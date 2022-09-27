Read full article on original website
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Tennis: Lady Hubs win Senior Night match over Newman Central Catholic
ROCHELLE — A collective effort from several seniors allowed the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity tennis team to score a decisive Senior Night win over Newman Central Catholic on Wednesday. The Lady Hubs successfully snapped their seven-match losing streak, defeating the Comets 4-1. Rochelle began the evening with a Senior...
Rochelle News-Leader
Volleyball: Lady Hubs overwhelm Ottawa for road win
OTTAWA — A 19-point rally with senior Payton Hale behind the service line allowed the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team to cruise over Ottawa on Tuesday. The Lady Hubs won their second match in two days, defeating the Pirates 25-4, 25-21 in an Interstate 8 Conference matchup. Junior...
Rochelle News-Leader
Golf: Hubs finish fifth at IHSA 2A Mendota Regional
MENDOTA — Rochelle seniors David Wanner and Griffin Ohlinger were two of the four players who advanced to a sudden-death playoff hole and battled for one final at-large individual berth out of the IHSA 2A Boys Golf Regional at Mendota Golf Club on Wednesday afternoon. The four-man playoff began...
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Tennis: Lady Hubs net singles wins against Mendota
ROCHELLE — Junior Elin Zheng and senior Abby Tarvestad each secured singles win during the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity tennis team’s home match against Mendota on Monday. Zheng outlasted Ella Lewis 6-4, 6-3 on the No. 1 singles court, while Tarvestad held off Natalia Salinas 6-2, 6-4 on the No. 2 singles court. The match came down to the No. 2 doubles court, where seniors Bailey Jackson and Marisa Whaley took a first-set lead but fell just short in a 6-4, 3-6, 6-10 loss to Isabelle Escatel and Cassie Gonzalez. The win allowed the Trojans to escape with a 3-2 victory over the Lady Hubs (2-8, 0-4 Interstate 8), who’ll host Sycamore on Tuesday.
Rochelle News-Leader
Football: JV Hubs secure road win over Sycamore
SYCAMORE — The Rochelle Hub JV football team faced Sycamore in an Interstate 8/Kishwaukee River Conference crossover matchup on Monday, winning 22-14 and improving to 5-0 on the season. Freshmen Roman Villalobos and Brode Metzger each rushed for touchdowns, while sophomore Ryan Senne compiled six tackles for loss and four sacks.
Rochelle News-Leader
Kish College Foundation announces fall 2022 scholarship recipients
MALTA — The Kishwaukee College Foundation is pleased to announce the student scholarship recipients for the Fall 2022 semester. The Foundation awarded $173,137 to 166 Kish students through 286 scholarships. Scholarship funds are made possible through generous gifts from members of the community, local businesses and industry, and area...
Construction finally begins on Rockford’s $310M Hard Rock Casino
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After years of anticipation, construction is finally underway at Rockford’s permanent Hard Rock Casino. Officials held a groundbreaking on Wednesday. It has been three years since the passage of an Illinois law cleared the way for Rockford to gain a casino, and put the city in a pitched race against a […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Wayne Askvig: Courage and grit
The movie “Saving Private Ryan’ starts with an extremely graphic showing of the D-Day landing on Omaha Beach. The horror of being huddled in a landing craft while enemy fire rained down is far beyond anything most of us could imagine. To make the landing on June 6, 1944 pushed many men to their limits.
Rochelle News-Leader
Get to Know RPD: Kovacs in seventh year with department
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Police Department Officer Ryan Kovacs is in his seventh year with the department and currently patrols on night shift. Kovacs’ responsibilities in his positions include patrolling the community and responding to calls for service. He has additional responsibilities in the department, including being a field training officer responsible for training new officers. He’s also a less lethal instructor, taser instructor and firearms instructor for RPD. He’s a certified truck enforcement officer and serves as president of the Rochelle Police Pension Board.
KWQC
Sterling native living in Florida, preparing for Hurricane Ian landfall
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla./STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - As Hurricane Ian inches closer to Florida, a Sterling native is preparing to ride out the storm just north of Tampa Bay. “We have a pantry full of nonperishable items and I probably have about 10 gallons of water on standby as well.”
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Sept. 23-26
ROCHELLE — On Sept. 24 at 2:37 a.m. Terrence L. Jones, 47, of Rochelle was arrested for driving while license revoked. He was released on an I-Bond with an Oct. 21 Rochelle court date. On Sept. 23 at 4:03 p.m. a 17-year-old juvenile female of Rochelle was cited for...
brodheadmedia.com
“I am Jay”
My name is Jay and I'm a sophomore here at Brodhead. I used to live in Las Vegas, Nevada for three years. I play volleyball and really enjoy. I am a Cancer...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois firefighter with terminal cancer takes final ride home in ambulance with fiancé, dog
ITASCA, Ill. - An Illinois firefighter diagnosed with terminal cancer took his final ride home Tuesday in the very same ambulance he once used to transport patients. Frank Nunez, 34, was diagnosed with a rare form of soft tissue cancer called synovial sarcoma in 2019. He was treated with chemotherapy,...
93-year-old Rockford business closing for good
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Broadway Florist, established in Rockford in 1929, announced Monday that it would be closing its doors for good this October. On its Facebook page, the business said “It is with a heavy heart that unfortunately, Broadway Florist will be closing their doors after all of these wonderful years (mid October). We […]
Frost Advisory issued for counties in Northwest Illinois
A Frost Advisory has been issued for several counties for overnight. The advisory runs from midnight to 8 a.m. Wednesday and includes DeKalb, La Salle, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. Protect outdoor plants with coverings or bring them inside. Wednesday’s high should eventually reach 60 degrees with a 30% chance for showers.
Attempted armed robbery in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police investigated an attempted armed robbery Tuesday evening. Crews were called to North Town Strip Mall on Riverside Boulevard around 6 p.m. Little is known at this time, but police were seen inside both the Quality Resale store and a pawn shop. There is no word on any injuries, or […]
It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed
From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car
Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
Rockford native living in Florida evacuates from Hurricane Ian
(WTVO) — Many people are preparing for the worst as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, and that includes a former stateline resident. The Stillman Valley graduate and her husband were told they would have to evacuate their home Tuesday morning, and while they are doing everything they can to be prepared, she said that it does […]
wcsjnews.com
Marseilles Man Killed in ATV Accident in Seneca
The Seneca Police Department has released information about an ATV accident that occurred this past weekend. Seneca Police Chief George Lamboley said a passerby saw a man and a flipped ATV off the roadway on East 2850th Road or Brookfield Drive in Seneca around 6 a.m. on Sunday, September 25th.
