was) crying uncontrollably,” said Benny Affrunti, the father of two of […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Many People Came to Oakwood Cemetery Sunday to See History Come to Life and Hear Tales From Beyond the Grave
A few hundred persons came to Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon Sunday afternoon to hear from the people buried there and the contribution they made to the growth and Dixon. It was the annual Tales From Beyond the Grave where people brought those persons back to life and spoke of their challenges, their accomplishments and how it affected the citizens then and even now.
Rochelle News-Leader
Get to Know RPD: Kovacs in seventh year with department
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Police Department Officer Ryan Kovacs is in his seventh year with the department and currently patrols on night shift. Kovacs’ responsibilities in his positions include patrolling the community and responding to calls for service. He has additional responsibilities in the department, including being a field training officer responsible for training new officers. He’s also a less lethal instructor, taser instructor and firearms instructor for RPD. He’s a certified truck enforcement officer and serves as president of the Rochelle Police Pension Board.
Elgin’s Red Poppy Bistro Looks to Relocate to Nearby City
Owners claim the city government has made it impossible for them to succeed
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman finds biological son after 26 years through Rockford Facebook group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Bloomington, Illinois woman has been reunited with her biological son after 26 years thanks to a post on a Rockford Facebook page. Jen Middlebrooks was 19 in 1996 when she gave birth to a boy she named JayCe. Now 46, Middlebrooks says she immediately fell in love with her son but […]
One of the Newest Wedding Venues in Illinois is the Truest Hidden Gem
If you're looking to plan a beautiful outdoor wedding, or maybe you just want to do a little wine tasting with your bestie tonight, we found the perfect spot. It isn't often we find hidden gems that actually have the word 'hidden' in their title, but today, that's true. Hidden...
Rochelle News-Leader
Kish College Foundation announces fall 2022 scholarship recipients
MALTA — The Kishwaukee College Foundation is pleased to announce the student scholarship recipients for the Fall 2022 semester. The Foundation awarded $173,137 to 166 Kish students through 286 scholarships. Scholarship funds are made possible through generous gifts from members of the community, local businesses and industry, and area...
KWQC
Sterling native living in Florida, preparing for Hurricane Ian landfall
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla./STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - As Hurricane Ian inches closer to Florida, a Sterling native is preparing to ride out the storm just north of Tampa Bay. “We have a pantry full of nonperishable items and I probably have about 10 gallons of water on standby as well.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rochelle News-Leader
Volleyball: Lady Hubs overwhelm Ottawa for road win
OTTAWA — A 19-point rally with senior Payton Hale behind the service line allowed the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team to cruise over Ottawa on Tuesday. The Lady Hubs won their second match in two days, defeating the Pirates 25-4, 25-21 in an Interstate 8 Conference matchup. Junior...
Rochelle News-Leader
Golf: Hubs finish fifth at IHSA 2A Mendota Regional
MENDOTA — Rochelle seniors David Wanner and Griffin Ohlinger were two of the four players who advanced to a sudden-death playoff hole and battled for one final at-large individual berth out of the IHSA 2A Boys Golf Regional at Mendota Golf Club on Wednesday afternoon. The four-man playoff began...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois firefighter with terminal cancer takes final ride home in ambulance with fiancé, dog
ITASCA, Ill. - An Illinois firefighter diagnosed with terminal cancer took his final ride home Tuesday in the very same ambulance he once used to transport patients. Frank Nunez, 34, was diagnosed with a rare form of soft tissue cancer called synovial sarcoma in 2019. He was treated with chemotherapy,...
Bridge Hit 41 Times In 2 Years, Are Illinois Drivers That Bad?
Some extra driving lessons might be needed for Illinois residents who keep running into a historic bridge. I don't know why but I've been fascinated by the story of the historic bridge in Long Grove, Illinois. Maybe, it's because I remember seeing it as a kid with my parents. If you're not familiar with the town, I would compare it to Galena. There are lots of shops and restaurants. They also host some festivals too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rockford native living in Florida evacuates from Hurricane Ian
(WTVO) — Many people are preparing for the worst as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, and that includes a former stateline resident. The Stillman Valley graduate and her husband were told they would have to evacuate their home Tuesday morning, and while they are doing everything they can to be prepared, she said that it does […]
Nearly 200 Basset Hounds Will Be Taking Over Rockford, Illinois Later This Week
The Basset Hound Club of America has chosen to hold its 2022 National Specialty in Rockford, Illinois, and the theme couldn't be more perfect; "The Basset Hound - In a League Of Their Own". I don't know who at the BHCA is responsible for coming up with that particular theme,...
Rockford holds Midwest’s largest WWII reenactment
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “World War II Days” took place this weekend at Midway Village Museum. The military reenactment is the largest in the Midwest, bringing thousands of visitors to the Rockford region every year. The campus transformed into a European village during the World War II era, and visitors could see the 1940s displays […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Sept. 23-26
ROCHELLE — On Sept. 24 at 2:37 a.m. Terrence L. Jones, 47, of Rochelle was arrested for driving while license revoked. He was released on an I-Bond with an Oct. 21 Rochelle court date. On Sept. 23 at 4:03 p.m. a 17-year-old juvenile female of Rochelle was cited for...
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Tennis: Rochelle finishes second in Lady Hub Invitational
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity tennis team held its annual Lady Hub Invitational at Rochelle Township High School on Saturday. Seniors Bailey Jackson and Marisa Whaley finished first in the No. 2 doubles bracket to lead Rochelle to a second-place performance in the five-team tournament that included DeKalb, Freeport, Newman Central Catholic and Kaneland. The Lady Hubs (2-7, 0-4 Interstate 8) totaled 20 points across five top-3 finishes in the meet.
93-year-old Rockford business closing for good
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Broadway Florist, established in Rockford in 1929, announced Monday that it would be closing its doors for good this October. On its Facebook page, the business said “It is with a heavy heart that unfortunately, Broadway Florist will be closing their doors after all of these wonderful years (mid October). We […]
Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car
Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
WIFR
Smoke engulfs warehouse in Lee County
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A large commercial fire in Lee County called for several units from surrounding areas to respond Monday. Around 11 a.m. Dixon Rural Fire Protection dispatched to the 2200 block of W 4th Street in Dixon for reports of a commercial fire. Smoke billowed from the building...
Comments / 0