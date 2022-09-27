Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Tennis: Lady Hubs win Senior Night match over Newman Central Catholic
ROCHELLE — A collective effort from several seniors allowed the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity tennis team to score a decisive Senior Night win over Newman Central Catholic on Wednesday. The Lady Hubs successfully snapped their seven-match losing streak, defeating the Comets 4-1. Rochelle began the evening with a Senior...
Rochelle News-Leader
Volleyball: Lady Hubs overwhelm Ottawa for road win
OTTAWA — A 19-point rally with senior Payton Hale behind the service line allowed the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team to cruise over Ottawa on Tuesday. The Lady Hubs won their second match in two days, defeating the Pirates 25-4, 25-21 in an Interstate 8 Conference matchup. Junior...
Rochelle News-Leader
Golf: Hubs finish fifth at IHSA 2A Mendota Regional
MENDOTA — Rochelle seniors David Wanner and Griffin Ohlinger were two of the four players who advanced to a sudden-death playoff hole and battled for one final at-large individual berth out of the IHSA 2A Boys Golf Regional at Mendota Golf Club on Wednesday afternoon. The four-man playoff began...
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Tennis: Rochelle finishes second in Lady Hub Invitational
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity tennis team held its annual Lady Hub Invitational at Rochelle Township High School on Saturday. Seniors Bailey Jackson and Marisa Whaley finished first in the No. 2 doubles bracket to lead Rochelle to a second-place performance in the five-team tournament that included DeKalb, Freeport, Newman Central Catholic and Kaneland. The Lady Hubs (2-7, 0-4 Interstate 8) totaled 20 points across five top-3 finishes in the meet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochelle News-Leader
Volleyball: Lady Hubs mount comeback at Belvidere
BELVIDERE — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team faced Belvidere on Monday for the first of three road matches this week. Sophomore Taelynn Rodeghero led the offense with 15 kills as the Lady Hubs erased a first-set deficit and outlasted the Bucs 23-25, 25-15, 25-22. Rochelle (10-8-3, 3-3 Interstate 8) will face Ottawa on the road Tuesday and Plano on the road Thursday.
Rochelle News-Leader
Football: JV Hubs secure road win over Sycamore
SYCAMORE — The Rochelle Hub JV football team faced Sycamore in an Interstate 8/Kishwaukee River Conference crossover matchup on Monday, winning 22-14 and improving to 5-0 on the season. Freshmen Roman Villalobos and Brode Metzger each rushed for touchdowns, while sophomore Ryan Senne compiled six tackles for loss and four sacks.
Rochelle News-Leader
Kish College Foundation announces fall 2022 scholarship recipients
MALTA — The Kishwaukee College Foundation is pleased to announce the student scholarship recipients for the Fall 2022 semester. The Foundation awarded $173,137 to 166 Kish students through 286 scholarships. Scholarship funds are made possible through generous gifts from members of the community, local businesses and industry, and area...
Rochelle News-Leader
Wayne Askvig: Courage and grit
The movie “Saving Private Ryan’ starts with an extremely graphic showing of the D-Day landing on Omaha Beach. The horror of being huddled in a landing craft while enemy fire rained down is far beyond anything most of us could imagine. To make the landing on June 6, 1944 pushed many men to their limits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rochelle News-Leader
Get to Know RPD: Kovacs in seventh year with department
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Police Department Officer Ryan Kovacs is in his seventh year with the department and currently patrols on night shift. Kovacs’ responsibilities in his positions include patrolling the community and responding to calls for service. He has additional responsibilities in the department, including being a field training officer responsible for training new officers. He’s also a less lethal instructor, taser instructor and firearms instructor for RPD. He’s a certified truck enforcement officer and serves as president of the Rochelle Police Pension Board.
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Sept. 23-26
ROCHELLE — On Sept. 24 at 2:37 a.m. Terrence L. Jones, 47, of Rochelle was arrested for driving while license revoked. He was released on an I-Bond with an Oct. 21 Rochelle court date. On Sept. 23 at 4:03 p.m. a 17-year-old juvenile female of Rochelle was cited for...
Rochelle News-Leader
Letter: Right to work laws in Illinois
The advertisements are saying that the "Workers' Rights Amendment" will be good for all Illinoisans and that we should vote yes in November. After doing some reading, I found Illinois is not a "right to work state" while 27 other states in our country are, some of which happen to be our neighbors. Essentially, if passed in November, the amendment could effectively ban "right to work" laws in Illinois. In other words, it would get baked into the Illinois constitution and then it would be difficult to change. An example are the difficulties that we have experienced in Illinois in dealing with the funding of the public workers' pensions.
Comments / 0