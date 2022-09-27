The advertisements are saying that the "Workers' Rights Amendment" will be good for all Illinoisans and that we should vote yes in November. After doing some reading, I found Illinois is not a "right to work state" while 27 other states in our country are, some of which happen to be our neighbors. Essentially, if passed in November, the amendment could effectively ban "right to work" laws in Illinois. In other words, it would get baked into the Illinois constitution and then it would be difficult to change. An example are the difficulties that we have experienced in Illinois in dealing with the funding of the public workers' pensions.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO