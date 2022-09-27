Read full article on original website
WNYT
Track and field Olympic legend speaks in Schenectady
An Olympic legend was in the Capital Region on Wednesday. Jackie Joyner-Kersee shared her story to more than 400 people at Rivers Casino in Schenectady for the annual Key4Women forum. Joyner-Kersee is among the all-time greatest athletes ever to compete in track & field. She’s won three Olympic gold medals,...
WNYT
New principal named at Ballston Spa High
There’s a new principal at Ballston Spa High School. Richard Murphy is now the interim high school principal for this school year. Murphy was the principal at Shaker High School in the North Colonie School District for 15 years before retiring in 2021. He takes Dr. Gianleo Duca’s place...
WNYT
Capital Region sending hurricane cleanup help to Florida
Even before Hurricane Ian makes landfall on the Florida coast, help is already on the way from across the country, including from right here in the Capital Region. A cleanup cavalry from KPM Restoration headquarters in Mechanicville is saddled up and ready to hit the road, headed for a region of certain devastation and despair.
WNYT
Search underway for missing Washington County man
There is a search going on for a missing Salem man who may be in need of medical attention. Joseph Fuller is a missing vulnerable adult with schizophrenia. He is 5 ft., 5 in. tall, brown hair, blue eyes and 200 pounds. Fuller was last seen driving a silver 2017...
WNYT
Jon Romano describes vicious Albany sword attack
It was four weeks ago when a man walked into an Albany homeless shelter and attacked a shelter employee with a machete. Now we’re getting to hear from the victim of that attack. Jon Romano, 34, is a man who has many wounds yet to heal, but also many...
WNYT
Schenectady man pleads not guilty to second-degree murder at Colonie hotel
A Schenectady man has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday in Albany County Court. Justin Wells also pleaded not guilty to robbery, conspiracy and grand larceny. This is connected to the death of Donald Harmon during an incident at LaQuinta Inn & Suites on Loudon Road last January. Court...
WNYT
Biker hit by car in Pittsfield dies
A bicyclist hit by a car last week in Pittsfield has died. That’s according to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday. The paper reports a car hit 40-year-old Richard Daly while he was riding his bike on Dalton Avenue at the intersection with Hubbard Avenue.
WNYT
Motorcyclist killed in Colonie crash
Colonie police are investigating a deadly crash. It happened Saturday night in the area of Central and Hawley avenues. Witnesses say a motorcycle was speeding and rear-ended an SUV that had just pulled out of the Delmonico’s parking lot. The motorcyclist, 39-year-old Charles Fowler, died at the scene. The...
WNYT
Police searching for missing woman in Manchester
The search for a missing woman in Manchester has police there asking for your help. The police department posted a picture of 67-year-old Anne Dickinson on its Facebook page. The post says her last known location was in the area of Richville Road and Torrey Knoll between Sept. 16 and 17.
WNYT
Suspicious package leads bomb squad to North Adams Walmart
A suspicious package led to a major police presence at a North Adams Walmart. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle report, the package turned out to be an empty cooler that posed no threat to the public. The package was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday and the...
WNYT
New Montgomery County childcare facility at old Nelliston School
NELLISTON — Some of the blackboards still have writing on them in the old rooms, but the historic Nelliston School on Stone Arabia Street is vacant, waiting for new life. Just after the Civil War, for a 100 years, students got an education there. It closed in 1974, and...
WNYT
Hurricane Ian impacting air travel plans
Several airlines that operate from Albany International Airport have issued special travel advisories and waivers for passengers scheduled to fly into areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. Meteorologists expect the storm to make landfall Wednesday evening. In many cases, the airlines are offering travelers the opportunity to reschedule their flights without...
WNYT
Albany County corrections officer suspended following assault charge
An Albany County corrections officer is off the job, following an assault charge. The woman who filed the charge says she was afraid for her life, and the life of her child. The latest incident described in court documents may seem minor, but as you read the alleged victim’s description of her relationship with the corrections officer, Justin Danko, it’s volatile, to say the least.
WNYT
Pittsfield apartment building fire under investigation
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Investigators in Pittsfield are wondering what caused a fire at an apartment building. Firefighters were called to 26 Dartmouth Street just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night. They found the front of the four-family apartment building on fire. All of the units were occupied, but residents got...
WNYT
New child care option will be welcome addition in Montgomery County
Montgomery County leaders made a major announcement Tuesday on a project that should help both children and parents in the community. It involves a massive investment in a historic school building in Nelliston. The Nelliston School opened to students just a few years after the end of the Civil War....
WNYT
Police seek man accused of stealing child’s bike at Amsterdam McDonald’s
Police in Amsterdam are looking for the person who stole a child’s bike. Police say a man stole the bike while he was eating with his father at the McDonald’s on Market Street. If you know who the person is – or have any information – call Amsterdam...
WNYT
Fort Edward considers dissolving police department
The future of the police department in the village of Fort Edward is now in question, after a special meeting. If the village opted to get rid of the police department, they would rely on the sheriff’s office and state police. This comes as a possible solution for the...
WNYT
Columbia County fire displaces 14 people
Fourteen people, including an infant, are getting help from the American Red Cross after a fire in Columbia County. The fire broke out Monday at a home on Elmwood Avenue in Philmont. The Red Cross says it’s helping eight adults and six children. The kids’ ages range from 2 months...
WNYT
Bicycle stolen from child with autism in Amsterdam
Police an Amsterdam are looking for the person who stole a bicycle from a child with autism. The police department posted photos of the suspect on their Facebook page. They say the bike the thief swiped the bike while the boy and his father were eating at the McDonald’s on Market Street.
WNYT
Man charged in ID theft investigation at North Greenbush banks
An ID theft investigation at two M&T bank branches in North Greenbush ends with one man under arrest. Workers got suspicious at the M&T Bank branch on Main Avenue. Police say around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, 56-year-old Edgar Castro of Cohoes was trying to take out thousands of dollars. Workers...
